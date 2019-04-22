Lawrence Subaru

1726 Carlisle Pike, Hanover, PA 17331
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Lawrence Subaru Purchae

by HappyPurchas on 04/22/2019

Pleasant! Friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Easy, professional, and efficient

by Lauren PA on 08/19/2019

I had warranty work that needed to be done as well as regular oil change/tire rotation service. I set up the appointment online, brought my car to the service door, enjoyed a complimentary cup of coffee while I waited, and paid what I expected when the service was completed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

Getting better everyday

by John Paul on 11/10/2018

With their new updated, and expanded showroom and service areas, they will be my Subaru dealer of choice .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Always a pleasure

by Kayleigh on 11/03/2018

Lawrence is a wonderful place for your next vehicle. We are regular customers for both sales and service. I can't say enough good things about Joe. Always fair, smart, kind, and over all just a great guy. He takes care of us and thats why we keep coming back. Thanks to everyone for always being wonderful at Lawrence. Also thanks to Corey in service, you always help us out when we need service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Terrible

by justabuyer1 on 01/09/2016

I walked into this dealer twice in the last 2 weeks. Each time, I was prepared to buy a new car. Both times, the sales people were unmotivated. There was no enticement to work with me, return my calls or do their job. But guess what....their loss. I walked into Apple Subaru in York, PA and was treated excellent. A motivated salesmen and got the car I was looking for. Be ashamed Hanover Subaru.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
122 cars in stock
0 new122 used0 certified pre-owned
Subaru Forester
Subaru Forester
0 new|22 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Subaru Outback
Subaru Outback
0 new|21 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Subaru Legacy
Subaru Legacy
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
