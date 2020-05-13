Rude
by 05/13/2020on
I accompanied my son there to buy a used Jetta tdi, on the phone he asked about financing as he normally financed through his credit union, Seth told him they can offer 0%, so just use them. We get there, and he says 0% does not apply to diesels. He knew on the phone the car was a diesel. We live 2 1/2 hours away. We had to use their financing, it was Saturday so credit union was closed. Seth refused to negotiate on the price, we told him we needed his payoff, which was in the range of nada and kbb, we asked he go down on the price a $1000, he said so you want me to pull $1000 out of the air and on top of that pay your car off because you did not plan better? He left and talked to the manager, manager came out and raised the price of the trade in. My son really wanted the car as they are hard to find, so he took the deal. While we were sitting Kenton’s desk filling out paperwork, we hear Seth in his office very loudly telling a story with much profanity, [non-permissible content removed] this [non-permissible content removed] that. I am no prude, the word is a regular part of my vocabulary, but this was completely unprofessional. Kenton was wonderful to work with, he did not once talk down to us like Seth did. If it had been my decision, I would have walked away. I will never recommend this dealer, or this salesman, Seth Alrutz to anyone.
Stay away!!!
by 01/02/2019on
This was a service call with Derrick as the service rep. Lesson learned, go to Cochran and receive professional courteous service. If you get Derrick, turn tail and run
Rapid Service
by 01/16/2018on
Kari was courteous and efficient during my service visit. Really appreciated.
Great Experience!
by 12/27/2017on
Leased a new Tiguan from Three Rivers. What a great experience! Joshua was a great salesman. I would definitely recommend Three Rivers Volkswagen to anyone looking for a car.
Certified Pre-owned Purchase
by 12/23/2017on
This car buying experience was absolutely wonderful. Chiara and Ryan were great. No pressure, extremely friendly and knowledgeable. They worked within my budget, never pushed me on anything and made the car buying experience a pleasure, which I can't say for most dealers and representatives. I would recommend them to anyone and would definitely return again.
Great transaction - all the way
by 12/17/2017on
I fell in love with a used car on the lot, and connected with Josh Agostoni, a new salesperson at the dealership. Josh showed me the car but I didn't have time for a test drive. In fact, I had to go out of town for two weeks. I called Josh who gave me an update before I left. Josh checked in with me while I was traveling, which was great. When I returned, I called Josh and test drove it, and then we started the transaction. Everything was easy. Josh turned me over to Ryan Sicchitano for financing. My rate came in much better than the initial estimate. Ryan is a great guy and we finished the deal quickly but completely. I would recommend Three Rivers VW and specifically Josh and Ryan to anyone. These guys will treat you right and the dealership seems top-notch.
Very easy car buying experience !
by 12/09/2017on
Chiara in sales is great! I had the pleasure of working with her when I bought my new beetle. She had all of the answers to my questions. She was very quick to reply to calls and emails. She also went as far as helping me out on Her day off. The dealership didnt give me the run around or try to push me into anything. They also had a nice long test drive route so I could really get the feel of driving the car. The sales manager Ryan also kept his promis of getting me a great rate for financing. Im loving the new car :) Thanks Three Rivers!!
Great!!
by 10/26/2017on
Great experience buying my new VW Atlas which I LOVE!!! Very easy... no pressure...quick to accommodate what I needed.
2nd car in two years.
by 10/03/2017on
Great dealership selling a quality product! They make it painless. Also, the atmosphere of the place is very nice.
Excellent Service
by 08/27/2017on
Recently purchased a certified pre-owned vehicle and I couldn't be happier. It took a little longer to get everything squared away than I would've hoped, but none of it was at fault of the dealership. Staff were very helpful and willing to help and accommodate wherever possible. Very friendly and well adverse too!
Wonderful!
by 04/06/2015on
The car I purchased was my first car and everyone was SO helpful. Understood everything when they explained the different warranties and what not. I looked at another dealer before 3 Rivers and I'm so so so happy I waited and looked around some more. My Jetta puts the previous ones I looked at to shame. Vince and Ryan were great to work with.
Best Car Buying Experience I've had
by 03/17/2015on
This isn't the closest VW dealership to me, but they had a used hybrid Jetta that I was interested in. I've bought my share of cars and I always dread the car-buying experience. But Tim Bombash is pleasant, knowledgeable and sincere. Both my husband and I were impressed with his no-BS, efficient approach. Plus he's a nice guy. Hopefully our next car will be a VW so he can be our salesman.
Not willing to negotiate.
by 03/06/2015on
I did extensive research online for vehicles that could fit my family for the price range I wanted, one I found on this lot. Salesman was nice, test drove it immediately and had carfax available for the certified vehicle I was interested in buying. He was nice but when we sat down at the sales desk and I asked what price they were willing to sell the car for, he stated for what it was listed at and no lower, unwilling to listen to any offer from me and my husband. I told him we had another vehicle to see, did he want to take my contact information to let me know if there was any change at all, he actually refused my information, and let us both walk away with no change in offer or other sales pitch. I guess he didn't mind a sale walking away. Unbeknownst to him we wanted to purchase that day and ended up doing so at the next lot, what's funny??-- the car we settled on was 100$ more than list for the one on this lot. How does anyone selling used cars not entertain any counter offers or even ask what our end goal was?
Easy, Convenient, and Enjoyable Experience
by 12/01/2014on
I traded in my 2010 VW Jetta for a new 2015 VW Jetta. The staff at Three Rivers was very knowledgeable, personable, and helpful. I had a great experience and would definitely recommend buying your next VW from Three Rivers. Not to mention, they had an adorable Labrador retriever I got to play with while waiting on paperwork. Everything was easy, convenient, and finalized within a few hours. They really mean it when they say, "Sign and Drive!" Thanks!
Excellent!
by 11/28/2014on
This is our second vehicle from three rivers Volkswagen. We were more than satisfied with our experience. Jason and Ryan are great! Very friendly, attentive, and fun to work with! We recommend three rivers Volkswagen 100%. Thank you Jason and Ryan! We love our Tiguan!
High-maintenance Mama
by 11/19/2014on
I have been a long-time owner of Volkswagens. A week ago Thursday, as my daughter was using my '04 Passat wagon to drive to work (her Saturn was on its last leg) during some thunderstorms. She hydroplaned, spun out of control on the entrance ramp to Rt 22/30, then rolled my Passat--TWICE. It came to a stop ON ITS ROOF. Amanda crawled out, stood up, and walked away from that accident with only a concussion. The first responders told her that the VW saved her life. When it rolled, the roof didn't cave in. Either time. I knew I would be purchasing another Volkswagen. It was my choice as to the dealership I selected. I came into Three Rivers VW over the other VW dealerships because of their support of The Quinn and Rose (radio) Morning Show. What I didn't know when I selected Three Rivers, was what wonderful, comfortable service I would receive from Daryl Shriner. During the three day model-selecting, test-driving, color-picking, decision-making process, Daryl had the patience of a saint! He met with us Monday evening to process paperwork along with Ryan Sicchitano, the Finance Manager. They both stayed til the bitter end of the purchase of a brand new Beetle for me, and for Amanda, a 2012 Jetta! THANK YOU, gentlemen, for making our experience as pleasant as could be. And for going the extra mile, staying til nearly 10 to take great care of us!! Highly recommended dealership and staff!!
Best service dept. in Western PA
by 11/09/2014on
We live closer to three other VW dealers and drive past them to go to Three Rivers. They are honest, courteous, and competent. Despite the fact that we bought our cars at a competitor, they still give us loaners. Our next VW will be bought at 3 Rivers.
Quick, easy, and stress free.
by 10/28/2014on
This was the best experience I've had buying a vehicle ever. Jason was polite and down to earth. He was not pushy and let me make my decision without any pressure. Once I decided to purchase my vehicle, their team worked well together and I was out of there in my new vehicle in a very short amount of time.
Purchase
by 10/08/2014on
I went there not expecting to purchase a new vehicle. I was referred to Tim from a friend of mine. While Tim was with another customer, Vince assisted me to showing me a few cars that I might be interested in. Between the two of them, they showed me the VW Jetta TDI Premium. It was exactly what I looking for. I immediately wanted to take it for a test drive. As soon as I got back to the dealer from the test drive, I knew I wanted the car. Tim gave me all the information about the car, the incentives, and what we needed to do since I was trading in another car. We got all of the paper work done while they detailed the car. When everything was done, Tim took his time with me to show me the nitty gritty features of the car and made sure I was comfortable with things before I left the dealer. I couldn't have asked for better assistance and the feeling that I was right at home. They gave me the feeling that I have known them and have been a VW owner for years. I wouldn't hesitate to send anyone to them to purchase a vehicle.
Great dealership polite and respectful
by 05/07/2014on
Recently bought a new car and I love it. All of the employees are very kind and respectful. It was a very friendly environment as soon as I walked in the door.
Great Dealership Honest and respectful
by 04/02/2013on
This dealership sold me an excellent car I love my new tiguan!! The sales staff were great!