Dennis Fabrizi
by 07/30/2019on
Got a call from our recent sales person AL B. Who had us in a Honda CRV From Smail's that was a lease and it was going to be up in another two months so, we went looking and ended up purchasing our first Ford Escape. So Far we love the vehicle.
Excellent experience
by 07/23/2019on
My car buying experience with Smail started over 2 years ago. During the summer of 2017, I submitted a price inquiry online and was contacted by Kirill. After discussing some options over the phone, I decided it wasn't the right time for me to purchase a vehicle. About a year later (2018), I again started looking for a new truck and my wife expressed interest in either a Ford Edge or Explorer. Kirill spent time with me on multiple phone calls getting me price quotes for a number of vehicles. My wife and I visited the dealership to look at vehicles a few times, but because of our schedules, it was usually after business hours. Each time I spoke with Kirill, either through email or on the phone, he was responsive, helpful, and friendly. Again, we decided that it wasn't the right time to buy a vehicle. After about nearly another year (2019), we decided to look at getting a new vehicle. My wife noticed a Lincoln MKC online and I submitted a request for a price quote. It was Kirill that responded. He remembered me and asked what I was looking for. We spoke for some time, he offered to get it ready for us to look at and invited us to stop by any time it was convenient for us. During this time we looked at other vehicles and other dealerships online. We visited a different dealer to look at a Ford Explorer Sport. At first, the salesman was helpful, but he seemed a little pushy. Also, he didn't seem to know a lot about the features of the vehicle. My wife knew more than he did from her brief research online. It was during this time that I saw a truck on Smail's website, and again I contacted Kirill. As always, he was helpful, friendly, and responsive. I told him what I wanted but never scheduled a visit. A few day later, I was able to stop by on a brief lunch break. Kirill, was proactive in that he took the time to get the truck we spoke about ready, just in case I stopped by. While looking the truck, he appeared very knowledgable and informed. Any time I asked about a feature, he was able to give me an answer. When we began to talk about price, I told Kirill exactly what I was looking for. He provided me with a quote and my options as they related to what I said I wanted. I appreciate that he didn't try to sneak in any extra fees or service. When I told him I was interested in the "out the door" price, he didn't push any "what kind of payment" or four-square nonsense. He listened to what I wanted and provided the price options as they related to my request. This was a very refreshing change from the previous dealership. The salesman at dealerX, without ever discussing it, added extended coverage, extended payments, and ridiculous interest rates (8.5% before ever running my credit). Even after i explained that I was only interested in "out the door" price at either 48 or 60 month financing, he kept pushing 72 and 84 month financing and focusing on monthly payment. After multiple years of inquiries with nothing to show for it, Kirill was never impatient or pushy. Through it all, he was always willing to help and listen to what I wanted. We looked at multiple other vehicles (Nissan Pathfinder, Range Rover Discovery, Honda Pilot, and VW Tiguan), browsed online, and in person over the course of about a month. It came dow to either my wife getting the Ford Explorer at DealerX and me getting the F-150 at Smail. The biggest deciding factor was how I was treated by Kirill versus the other salesman at DealerX. In the end, I feel that I got a good truck at a fair price and hopefully everyone benefitted. I am absolutely satisfied with my experience at Smail.
Car purchase
by 07/23/2019on
I’m extremely grateful to all the staff and financial dept. for once again assisting us in our 2018 Ford Escape purchase. We’ve been customers here for many years and we look forward to dealing with you all at Smails KIA in the future. Thank You Melissa Castellani
Ford Edge Titanium
by 06/23/2019on
Bud Smail salesperson did not get the car we requested after discussing options in detail. Within another day, they did get the car, but then we had to wait to finish the deal and paid more for the vehicle. Since the sales person never sold this particular car, she could not show us all of the options, such as parking assist. We love the car, but the experience would only rate three stars. Hopefully their service department will do better.
2016 ford truck
by 06/02/2019on
very nice and bend over backwards people
Ford F-150 truck in for service
by 05/31/2019on
I took my husbands truck in for inspection, auto butler and two factory recalls. The auto butler crew did an awesome job, the truck looked fantastic. When I wen to pay for the emissions test I was over charged. The truck has always qualified for exempt emissions but was charged for the full one. This is the 2nd year this has happened and I’ve had to have them go back and review it and charge the correct rate.
Great Experience
by 04/04/2019on
We have been buying and leasing nothing but Fords for the past 20+ years. The experience at Smail Ford is so good that we drive about 1 1/2 hours to deal with Smail than with any of a number of other dealers within a 20 minute radius of our home.
2014 F150
by 03/10/2019on
Have had service issues with this dealership in the past. However, this was the perfect truck to pull a camper we bought last year. The salesperson was awesome and I got it for an excellent price compared to KBB estimate.
2019 Ford Explorer
by 03/10/2019on
I purchased a 2019 Ford Explorer at Smail. The salesperson I worked with was great. He was new and was still in the process of learning, but if he didn’t have the answer he made sure to get the answer for us.
Expedition and Continental Purchase
by 03/06/2019on
my purchasing experience at Smail Ford Lincoln was exceptional
great experience
by 03/06/2019on
Very professional salesman without the typical BS I feel we got a fair deal on price, highly recommend
Happy customer
by 12/11/2018on
Could not have ask for a better experience. The sales people were very professional And they more than met my price expectations
Oil Change Service Light
by 12/11/2018on
The service was quick and was completed in a timely manner. Overall a great experience.
New truck purchase
by 11/25/2018on
The sales associate Mike, was awesome! He worked with me to get to where I needed to be to make the purchase happen. He was professional and courteous throughout the entire process. The sales manager also was willing to work with me and gave me a great deal on an awesome truck! I will buy vehicles from Smail again for sure.
Smail Ford
by 07/30/2018on
So far since purchase everyone at the dealership that I've dealt with has been great my only gripe is the parking it's somewhat congested no regrets !
Great salesman. Knowledgeable and respectful
by 06/17/2017on
We purchased a 2017 Ford Focus. The salesman, Zimmy, was knowledgeable and respectful. The deal went quickly and smoothly. This was my sons First experience buying his first car and I am glad it went like it did. He will probably be a Smail customer forever.
WOW - great dealership!!!!!
by 04/11/2016on
I was referred to this dealership by a friend, and although it is out of the way (almost a 2 hour drive) it was totally worth it. The sales person Brady was great. Not pushy at all and very attentive. The sales manager Joe was equally fantastic. They were very understanding of my financial needs and were very accommodating to make the deal work. It was actually a very smooth process and wasn't uncomfortable at all. It was also very quick! I was in and out with a new car in a few hours!! I will continue to drive the extra distance to go to Smail.
Poor reconditioning, poor followup
by 04/09/2016on
Everybody was great the day of the sale (except for the usual tactics of lowballing the trade and offering a sky high interest rate to make a buck). I had some concerns with the vehicle after getting it home, but nobody so much as made a follow up phone call until I rated them poorly on the survey I received from Ford. The service department stepped in at that point and addressed only two of my four concerns, then never called to follow up either. I will not buy another vehicle from Bud Smail
Bud Smail Lincoln
by 02/22/2016on
Traded a 2012 Cadillac SRX on 25 Jan2016 and they have not paid off trade as of 22Feb2016. We were already charged 1 payment on Cadillac and now have payments due on Lincoln. Called and stopped in to dealership last week and was assured it would receive immediate attention. Has still not happened
Only the Best for my Classic Del Sol
by 07/17/2015on
I think your mechanic Dale Moore is such a huge asset to your business. He is straight forward and doesn't do things to your car that is not necessary or will only increase my bill. He gives sugestions to me on how to keep my 94 Del Sol running correctly. He appriciates the older Hondas and is very carefull when working on them. I have had my Del Sol damaged at other shops becuase of carelss mechanics. I will only take my car to Dale at HOnda for work
Correct Diagnosis
by 07/16/2015on
I heard a noise coming from the driver side front wheel of my 2007 Ford Focus. The staff quickly diagnosed the problem, a part was ordered and the car was repaired. The waiting room is always clean and supplied with a television, reading material and refreshments. Smail offers a shuttle service to the local Westmoreland Mall, which is a unique perk, that is greatly appreciated. This option definitely makes waiting, for repairs to be completed, a better experience. Thank You!
