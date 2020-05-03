sales Rating

If I could give this place a ZERO I would. This place has been an absolute NIGHTMARE to deal with. Mondy 2/18/19 I went to purchase a vehicle, I arrived around 1pm & fought to get good insurance for hours so I didn't sign the papers until approx. 6pm. The place is 1 hour from my home in Harrisburg and it was about 55mi away. Before getting home I got gas and stopped by Wal-mart to get something to clean the seats because the car was honestly filthy inside and they said they would clean it but... that's a whole different story. Turned the car on to leave Wal-mart and the check engine light was on (about 8:30 pm). I read the manual and tried to remedy the problem but nothing worked so I called the dealership and told them I was coming tomorrow to return it and the lady hung up on me, I called back and the "We are closed" message was put on 5 minutes before close ... I took it to Auto Zone as soon as they opened the next day and they found 3 alerts for a p0420 code so I went to the dealership with the info in hand and told them I don't want the vehicle anymore and they basically said "well you bought it as is we can't really do anything but let us take a look at it for you, it SHOULD be a good car for you after we fix it." They said since it's a GMC they will take it to a GMC dealer. I left with a loaner car and I was home by 12:20pm. I called them today 2/20/19 to ask for info about the place they took my car to and Kendra was very reluctant to give it to me saying "they are closed today" several times before finally giving me the info. I called the place that they supposedly took it to yesterday and they have no record of it and the salesperson couldn't locate the keys. He even asked me why they would bring it to them H&H Chevy & Caddy Dealer in Shippensburg (15.3mi 25mins away) when there is a GMC dealer like 5 minutes away (2.5mi. 8mins away). Of course I have no idea why. I honestly suspect that they disconnected the battery in the vehicle prior to my test drive to make the engine light go away and my 55mi. drive home was just enough for the car's computer sensors to come back on and illuminate the light. Safe to say I do not like this place but I am not going to rest until the matter is dealt with to my liking as soon as it is handled I will NEVER go back. If you do decide to go (I highly advise you don't) know this: 1. They are liars 2. The salespeople don't really know the products they are trying to make you buy (Zurich shield warranty) they tell you whatever makes it sound good enough to buy. Bradley Shoop said they would go as far as repainting the car & even reupholstering a seat if needed but that's not the case Finance manager Eric told me they just try their best to help that's all 3. They will say they knock the price down on the warranties to help you out or whatever but they do it as they please some people pay half price some pay quarter price 4. No haggle price is a joke & honestly they might be selling you a car with a problem have a mechanic come check it out with you. Got the car back at 8pm on Friday 2/22 & the next day on my way to work I was driving & the car started slowing down as I was trying to accelerate. I didn't know what was going on & I thought maybe I hit both the gas & break.. BUT Today 2/24 on my way to work again the car stopped in the middle of an intersection. I tried to turn on my 4-ways & they didn't work. On my way home from work today the car stopped moving AGAIN as I was driving. This time I was stopped at a light & when I went to accelerate the car did nothing & since the 4ways don't work I had to roll the window down & wave people to pass me. Jeyln Called Me After Seeing My Review On Dealerrater & I Said I Would Be In At 10 But I Couldn't Get In On Time Because The Car Stopped Moving Again, TWICE While I Was On My Way. Read more