sales Rating

You will never be the deals you can get buying a certified preowned car with Enterprise. Believe me the trade in values they can give ontop of the unbeatable pricing of barley broken in vehicles is unmatched. I can confidently say you will never get as good of a deal at a dealership. Alex at the Essington location is a true gentleman and a pleasure to work with. Before you head to the dealership I would encourage everyone to check out the website and do some research. You will believe. Read more