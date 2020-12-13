sales Rating

I was at MotorWorld having routine service performed on my 2008 Lexus. I was thinking I might want to purchase a new Lexus in the spring so I went in the showroom to browse the new models as well as to pick up a catalog. I was searching for the catalog when a salesman (Carlo R.) asked if he could help. We began discussing the model I was interested in and his manner, personality, & knowledge impressed me. I told him I was going to discuss it with my wife & we might be back in a week or so to discuss options, prices, etc. My wife & I came back a week later and after we discussed prices & the trade value for our car we decided to make the deal. Carlo was extremely helpful, we never felt pressured, & the deal we ended up with was exactly what I felt would be fair (after I researched on the Internet). This was the fifth new car I purchased at MotorWorld. This was by far the best experience of all five. I felt very comfortable & relaxed dealing with Carlo. Read more