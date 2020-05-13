sales Rating

I accompanied my son there to buy a used Jetta tdi, on the phone he asked about financing as he normally financed through his credit union, Seth told him they can offer 0%, so just use them. We get there, and he says 0% does not apply to diesels. He knew on the phone the car was a diesel. We live 2 1/2 hours away. We had to use their financing, it was Saturday so credit union was closed. Seth refused to negotiate on the price, we told him we needed his payoff, which was in the range of nada and kbb, we asked he go down on the price a $1000, he said so you want me to pull $1000 out of the air and on top of that pay your car off because you did not plan better? He left and talked to the manager, manager came out and raised the price of the trade in. My son really wanted the car as they are hard to find, so he took the deal. While we were sitting Kenton’s desk filling out paperwork, we hear Seth in his office very loudly telling a story with much profanity, [non-permissible content removed] this [non-permissible content removed] that. I am no prude, the word is a regular part of my vocabulary, but this was completely unprofessional. Kenton was wonderful to work with, he did not once talk down to us like Seth did. If it had been my decision, I would have walked away. I will never recommend this dealer, or this salesman, Seth Alrutz to anyone. Read more