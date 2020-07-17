sales Rating

I had a very bad experience when trying to buy a certified used vehicle from this dealership. I was very much looking forward to getting a newer vehicle for my family and was very disappointed that I wasted a full day in this dealership. The issues are almost too many to name, but I will give the top two. 1. I asked several times if they would match the interest rate quoted to me by my credit union. The sales man repeatedly said yes. Despite being unhappy with my the whole experience that day, I ask them to run the numbers. Well, I know how to run an amortization table and guess what - somehow their payment is higher than it should be. They were unable to match my interest rate and were hoping I would not notice! The sales man promised me a specific interest rate and then DID NOT tell me that their credit union doesn't go as low as mine. They just hoped I would not notice....really? 2. This was the last straw after I was ignored all day, despite me arranging to come in, I was literally ignored for hours. No one took the time to show me the vehicle I was interested in or any others. I was given the keys and told to go get ice cream. I spent 5 hours at the dealership and literally had someone available to answer questions about the car for 5 minutes. To top it all off, when I expressed my disappointment in an email to the sales person instead of an apology I got a defensive reply about them willing to deduct the difference in finance charges from the vehicle price and that despite me emailing, calling AND texting him about my arrival at his dealership we had not set up a specific time. Read more