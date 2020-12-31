service Rating

The body department of Steve Moyer Subaru managed to get every detail of service wrong. I was referred to this shop by a colleague. The estimator, who I surprisingly just found out is the Body Shop Manager, took pictures of the body damage on my 2008 Mini Clubman. When I explained that the headlight and wiper reservoir were both damaged, he said he would make note of it and repair them. Scheduling a repair for the minor fender and hood damage was over two months out. The repair was to take three to four days. I dropped my car off on the scheduled day of Feb. 13. On The 16th, I received a call saying that they did not even look at my car yet, but would try to get me in real soon and I should have my car back the next Wednesday. I called that Wednesday and it still was not done. The next day, I get a call saying the car is ready to be picked up. Now fully aware of there incompetence, I ask if the headlight and washer reservoir were repaired. The body manager had no idea and had to go check. The reservoir was not repaired, but he said they would order it and put it in the next day, first thing. When asked about the headlight, the body shop manager gave a half-hearted answer yes which I did not believe. Friday, the car was still not ready, but he said it would be done and I can stop by Monday to pick it up. Monday, today, I get dropped off to pick up the car, which is washed and waxed in the lot. Body shop manager says that they did not get the reservoir in and I can maybe pick the car up tomorrow. He said he called me 15 minutes before I arrived, but when I checked my phone there is no message. He tells the receptionist to put me in one of their loaner cars, because he clearly does not know how to deal with his own failure. I tell them that I don't want one of their cars and to give me my car back and I would put the reservoir in myself. Miraculously, the body manager comes back with the part that he said did not come in and gives it to me. I pay and take my car. The body work they did was shoddy. The paint had many dimples in it. The ridge under the hood was rough and you can still feel the dents. The tolerances on the hood to bumper gaps were marginally acceptable at best, but that is being generous. They tried to buff out scratches in the headlight, but it is still all scratched up. The technician did not repair the headlight. They sort of propped it upwards. By the time I got home, it was pointed down again from hitting a bump. The bio on the webpage says the body manager has been employed here since 1973. Perhaps it's time for him to move on, because he certainly has no clue on what is going at the workplace he is supposedly managing. This place is an absolute embarrassment, with their lies and inability to say the words, "I apologize". They had my car for fifteen days for what should have been four at most, and they did not satisfy their commitments. Never again will I return to this mismanaged mess. Read more