Bait and Switch
by 05/21/2021on
I spent days searching online (Chrysler.com) and via 2 other dealers for a Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle or Pacifica Limited AWD van to replace my wife’s car. While nearly all dealers within 300 miles had at least 1-5 other Pacificas, none had either of the two models we wanted. On May 13, 2021 I found the van my wife wants (Pinnacle) listed along with 2 other Pacificas in the new car inventory on the Savage 61 dealership website. I went the next morning, showed the car’s website listing, and asked if I could see it. The first person said: “I haven’t seen a Pinnacle on the lot in a couple of weeks”, checked a closet for a key, went into the managers office, and returned to tell me it was “sold”. I asked to see the Manager. He came out and also told me the car had been “sold”. He acknowledged that the vehicle had been on their website and confirmed that these models are very hard to find. When I asked when it had been sold (indicating that I had verified that it had not been sold as of the previous day) he changed his story to it was “not for sale” and was “the General Manager’s wife’s demo”, “but I have two other Pacificas for you”. The Federal Trade Commission (Section 238.0) defines “bait advertising” as an “alluring but insincere offer to sell a product or service which the advertiser in truth does not intend or want to sell. Its purpose is to switch consumers from buying the advertised merchandise, in order to sell something else.” Such sales techniques are illegal: (PENNSYLVANIA UNFAIR TRADE PRACTICES. AND CONSUMER PROTECTION LAW. §201-1) Caveat emptor.
The worst customer service i have ever had
by 02/18/2020on
i took my brand new ram truck in for a radio problem. they have it for 4 business days now, with no response form the dealer or the customer care line.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Salesmanship
by 11/14/2019on
Thank you Bob Care and the Finance Dept. for helping me buy out my lease on my 2016 Ram 1500. The Ram has been a great truck for my wife and I. I worked for Axcess Mechanical and we buy all of our vehicle from Bob Care. He has taken good care of use over the past 5 years. We have gotten at lease 20-25 vehicle from Savage The Service Dept is always there to get our Vehicle back in service as quickly as they can. Thank you
Sad, treat women like their stupid
by 04/24/2019on
I called the dealer about my 2017 jeep renegade about 12000 miles in. My radio/nav until was freezing, acting weird all around & light on my dash would come on and say the system wasnt working when they were. I was told theres no known issues. I took it as a quirk and figured ok, whatever. About 25000 miles it happened all the time. I called, came in & told them I know theres a known issue on the radio units and it was like a light went off when I said I read the indentafix reports. I got an appointment for nearly two weeks later, at which they told me they needed to replace the radio and would call me when it came in. A week and a half later my emergency brake engages while I was driving. I called, asked about the radio on a Thursday, the radio came in on Monday and we got no call. So I made the appointment, again 2 weeks away and now 3x my emergency brake engaged while I was driving. I live an hour and a half from this poor excuse of a dealership and they were told that since the emergency brake issue could take a long time I would need a loaner vehicle. I got here, today, at 31000 miles, and guess what, no loaner car and here we sit for who knows how long because spending 32000 dollars isnt enough.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service Department
by 01/23/2019on
we recently had to take my vehicle in for a recall, being that we were going in we also scheduled the inspection. the gentleman checking me in was informational and thorough. He explained the expected wait time and asked if I would be staying or coming back. he called to update us as the time went by. we were called for pick up. check out was as fast and efficient as drop off. the update was done, the inspection was done and we were on our way in no time. Thank you Savage 61 for taking such good care of us. we will be returning.
Incorrect information from online sales not honored at dealership
by 10/03/2018on
I had contacted the online sales about a 2014 Jeep Wrangler at the dealership I asked about pricing I talked about my trade in which was the 2012 I asked about incentives offers on trade ins and I was informed that they had a 3300 and some dollar over trade in value incentive when buying a car the sales representative was aware that the car that I was interested in was not a new car she was very friendly and helpful but apparently this was incorrect information. I live about 2 hours away and I did the figures I had a bank draft I knew what my loan was work I knew what my trade-in was worth I figured in the incentives title tags taxes everything was 100% prepared to make a purchase when I got there. a friend of mine took off of work so we can drive down the two hours and when we got to the dealership everybody was very nice we went for a test drive it was exactly what I was looking for and when we started going over information he informed me that they were not honoring the trade-in incentive because I was not purchasing a new vehicle. not once was it clarified that it needed to be a new vehicle I showed him the messages from the online sales they were not willing to honor that deal. So they lost the sale over $3,000. It just seemed kind of shady to me that I was given the wrong information and misled into driving that far. Wall members were very nice and helpful and friendly I was very disappointed that I took an entire day I was there for an hour and a half so with the drive that was five and a half hours wasted. If you choose to do business with this dealership please do not depend on online sales representatives to give you the correct information.
Run from Savage 61
by 09/15/2018on
I had an issue with my 2013 Wrangler with the traction control. It left me stranded in the middle of an on ramp. Savage dealership was next to me so they towed it there and worked in it for a week. No offer of a loaner either. They said they replaced the Total Integrated Power Module to the tune of over $1325.00 and ultimately that did not fix the problem. I could've purchased the module for less than $300 myself. Turns out the Module has absolutely nothing to do with the traction control!!!!! The shop said it was not covered under the extended warranty so I paid the bill. I got the Wrangler back and within three days, it did the very same thing. I called them and had it towed there AGAIN. I kept getting the run around that it couldn't be duplicated. The young man never asked questions about it or anything related to it. I had to call to keep getting updates and kept being told it couldn't be duplicated. Then I get a call from the young man asking my permission to use MY WRANGLER for her personal use to try to duplicate it. It's been another week without my one and only vehicle. I told him no, asked what else has been done to it and he said they switched out the rear wheel censors, not replace them, just switched the left to the right and the right to the left! I demanded to have my Wrangler returned. Oh, and the first time it was there, they took it upon themselves to do an appraisal on it and leave paperwork on the front seat face up with all my info on it. I never gave permission for an appraisal. Anyway, the shop has made no effort to reimburse me for the $1325. mistake on their part and paying it was definitely a hardship on me financially. I would NEVER recommend Savage 61 to anyone!!!! Very poor customer service, really poor communication skills and just an "I-don't-care" attitude that shouldn't be in a customer service oriented business.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great and easy process
by 08/30/2018on
My husband and I purchased our first Jeep from Rex, he was great and made the process very smooth without any pressure. We completed our financing with Jose who was very thorough and explained everything we were signing. Everyone at the dealership was very kind and welcoming including "TJ's daddy". I would def. recommend Savage 61 to others and shop there again when looking to purchase again.
Jason
by 08/29/2018on
Jason is a excellent salesman. I got my 2016 Dodge Dart and my boyfriend just got a 2019 Dodge Ram. He is very friendly and very helpful. He treats us with great respect. Very great employee !
Fair, honest dealiings
by 08/03/2018on
Bob was patient and accommodating as we explored the lease options for the Pacifica minivan. Ultimately, we did not end up with the Pacifica, but it had nothing to do with the car quality or our sales experience. We decided our needs were best fit with a large SUV, which did not fit the profile of what the Dodge or Chrysler had in their respective lineups. Bob was professional and followed up politely to asking if he could answer further questions or offer us any other options. We found the car that was right for our family situation, but I would highly recommend Bob for his service and his integrity to any prospective car buyer.
Great Experience
by 04/10/2018on
I was shopping for a 3/4 ton truck. I test drove trucks at all of the major dealers in the surrounding areas. When we got to Savage 61 Robert "Pnut" greeted us and took us for a test drive of a sweet Ram 2500. After the test drive there was a no pressure to purchase the vehicle while stilling willing to work with me to get me a great price. I still had a couple of other trucks to drive. Pnut kept in touch even returning my texts at 10:00pm at night. When it came time to make my decision on a truck the Ram 2500 won. Pnut continued to work with me to get the best price possible, have the tires switched over for me and truck set up for pickup. Savage 61 was one of the only dealers to give me a straight up bottom line price and that was the exact price when the purchase occurred. Jose walked us through the paperwork and made the entire process extremely simple. I would highly recommend Savage 61 for all you car needs. They have a huge selection, great prices and the best customer service I have seen in a long time especially for a car dealer.
Unpleasant Experience
by 02/14/2018on
Had 1 pm meet with Savage 61 on 2/13/18. Planning purchase a 2013 Grand Cherokee with 35,000 miles advertised on-line for $13,799. Upon arrival was told that price was incorrect and maybe it was sold. Salesman found other Jeeps but sold. Later, he attempted to downgrade to a simple Cherokee. I was already upset due to the miscommunication with their staff, and this made it worst. They wasted whole day. Spoke with Sales manager-very insensitive person, I felt as he just wanted me to leave instead of deescalating situation. Savage 61 ruined it for me. Unsure I can do this again. I am keeping my car.
Excellent!
by 10/15/2017on
ive never had a better, or more easy, car buying experience. All of the staff is polite and super helpful, yet down to earth. bunch of motor heads not out for money, which is great. Got me Exactly what I wanted And got me an Amazing deal! I would recommend going here before anywhere else. P-nut and Tim are The best- they won't steer you wrong!
Shriver 2016 ram bighorn purchase
by 11/29/2016on
Had a great experience purchasing my new truck...Bobby,,ram,, care was awesome...took care of everything...easy,peasy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
11-12-16 Purchase Ram
by 11/15/2016on
Overall good experience and, Bob Care was an excellent help with the whole transaction on purchasing a vehicle.
Purchasing our new Jeep Renegade Trail Hawk
by 11/12/2016on
Our sales person was Jason Shappel. I would highly recommend him to any of my friends or family. He was very easy to work with and a pleasure to deal with in all aspects of our purchase.
Excellent Experience!
by 11/11/2016on
I contacted Shon Elk in need of a quick car find, due to my lease on my current vehicle ending within two weeks. He worked very hard and found me a vehicle I liked and was within my price range. When I arrived at the dealership, Shon had me work with Tom Satterfield. Between the two of them, they made my experience one of the easiest and painless I've ever had at a dealership. Chris Fox also made the finance paperwork part of the sale very easy and straight forward.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 11/04/2016on
Bob Care has helped us get into a new vehicle 3 times now. And each experience has been above and beyond, easy and hassle free. Would definitely recommend Bob and Savage 61 to anyone looking for a new vehicle. Another thanks goes to Tim Profit who went above and beyond helping us get out of a vehicle that we weren't happy with and into a new one. Savage 61 is highly recommended!!
Great Purchase and Great Staff
by 10/31/2016on
I just recently bought a fully loaded 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude edition. Jason Schappell was my salesman and he was awesome to say the least. I came in a little unsure of what I could get and was willing to settle for something less than what I really wanted but I actually left with a vehicle that far exceeded my expectations. There was no haggling at all and Jason was very patient as I test drove various vehicles. I would definitely buy another vehicle from here again and look forward to doing so in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great deals!! Excellent experience
by 10/31/2016on
My salesman Jason Shappel was great. He saw I knew what I wanted and showed me the various options for the Ram 1500 I wanted. It was the easiest and worry free experience I have ever had purchasing a vehicle. Savage 61 Dodge is a clean, sleek and modern dealership. Everyone that works there is extremely professional and courteous and they are really fast with repairs and service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Sevice
by 10/19/2016on
Our company has purchased many vehicles from Bob. We have Promasters for our Maintenance Dept. We also have Caravans for our group home locations. Bob has always made the transaction very smooth. The paperwork, delivery, and service have been first class. Keep up the great job Bob.