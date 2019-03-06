Sales team at Enterprise Essington
by 06/03/2019on
The price was firm, the advertisement was solid, the salesman and sales manager were professional and courteous. Thanks for a pleasant transaction.
Pleasing Professional Sale!
by 05/13/2019on
We were recommended by a friend and our mechanic! The choice did not disappoint. We were nicely greeted and patiently taken care of from start to finish! We're happy with our purchase and how we were treated by our salesperson, Manny and Manager, Domenic.
Great Service
by 05/13/2019on
Vehicle was everything they said it was, I was pleased with such a pleasurable buying experience, paperwork was a breeze. After getting the run around from several dealers, i decided to check out Enterprise, I will never buy a vehicle from a dealer again, this was the way to go.
Never Go Anywhere Else
by 01/10/2019on
You will never be the deals you can get buying a certified preowned car with Enterprise. Believe me the trade in values they can give ontop of the unbeatable pricing of barley broken in vehicles is unmatched. I can confidently say you will never get as good of a deal at a dealership. Alex at the Essington location is a true gentleman and a pleasure to work with. Before you head to the dealership I would encourage everyone to check out the website and do some research. You will believe.
Great cars, Great staff
by 11/11/2016on
As usual, I had a great experience purchasing a vehicle from Enterprise. Dave the salesman and the finance gentleman were great. My only complaint is above them. I have bought my last FOUR vehicles from Enterprise. There should be some incentive for loyal customers.
Best day ever!!
by 06/01/2016on
I had wanted to just look for a car and ended up driving away in a new one! The staff were amazingly helpful and the deal was uncomplicated and painless. I couldn't ask for an easier way to buy a car!!
Great Customer Service
by 05/23/2016on
Have dealt with multiple sales people when purchasing cars for myself and children. All have been knowledgeable and helpful. Dominic is especially helpful when getting down to trade-ins and paperwork. Large selection of cars and ability to bring others in on request. Great experience overall!
2015 crv awd Honda
by 05/12/2016on
Purchased used with about 9000 miles. The car performs well. The issue was the cargo hatch cover was not sold with it. I had to purchase the cargo hatch cover from Amazon.
James Rumsey is the best
by 02/18/2016on
James and Dennis were the best over at the Essington location . James worked with me to make sure I was getting the best finance rate . He even went above and beyond . He was very friendly and even played with my toddler son while we waited for everything to be completed. I will definitely recommend him and enterprise services .
Good service
by 02/10/2016on
My experience was pretty good overall. I wish that I hadn't registered my Nissan Frontier as a truck because all I got from that was a more expensive registration fee every year. That was not discussed, it would have been helpful if it were. And I was promised a $50.00 gift card to Sunoco that I never received.
Service Rep
by 12/23/2015on
5500 miles and having transmission issuses. Spoke with a service rep via text to schedule my vehical to be looked at. I explained the importantance of scheduling service for a specific timeline and is there any availibility. There has been no response since posing my question. There's a fire of anger burning in me, no words, or word in the english lexicon could properly explain. I wasted almost 18000 hard earned dollors for nothing....
Excellent, Great,Wonderful,Fast Service.
by 12/17/2015on
Purchased a car in December 2015.I must say Eddington Enterprise is the best.I did not have no time to get restless.Fast and on point.Thank You James and Dominec.Happy Holidays from Dawn and family.
The best car buying experience ever!
by 12/08/2015on
Scott is the man! It took about 2 hours to buy our car which is record timing. My husband and I visited several dealerships and we walled out of all of them. We had a upside down trade and Scott knew Exactly what we needed to make the deal work and we were beyond satisfied with the level of concern, respect, and professionalism. Hands down Enterprise is the best!
Easy no pressure sale
by 09/04/2015on
The guys at Enterprise greeted us in the parking lot, but weren't overly pressuring us either. We felt welcomed but not pressured. Easiest car buying experience ever!
