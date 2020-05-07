sales Rating

The only good thing about this dealership is their prices. I drove two hours from out of state to buy a new 2017 Jeep from MotorWorld because none of the local dealerships could beat their advertised prices. Before I left, I called ahead and told Ryan the stock number of the Jeep I wanted and that I could only stay an hour and a half. He assured me that I could buy the car in that time. Long story short, it took FIVE HOURS to buy the car. Apparently, they didn't believe someone like me had been offered the low interest rate my personal bank had offered me. Instead of asking to see my pre-approval letter up front, it seems they tried to wait me out in hopes I would give up and leave, but I did not drive two hours to return without what I came for. They only started processing my paperwork in earnest after I had waited 3 hours, got fed up, and finally went and asked the manager if there was a problem with my application, and forced him to say no. At that point, the finance manager told me I had one of the highest credit scores he had seen in months. Surprise Surprise. If you can't avoid dealing with these elitists, it would be best to bring your own financing and tell them up front you won't consider financing through them. Either they think doing their job is optional if the customer *looks* poor enough, or they are willing to waste hours of the customer's time to get their little kickbacks from their preferred lenders. If you must finance through them and want to be respected as a human being, maybe you should put on your Sunday best. Before last week, I never imagined that someone would need to dress up to be taken seriously when buying a Jeep. Read more