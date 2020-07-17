Excellent Customer Service
by 07/17/2020on
I purchased an Explorer from Ciocca Ford-Souderton yesterday. Mike and the Ciocca team provided exceptional service and were able to find the perfect used SUV to meet my needs.
So pleased.
by 07/01/2020on
Super transparent and reputable. So pleased with my car and the whole process. Even picked me up from the train station coming out of Philly. Thanks!
Routine Great Service
by 06/27/2020on
Just their usual great service and customer first attitudes!
Best car buying experience ever
by 06/10/2020on
I wish there is more than FIVE STARS to give to Ciocca Ford. We recently bought a Ford truck from Ciocca Ford and it was the best car buying experience I've ever had in my adulthood life. I came originally from the Middle East and we are a family that likes cars so we had a long experience with buying cars, here in the States and abroad, and this is by far the best. Due to Covid-19, the whole procedure was done virtually, and the truck was delivered for me to my house in upstate NY. Starting from the sales people who were super nice, available, and reliable. The finance department people who were as professional as they can get, to finally, the people who drove the truck all the way from PA to my house. The truck is even nicer and cleaner than it was described to me and than it looked in the pictures and videos they sent to me. I would definitely go back to Ciocca Ford for any future vehicle and recommend them for all those who read my review. Thanks Ciocca Ford team!
Amazing Serive
by 01/21/2020on
We were greeted by Chris Miller waiting outside for our pending arrival. They were expecting us- and we were not disappointed. We found a car we like at one of their other locations and they brought it to Souderton for us to try; and it was the one. They gave us an excellent price and Corey Janda made the financial part of the car buying process a breeze. Thank you to both of them for their hard work.
Great truck buying experience
by 01/16/2020on
I found the F150 I wanted online. I went into Ciocca and was greeted by Chris Miller. Had an outstanding car buying experience from start to finish. They are an absolute no B.S. dealership. I was out the door with a new truck in no time. I would recommend anyone go here regardless if it’s a new or used vehicle you are looking for.
No Pressure Purchase
by 08/26/2019on
This was my 20+ Ford purchase. Mike took plenty of time with us to offer options. We test drove several vehicles. He was patient and helpful. This was truly a no pressure sale.Mike was easy going, knowledgeable, and helpful. Unlike many other Ford purchases I have made, this was a pleasure.
My First New Car Experience
by 05/24/2019on
This was my first experience buying a new vehicle and I was impressed. I splurged and bought an F150 Lariat SuperCab. I was anxious about the notion of working with a new car salesman, knowing how sales were managed in the 1980s. My anxiety was gone when I discovered there was no pressure and no back/forth negotiating with numbers on a slip of paper. I had done extensive homework on what I wanted prior to visiting the showroom, so the process was simpler for both me and the salesman. I hope to not need to buy another new vehicle, but would consider Ciocca Ford if the need arose.
Ciocca Ford Review
by 03/25/2019on
I leased a 2019 Ford Expedition XLT. The salesman, Mike Baker, was very helpful, courteous and knowledgeable. He went above and beyond to make sure I was satisfied with the vehicle and the options I wanted. The rest of the staff was very courteous and respectful. The dealership was clean and well organized. The General Manager (I forget his name) also went above and beyond to make sure everything went smoothly. The only complaint that I have is that it took several times to get the numbers right. The sales tax was mis-calculated and the lease amount was way off in the beginning. I was told that the regular finance person who handles this was on vacation in Poland and that there was a new person doing the numbers. While I am empathetic to this situation,I feel that the dealership should always have an experienced person working the numbers. People work hard for their money and someone who wasn't observant may have wound up paying an unnecessary amount of money out of pocket if these mistakes in the numbers weren't noticed.
Leave Philly and come here
by 12/31/2018on
Lizzy is great. I don't know why more people don't come here from Philly and the Western Suburbs. Drive here where The deals are better, the people are great, and they know what they're doing. Yes I bought a car here. My first time here after going to many dealers in Philly and the burbs. I'm from Bryn Mawr.
Ruby Red
by 12/19/2018on
We wanted a new 2019 Ford ESCAPE,Ruby Red. A Escape like we wanted was in transit and Mark Phillips, Ford Sales Specialist was keeping us updated as to it status. He got us JUST what we wanted and worked with us on the best way to go Buy/Lease. At purchase time, he explained all the hi tech items that were in the new SYNC-3 system. Great job was done by all.
Outstanding!!
by 12/15/2018on
Best car buying experience. I have had in 50 Years. Mark Phillips is an outstanding sales rep. Knows his products. Found us what we wanted, 2019 Escape Ruby Red
Exceptional sales
by 09/09/2018on
Our salesperson Mark, did everything to make a purchase very easy. He was very patient, listened to what we wanted in a truck, made a few recommendations, and in the end, put us in the perfect vehicle.
EXCEPTIONAL AND AMAZING
by 05/20/2018on
Paul Conrad was exceptional to work with! He is just one of the many who assisted me through the process of buying a used truck. The used car sales manager was very transparent on the sale and condition of a used truck which truly enabled me to make an informed decision about the purchase. This started from a quick message into internet sales, which was amazing as well. All in all I would recommend that everyone give this business a chance. Shopping for a vehicle is a click of a button these days, but if you ask me, this business makes that click of a button disappear quickly as the personal attention is above all!
Overall experience
by 04/20/2018on
Mike Figlia helped me find the car i wanted at a reasonable price. Everything was smooth from start to finish couldnt ask for a better experience, thank you!
Very Highly Recommended
by 11/20/2017on
Chris Miller went out and found us exactly the vehicle we were looking for, three times now. His technical understanding is extraordinary but he is still extremely friendly and nice to work with. All the staff are professional and I highly recommend this dealership and Chris Miller in particular.
Best find ever
by 10/04/2017on
I had given up shopping for a new truck other dealers giving the typical run around with the pricing . Answered a call from Ciocca, started talking about prices and options . Got interested again in looking and decided to stop in and see what they had to offer.... That was it.. I was blown away by the treatment and knowledge of the sales department . They showed the options available on a new purchase we could take. Showed us available in stock vehicles answered any questions we had on the spot. When it came time to talk about pricing on two vehicles we were interested in . They had the numbers ready and waiting. None of that back and forth crap the OTHER dealerships did to us. They showed us a price we didn't even need to negotiate over. It was hands down the best and lowest price I've ever been shown. These guys mean business and know there s...! Thankyou Brendon , Joe and the rest of the Ciocca team. We love our new truck. ( and price) " Ciocca ford in souderton just do it"
Best purchase experience ever.
by 02/05/2017on
We had an excellent factory order purchase experience for our 2017 Edge at Ciocca Ford, especially due to sales person Mark Phillips who handled all of the ordering,sales, and vehicle preparation details, and Kalyn Wishwanick who handled our initial communications via emails.
Sales and financing
by 12/31/2016on
Paul Carragher and Lukas were great to work with on my new car deal. The honesty and openness with the value of my trade and financing options was spot on. I do my homework before I buy and they were extremely receptive to an educated buyer. Great ford dealership.
Great experience
by 11/16/2016on
So far I've had a good experience, although I just took my new car home a few days ago so I have yet to see if there will be any issues with maintenance and the warranty, etc. Michael Figlia was really great to work with. Prior to our appointment he texted me a welcome video and showed me the Escape I was interested in. He was great at responding to an email the day after I bought my car and responded without much delay. A few days after I purchased the car he texted me again to make sure I enjoyed my new ride and to address any possible questions. Great customer service and great experience!
New Car Purchase
by 11/09/2016on
I have been a customer of Ciocca Ford, and Mark Philips fro many years, and have NEVER!!! encountered a bad customer experience. Mark and the staff at Ciocca Ford have always treated me any my family with the utmost of respect, and we have NEVER left the dealership feeling as if we'd be "HAD, or TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF!!"This purchase will be our seventh or eighth completed with Mark and Ciocca Ford, and as noted above, always a positive experience. Having family members who've been involved in the auto sales business, I am fully aware of many of the pitfalls that some customer have encountered with some unscrupulous car dealers, not the case with Ciocca Ford. I would highly recommend Ciocca Ford of Souderton to anyone who might be in the market for a new or propitiously owned vehicle. The folks at Ciocca Ford will treat you right and you'll be very happy with the results. Thanks to Mark and the staff at Ciocca Ford for making this process easy ad YES, PAINLESS!!! T.J.Walsh