I had warranty work that needed to be done as well as regular oil change/tire rotation service. I set up the appointment online, brought my car to the service door, enjoyed a complimentary cup of coffee while I waited, and paid what I expected when the service was completed.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Lawrence is a wonderful place for your next vehicle. We are regular customers for both sales and service. I can't say enough good things about Joe. Always fair, smart, kind, and over all just a great guy. He takes care of us and thats why we keep coming back. Thanks to everyone for always being wonderful at Lawrence. Also thanks to Corey in service, you always help us out when we need service!
I walked into this dealer twice in the last 2 weeks. Each time, I was prepared to buy a new car. Both times, the sales people were unmotivated. There was no enticement to work with me, return my calls or do their job. But guess what....their loss. I walked into Apple Subaru in York, PA and was treated excellent. A motivated salesmen and got the car I was looking for. Be ashamed Hanover Subaru.