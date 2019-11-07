Mercedes-Benz of Fort Washington

Mercedes-Benz of Fort Washington

Visit dealer’s website 
404 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Washington, PA 19034
(855) 478-1239
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Fort Washington

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great experience purchasing new car

by kl on 07/11/2019

We walked into the dealership expecting just to learn about the A-class and walked out with a slip for a new car. Kevin Neumann in sales was super helpful, patient, and professional and is why we'll continue to purchase cars at this location. I only have good things to say about the guy and if you're going to Fort Washington to purchase a car I would fully recommend going to Kevin.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
7 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Great experience purchasing new car

by kl on 07/11/2019

We walked into the dealership expecting just to learn about the A-class and walked out with a slip for a new car. Kevin Neumann in sales was super helpful, patient, and professional and is why we'll continue to purchase cars at this location. I only have good things to say about the guy and if you're going to Fort Washington to purchase a car I would fully recommend going to Kevin.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

An Experience Other Car Dealers Can Only Dream About Delivering

by Consiglieri on 05/04/2018

It seems that the car industry is populated by rogues & saints. Matt & Frank of MB Ft. Washington are definitely the latter. First, though, some of the rogues: One sales manager of a Mercedes dealership in my backyard had the audacity to proclaim that if I bought a car anywhere else I would pay too much. Need I tell you that at the end of the day, his price was the most expensive? I never liked him when he sold Toyotas; I donât know who had the bright idea of letting him sell Mercedes. Another GM of another Mercedes dealership in my backyard whom I had previously done business with when he sold for Lexus wouldnât even give me the time of day. Then I had the good fortune to reach Matt Melsheimer and Frank Daulerio, GM of MB Ft. Washington. While I hesitate to disclose everything they did for me because it wouldnât be fair to them for other people to demand the same level of service that they graciously delivere on my deal, Iâll just disclose one or 2 small details. Frank Delaurio, the GM/Sales Director, repeatedly made himself available via cellphone to resolve any issues that arose, including when he was away from the dealership and after hours. Matt Melsheimer got me an incredible price. For their sake, I wonât go into details, but when I tell you he got me a good price, you can trust that I know a good price when I see one. Iâm a professional negotiator who researched the price of this car for 2 weeks with repeated emails, texts and phone calls to well over 2 dozen dealers in 6 states. Not only that, but while the dealers in my backyard couldnât give me the time of day, they delivered the car free from over 2 hours away!! Need I say more? I donât want to give all their secrets away, but I can tell you that if you live anywhere within several hours of MB of Ft. Washington, and you donât give Matt a call, you deserve to pay more and get taken advantage of.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Sales Experience

by jpcnotax on 08/30/2017

I found a used MB on the internet and made an appointment to see and drive the car. Leonardo was polite, informed and after we agreed upon a mutually satisfactory price he delivered the car to my house personally. A distance of 120 miles. Could not have been a better experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Fair Pricing, Great Sales Rep

by BenzDiva on 06/29/2016

Came in Edmunds yesterday to look up my car, in an attempt for a fair price. Edmunds sent me a great price for me to start my car buying process! Well, I just purchased my Gla250. After reading reviews on a variety of sites, I was hesitant to go here and first started my purchase process in cherry hill. Unfortunately, we couldn't come to a mutually fair price. I took a chance and came to Ft. Washington, and it was the absolute best decision. Mohsen was the absolute best representative! Very attentive, knowlegeable and accommodating to all three members of my family to include my 12 year old. Transparent pricing, better than the competitive pricing quoted on my Edmunds certificate, and he even offered me discounts that I had not requested. He was 5 stars all the way. The reason, my review is 4 stars, is because the finance department took an exorbinant amount of time, Almost 3 hours!!! to finalize my deal and I came prepared with a pre-approved bank check from my credit union. There were several deals occurring that day, but geez, I think excessive is putting it mildly! As a result of the long timeframe, they did offer us some new car mats. I love my car, and the service Mohsen provided. Overall, it was a good experience and I look forward to establishing a long relationship with Ft. Washington.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Mercedes Benz of Fort Washington does not honor quotes

by msbugg on 06/24/2012

the dealership contacted me and has resolved this by refunding me the difference in the amount quoted to me and the amount I paid for the car I purchased.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

More than helpful!

by suev1 on 02/02/2012

Talked with Internet Sales Manager and he answered all of our questions in a prompt and courteous manner. When we are in a better position(when our daughter makes up her mind?!?!)we will be happy to visit this dealship. Thank you for all your assistance. We know it wasn't easy????LOL!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Bad Experience

by alex_fogel on 01/23/2012

I sent Email and asked to provide a quote for vehicle I would like to get and the sales representative called me and said they would get the quote right away and it would not be difficult, etc. Well that never worked out all. The guy took all the info, said he would be back with me shortly. It never happened. I would not use this dealership and would never recommend them to anyone. I am buying the car this week from Princeton Mercedes dealer who did respond and gave me all information.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
307 cars in stock
165 new119 used23 certified pre-owned
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
42 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Superior performance, exquisite style, and cutting-edge technology are what you expect from Mercedes-Benz. For as long as you drive your vehicle, our commitment to you continues with world-class

Mercedes-Benz service, parts and accessories.

Vehicle maintenance and occasional repairs due to wear or accidents are a fact of vehicle ownership.

Only Certified Mercedes-Benz Technicians are required to participate in ongoing training, assuring that they master the use of state-of-the-art diagnostics, tools, and equipment to properly repair your Mercedes-Benz.

If you will need a loaner vehicle during your service visit, we respectfully request that you schedule your appointment one week in advance to ensure availability.

For the convenience of our service customers, completed vehicles may be picked up from Monday through Thursday up to 8pm, Friday & Saturday to 6pm.

Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes