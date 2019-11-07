sales Rating

It seems that the car industry is populated by rogues & saints. Matt & Frank of MB Ft. Washington are definitely the latter. First, though, some of the rogues: One sales manager of a Mercedes dealership in my backyard had the audacity to proclaim that if I bought a car anywhere else I would pay too much. Need I tell you that at the end of the day, his price was the most expensive? I never liked him when he sold Toyotas; I donât know who had the bright idea of letting him sell Mercedes. Another GM of another Mercedes dealership in my backyard whom I had previously done business with when he sold for Lexus wouldnât even give me the time of day. Then I had the good fortune to reach Matt Melsheimer and Frank Daulerio, GM of MB Ft. Washington. While I hesitate to disclose everything they did for me because it wouldnât be fair to them for other people to demand the same level of service that they graciously delivere on my deal, Iâll just disclose one or 2 small details. Frank Delaurio, the GM/Sales Director, repeatedly made himself available via cellphone to resolve any issues that arose, including when he was away from the dealership and after hours. Matt Melsheimer got me an incredible price. For their sake, I wonât go into details, but when I tell you he got me a good price, you can trust that I know a good price when I see one. Iâm a professional negotiator who researched the price of this car for 2 weeks with repeated emails, texts and phone calls to well over 2 dozen dealers in 6 states. Not only that, but while the dealers in my backyard couldnât give me the time of day, they delivered the car free from over 2 hours away!! Need I say more? I donât want to give all their secrets away, but I can tell you that if you live anywhere within several hours of MB of Ft. Washington, and you donât give Matt a call, you deserve to pay more and get taken advantage of. Read more