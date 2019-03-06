Enterprise Car Sales Airport

501 S Governor Printz Blvd, Lester, PA 19029
(855) 790-4951
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Airport

5.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Sales team at Enterprise Essington

by jimthomas101 on 06/03/2019

The price was firm, the advertisement was solid, the salesman and sales manager were professional and courteous. Thanks for a pleasant transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Pleasing Professional Sale!

by ScooterReview on 05/13/2019

We were recommended by a friend and our mechanic! The choice did not disappoint. We were nicely greeted and patiently taken care of from start to finish! We're happy with our purchase and how we were treated by our salesperson, Manny and Manager, Domenic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Service

by John on 05/13/2019

Vehicle was everything they said it was, I was pleased with such a pleasurable buying experience, paperwork was a breeze. After getting the run around from several dealers, i decided to check out Enterprise, I will never buy a vehicle from a dealer again, this was the way to go.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Never Go Anywhere Else

by MikeS on 01/10/2019

You will never be the deals you can get buying a certified preowned car with Enterprise. Believe me the trade in values they can give ontop of the unbeatable pricing of barley broken in vehicles is unmatched. I can confidently say you will never get as good of a deal at a dealership. Alex at the Essington location is a true gentleman and a pleasure to work with. Before you head to the dealership I would encourage everyone to check out the website and do some research. You will believe.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great cars, Great staff

by cntrllncr on 11/11/2016

As usual, I had a great experience purchasing a vehicle from Enterprise. Dave the salesman and the finance gentleman were great. My only complaint is above them. I have bought my last FOUR vehicles from Enterprise. There should be some incentive for loyal customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best day ever!!

by Maria_K on 06/01/2016

I had wanted to just look for a car and ended up driving away in a new one! The staff were amazingly helpful and the deal was uncomplicated and painless. I couldn't ask for an easier way to buy a car!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Customer Service

by kimj921 on 05/23/2016

Have dealt with multiple sales people when purchasing cars for myself and children. All have been knowledgeable and helpful. Dominic is especially helpful when getting down to trade-ins and paperwork. Large selection of cars and ability to bring others in on request. Great experience overall!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2015 crv awd Honda

by Verylsr on 05/12/2016

Purchased used with about 9000 miles. The car performs well. The issue was the cargo hatch cover was not sold with it. I had to purchase the cargo hatch cover from Amazon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

James Rumsey is the best

by Euphemia on 02/18/2016

James and Dennis were the best over at the Essington location . James worked with me to make sure I was getting the best finance rate . He even went above and beyond . He was very friendly and even played with my toddler son while we waited for everything to be completed. I will definitely recommend him and enterprise services .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Good service

by Tbodkin66 on 02/10/2016

My experience was pretty good overall. I wish that I hadn't registered my Nissan Frontier as a truck because all I got from that was a more expensive registration fee every year. That was not discussed, it would have been helpful if it were. And I was promised a $50.00 gift card to Sunoco that I never received.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Rep

by lordalmumeet on 12/23/2015

5500 miles and having transmission issuses. Spoke with a service rep via text to schedule my vehical to be looked at. I explained the importantance of scheduling service for a specific timeline and is there any availibility. There has been no response since posing my question. There's a fire of anger burning in me, no words, or word in the english lexicon could properly explain. I wasted almost 18000 hard earned dollors for nothing....

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Excellent, Great,Wonderful,Fast Service.

by Dawnmoore on 12/17/2015

Purchased a car in December 2015.I must say Eddington Enterprise is the best.I did not have no time to get restless.Fast and on point.Thank You James and Dominec.Happy Holidays from Dawn and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

The best car buying experience ever!

by Mrsgray14 on 12/08/2015

Scott is the man! It took about 2 hours to buy our car which is record timing. My husband and I visited several dealerships and we walled out of all of them. We had a upside down trade and Scott knew Exactly what we needed to make the deal work and we were beyond satisfied with the level of concern, respect, and professionalism. Hands down Enterprise is the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Easy no pressure sale

by Happyinphilly on 09/04/2015

The guys at Enterprise greeted us in the parking lot, but weren't overly pressuring us either. We felt welcomed but not pressured. Easiest car buying experience ever!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
