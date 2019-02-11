sales Rating

Dropped by Moterworld Hyundai a few weeks ago while on leave. Interested in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS. Talked to a sales rep took the car for a test drive. Really liked the car was ready to purchase the car. I let the sales rep know that I was active duty military so I qualified for the 500 dollar military discount. Also had an active Motozuma account for longer than 30 days with 500 dollars in funds so Iqualified for that 500 dollar discount. Lastly I had a friends and family code from Hyundai that gives me a 1500 to 2000 additional off the car. Guy comes back with a price quote 19,450.00. Really guy? The MSRP for the Vehicle is 17,500 according to true car. Com I have at least 2,500 in rebates and that's the price quote for a GLS? Ok BTW the salesman was so sure that this was the best price and that the friends and family discount was indeed included. I never gave you the code so how did you include that in your cost. You need the code to tell how much the rebate is. Really shady buisness practice and I don't appreciate being lied too or someone trying to hussle me like I'm a fool. Better luck with someone else. Buyer beware. Read more