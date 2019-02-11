Customer Reviews of Motorworld Hyundai
2020 Hyundai Veloster 2.0 Premium
by 11/02/2019on
The best experience we ever had purchasing a new car. No pressure and no haggling on the trade-in price for our car. I absolutely would recommend dealing with Lisa Klimaltis. Great experience.
Best experience ever buying a car
by 12/27/2018on
Thanks to Art Shaffer I was able to get the exact car i wanted and for a price much lower than I expected. He even helped me save additional money on insurance. He went out of his way to make sure I knew how all the car options worked. This was the best car buying experience I ever had and will be back next time I need a new car, .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Tuscan
by 12/24/2018on
From finding the exact vehicle requested to final delivery was most efficient and considerate that I have ever experienced. Thank you Dan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
14elantracoupe
by 03/10/2017on
I had 2004 dodge neon that I still owed money on and I wanted a quality vehicle dan golubiewski helped through the whole process
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Genesis Sedan w/Htrac, Signature, Ultimate
by 12/30/2016on
Had my 2015 Genesis to 2 very reputable tire dealerships for a front end alignment. Both charged, but were unable to align the car to factory specs. Neither could suggest a remedy. MotorWorld Group of Wilkes-Barre (Hyundai division) evaluated the front end and within 20 minutes, informed me exactly what the problem was (physically showing me), how they would correct it, and the cost. The final alignment specs (printed out for me) indicated they adjusted every front and rear parameter to dead-on perfect. The other shops weren't even close. Hats off to Hyundai Division services JJ Durr and his Alignment Shop guys. Their competency is such a rare commodity. Their professional & personal interaction was absolutely top shelf. My only regret...I didn't go there first.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Santa Fe
by 09/09/2015on
Excellent experience! Their service and price was better than any of my local dealers. I actually drive from two states away to pick up my car. Lisa K. was attentive, detail oriented and well prepared. She was eager to quickly acquaint us with the numerous features before and after purchase. The manager, Bill, was personable and professional. He went above and beyond to find us the right car for our needs and actually called out to a fellow dealer to get us the right car when he had none on his lot. This is my second car from MotorWorld and I would recommend the dealer group to everyone.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I keep coming back
by 04/07/2015on
I'll keep coming back to Motor World as long as I can work with Art Schaffer. He seems to have the buyers best interest at heart and that's refreshing. I always leave there feeling I received the right car for me and the best deal possible. Thanks Art! I hope I get the opportunity to work with you again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Santa Fe
by 03/13/2015on
The model I wanted was finally located at another dealer and they obtained it quickly.Art, my salesman, knew what was on my list and had it all installed for me, included in the original agreed price. No additional charges. They also were very fair in the amount they allowed for my truck as a trade. Even Bill, the manager, became involved more than once. Everyone was courteous and eager to please.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Transaction
by 08/16/2014on
Purchased a new Elantra. Salesman Dan made the sale a smooth transaction. Honored everything he mentioned over the phone. Car and price was everything as negotiated over the phone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Arrogant and Condescending
by 03/18/2014on
Called them on the phone about a Sonata, and someone spoke to me as though his car was the best in the world, and if I disagreed I was a useless idiot.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service
by 11/21/2013on
Buying a car from Jim S. and MotorWorld was very easy. No haggling or games, just pick my car out and show me what I would be paying. After doing some research I got a great deal and am happy with my purchase
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2nd best purchase ever
by 10/17/2013on
2nd best only because a purchase two years ago was first. Great deal then (Santa Fe), very good one this time (Sonata.) Sales person, Gary B, really listened to my wife and I and showed us what we wanted. No pressure, no games, just a good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lisa K goes the extra mile.
by 09/29/2013on
We purchased a 2011 Hyundai Sonata from Lisa in June 2010. We were so impressed by her. We had an appointment with the service dept for a recall and called her to see what she could do for us on a new Sonata. Needless to say, we bought a 2013 Sonata that day and went home with it. Lisa makes the whole experience enjoyable. She is knowledgeable and personable, and does not try to "hard sell" you. There is no negotiating necessary because she is so trustworthy that we know we will get the best deal possible. Even after the deal was made, she threw in some extras. We love Sonata's...this is our third and we will not deal with any other sales associate or any other dealership. Would not hesitate to recommend this dealership; in fact, we have.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Sales Experience
by 09/05/2013on
My 21 year old daughter was looking to buy her first car. She had decided on a Jeep Patriot. After test driving the Patriot and a comparable Outlander we realized this style of vehicle was too big for my petite daughter. We then walked around the dealership and found a Hyundai Accent SE 5dr Hatchback. Perfect car for her. We drove the car, did the numbers and drove the car home a few hours later. Great easy non-stressed buying experience. We were not pressured in any way and the follow-up afterwards was excellent. Thank you MotorWorld for a Wonderful Sales Experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Communication
by 08/16/2013on
I just bought a 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Gary took great care of me. He was extremely knowledgeable about the product line and didn't try to sell me any stuff that I didn't need. He was as honest as they come. I was very satisfied with both the price and service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Really?
by 06/17/2013on
Dropped by Moterworld Hyundai a few weeks ago while on leave. Interested in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS. Talked to a sales rep took the car for a test drive. Really liked the car was ready to purchase the car. I let the sales rep know that I was active duty military so I qualified for the 500 dollar military discount. Also had an active Motozuma account for longer than 30 days with 500 dollars in funds so Iqualified for that 500 dollar discount. Lastly I had a friends and family code from Hyundai that gives me a 1500 to 2000 additional off the car. Guy comes back with a price quote 19,450.00. Really guy? The MSRP for the Vehicle is 17,500 according to true car. Com I have at least 2,500 in rebates and that's the price quote for a GLS? Ok BTW the salesman was so sure that this was the best price and that the friends and family discount was indeed included. I never gave you the code so how did you include that in your cost. You need the code to tell how much the rebate is. Really shady buisness practice and I don't appreciate being lied too or someone trying to hussle me like I'm a fool. Better luck with someone else. Buyer beware.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Really?
Second Time Around
by 05/29/2013on
Lisa did a great job of selling me my Sonata, so I went back to her for my Genesis. Same lady, good approach to sales, very frank and up front on the car. She was also very patient with me. I will go back to her for my next car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent treatment
by 03/03/2013on
I cant thank David H enough for helping me in the purchase of my 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe. I never thought a buying experience could be so pleasurable or easy. David took the time to listen to what i wanted ,and was very easy to work with. He went out of his way to make sure i was totally satisfied with my purchase. Everyone asks me where i purchased my new car. I can't wait to tell them. Thanks so much for the exceptional service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent sales staff!
by 12/01/2012on
My experience at Motorworld Hyundai gets my highest rating! I traded in my Elantra for a Sonata and was so pleased with the professionalism that I was met with when I walked through the door. My salesperson, Dan G. went above and beyond throughout the whole sales process from the test drive to the signing of the papers! I couldn't be more happy with my Sonata and service I received! Keep up the amazing work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying a 2013 Hyundai Sonata Limited
by 11/30/2012on
The salesman, Gary, was friendly, knowledgeable about the car's operation, and very easy to work with. There was no aggressive sales approach; the salesman did his best to keep the mood casual, yet engaged. I have done business in the past with Motorworld. Their approach with me has consistently been one of respect, courtesy, and superior service. I would not hesitate to recommend them to anyone looking for a new car at an affordable price, backed by a reputable dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
