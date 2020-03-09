Awarded 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Spitzer Toyota Monroeville

Awarded 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
4710 William Penn Hwy, Monroeville, PA 15146
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Spitzer Toyota Monroeville

5.0
Overall Rating
(948)
Recommend: Yes (941) No (7)
sales Rating

Simple honest easy sale.

by Jeffrey on 09/03/2020

No pressure, offered extras and financing but did not push them at all. I know how most dealerships don't like cash sales, but they gave me no grief whatsoever about it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1375 Reviews
service Rating

Great experience

by LJ on 08/26/2020

Fast and friendly service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great service

by Laura on 08/25/2020

Received quality service in a timely manner and the employees I dealt with were helpful and friendly. Will deal with them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great Service

by Susan on 08/24/2020

I brought my car in for its six-month checkup. Also, one of the car's tires was leaking air because of a puncture from road debris. The technicians inspected the car and repaired the tire. No problems. Appreciate the prompt service and friendly staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

service Rating

Well done!

by Rick on 07/30/2020

Friendly and intelligent service dept. Fair prices.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

C. Pearce

by Carol on 07/28/2020

Friendly and patient staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Great service and committed salesman

by Brandon on 07/28/2020

Rudy took his time and made sure he knew exactly what we were looking for in a car. Even though it took several days Rudy didn’t stop working for us until he found the exact car we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

great experience

by Erin on 07/26/2020

The staff was welcoming at arrival and were prompt to have a consultation with a salesman to find out what we were looking for. Within 15 minutes of arrival we were test driving a vehicle that met all desired criteria. No push to buy the car nor to add many options with financing. Overall it was a great experience!! We have already recommended Don to friends of ours!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Great new car buying experience

by Jennifer on 07/21/2020

Ian and Jason were very quick and got us moving with exactly what we wanted. Ian communicated well and kept us informed. No long waits. Loved it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Great Experience

by Dana on 07/19/2020

There was not a lot of pressure and back and forth. We knew what we wanted, we knew the competitors' prices, and Nick was great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Doug is the best salesman at Spitzer Toyota

by Brendan on 07/17/2020

Doug was a great salesman and a really nice guy. Also very knowledgeable and helpful with my purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Disappointed with 5 free maint cheks

by Barry on 07/14/2020

U have a great reputation. Sales dept listened to me & I got what I wanted & treated fairly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

sales Rating

Excellent

by 4Runner_driver on 07/04/2020

The salesman, Doug, was really very helpful, eventually locating and obtaining the exact car, model trim, color we wanted from another dealership after we did not like any from the available inventory on site after test driving. At no point did we feel pressured in making a hasty decision or accepting an offer that did not seem right. Once we decided on the car, a fair deal was reached with discounts and trade-in, and the payment and paperwork process was very slick. Overall impressive and will definitely come back for my next 4Runner in another 16 years if this one lasts as long the one I traded in :-)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Excellent experience!

by Russell on 06/25/2020

Friendly and low pressure. Didn't waste my time, smooth non stress buying. Very clean showroom. Pricing was on point and very fair. Would buy from them again without hesitation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

20,000 mile service visit

by Steven on 06/24/2020

Staff was courteous, knowledgeable and efficient. Waiting area was comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Excellent Experience

by Dana on 06/23/2020

we bought out our lease on our car and Nick our salesman made the process go very quickly. Everyone was very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

My Toyota Rav 4 first service

by Mary on 06/19/2020

The team members were very friendly and took care to make sure my car stayed clean. They explained what they did for my 5,000 mile service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Toyota RAV4 2020 Limited

by Dana on 06/15/2020

Spitzer Sales person very informative. Trade in value very fair. Vehicle was ready SAT AM with paperwork completion very efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Toyota Rav 4 hybrid

by Gary on 06/13/2020

Easy to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Great Experience

by Carl on 06/11/2020

Smooth and easy buying experience from a very professional organization. Price was a great deal and buying process was very smooth! Ian Izzo was easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Car inspection and oil change

by Cynthia on 06/07/2020

Everyone was very welcoming. Building was very clean. People wore masks and social distancing was observed. Car was ready in a reasonable amount of time and cost was reasonable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

