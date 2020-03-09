sales Rating

The salesman, Doug, was really very helpful, eventually locating and obtaining the exact car, model trim, color we wanted from another dealership after we did not like any from the available inventory on site after test driving. At no point did we feel pressured in making a hasty decision or accepting an offer that did not seem right. Once we decided on the car, a fair deal was reached with discounts and trade-in, and the payment and paperwork process was very slick. Overall impressive and will definitely come back for my next 4Runner in another 16 years if this one lasts as long the one I traded in :-) Read more