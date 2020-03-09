Customer Reviews of Spitzer Toyota Monroeville all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (948)
Recommend: Yes (
941) No ( 7) sales Rating
No pressure, offered extras and financing but did not push them at all. I know how most dealerships don't like cash sales, but they gave me no grief whatsoever about it.
sales Rating
service Rating
Fast and friendly service.
service Rating
Received quality service in a timely manner and the employees I dealt with were helpful and friendly. Will deal with them again.
service Rating
I brought my car in for its six-month checkup. Also, one of the car's tires was leaking air because of a puncture from road debris. The technicians inspected the car and repaired the tire. No problems. Appreciate the prompt service and friendly staff.
service Rating
Friendly and intelligent service dept. Fair prices.
service Rating
Friendly and patient staff
sales Rating Great service and committed salesman
Rudy took his time and made sure he knew exactly what we were looking for in a car. Even though it took several days Rudy didn’t stop working for us until he found the exact car we wanted.
sales Rating
The staff was welcoming at arrival and were prompt to have a consultation with a salesman to find out what we were looking for. Within 15 minutes of arrival we were test driving a vehicle that met all desired criteria. No push to buy the car nor to add many options with financing. Overall it was a great experience!! We have already recommended Don to friends of ours!
sales Rating Great new car buying experience
on Jennifer 07/21/2020
Ian and Jason were very quick and got us moving with exactly what we wanted. Ian communicated well and kept us informed. No long waits. Loved it.
sales Rating
There was not a lot of pressure and back and forth. We knew what we wanted, we knew the competitors' prices, and Nick was great!
sales Rating Doug is the best salesman at Spitzer Toyota
Doug was a great salesman and a really nice guy. Also very knowledgeable and helpful with my purchase.
sales Rating Disappointed with 5 free maint cheks
U have a great reputation. Sales dept listened to me & I got what I wanted & treated fairly.
sales Rating
on 4Runner_driver 07/04/2020
The salesman, Doug, was really very helpful, eventually locating and obtaining the exact car, model trim, color we wanted from another dealership after we did not like any from the available inventory on site after test driving. At no point did we feel pressured in making a hasty decision or accepting an offer that did not seem right. Once we decided on the car, a fair deal was reached with discounts and trade-in, and the payment and paperwork process was very slick. Overall impressive and will definitely come back for my next 4Runner in another 16 years if this one lasts as long the one I traded in :-)
sales Rating
Friendly and low pressure. Didn't waste my time, smooth non stress buying. Very clean showroom. Pricing was on point and very fair. Would buy from them again without hesitation.
service Rating 20,000 mile service visit
Staff was courteous, knowledgeable and efficient. Waiting area was comfortable.
sales Rating
we bought out our lease on our car and Nick our salesman made the process go very quickly. Everyone was very helpful.
service Rating My Toyota Rav 4 first service
The team members were very friendly and took care to make sure my car stayed clean.
They explained what they did for my 5,000 mile service.
sales Rating
Spitzer Sales person very informative. Trade in value very fair. Vehicle was ready SAT AM with paperwork completion very efficient.
sales Rating
Easy to deal with.
sales Rating
Smooth and easy buying experience from a very professional organization. Price was a great deal and buying process was very smooth! Ian Izzo was easy to work with.
service Rating Car inspection and oil change
Everyone was very welcoming. Building was very clean. People wore masks and social distancing was observed. Car was ready in a reasonable amount of time and cost was reasonable.
See less
