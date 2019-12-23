In the 2016, I brought a new Honda Odyssey from Rick at Roseburg Honda Now almost 400,000 miles later, I came back again and bought another vehicle from Rick and the team at Honda. Rick makes buying a car pleasant and easy. Ken, Carol and Mike in the Service Department have taken care of me and my vehicle over the years. They make me feel understood and helped me take care of my van over 13 years. Roseburg Honda really does treat you like family! It's been a great relationship and I highly recommend them.
I just bought my second car from Roseburg Honda. I have been extremely happy with both experiences. Buying a vehicle can be stressful and it can be either a pleasant or unpleasant experience. I have had the pleasure of working with Rick VerSteeg both times, and he's gone out of his way to make sure I'm happy and have the kind of vehicle that is perfect for me. This is a great dealership.
Josh at Roseburg Honda helped find the right car for me! He didn't gripe that I had looked online and wanted to test drive a few cars before making my big decision. I feel they worked well with me regarding financing needs and didn't cheap out on my trade in! Overall a great experience with a good selection of used cars to choose from.
Everyone at Roseburg Honda is a pleasure to work with! I highly recommend going to them for all your car buying needs and I even love their service department as well! If you are looking to buy a car go see Josh Lampton at Roseburg Honda and he will take great care of you!
Lynn Stults made my car buying experience the best ever. When I first came in she answered all my questions about the differences in the vehicles I was considering. Lynn was very knowledgeable and professional.
When I told her I wanted to think about and come back another day she did not make feel pressured to make a decision right at that time
I went home discussed with my husband, then called Lynn and made an appointment for the next day.
Lynn took me on test drives and when I made a decision she guided me through the process.
She made the whole experience of financing very simple for me..
She also did an excellent job of helping me set up all the features of my new car.
We came in to Roseburg Honda via a Costco referral and couldn't be happier with our treatment both before and after the sale. Rick VerSteeg is very knowledgeable and willing to take the time to explain options and features, and worked with us to do a trade and come in at budget. We love our new Honda Fit and will certainly come back to see Rick when we're in the market for another new car.
Rick V was AMAZING with me. He listened to what I was needing, what my budget was, and what I would like. Rick V treated me like family and was able to get me into the perfect vehicle that fit my budget.
I've purchased many vehicles over the years but have never had a buying experience as good as with Deen, at Roseburg Honda. Honest, knowledgeable, friendly and professional....can't ask for more than that!
My wife and I just purchased a new Honda CRV from Roseburg Honda. Our sales rep was Deen Hydes. This was truly a great experience. Deen was the epitome of no-pressure sales. He sold us on the car simply through his vast knowledge of all of the car's many features and options. The Roseburg Honda store is so clean and everything is kept top-notch. Deen walked our deal through the process without any obstacles whatsoever. He was quick to offer advice about various options and the sales process itself. I should also mention that Kai in Finance was also excellent at her function. Thank you Roseburg Honda for a great experience. BTW, we love the Honda CRV!!!
Deen Hydes was very professional and personable. He explained everything about the car in detail. There was no sales pressure, which was so helpful for our deliberations; much appreciated. We thoroughly recommend Deen.
I have purchased many vehicles and Deen Hydes made my truck-buying experience a fun experience. For the first time ever!! He was knowledgeable, professional and most importantly, fun and personable. He was the most unsalesman-like salesman I have ever dealt with. I highly recommend Deen Hydes.
After doing some research, we test drove a 2018 model and were very impressed. We settled on the new 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring edition and began looking for a responsive dealer who was transparent and open to having a dialog on price.
We found Roseburg Honda after a bit of searching and contacted Deen Hydes in their sales department. The entire experience was fantastic! We worked with Deen to find one in the Modern Steel color that we chose.
Ultimately, Deen found one at another dealership and arranged to have it picked up and delivered to Roseburg Honda within 24 hours.
We made the two+ hour trip, delivered a bank check for the no-hassle price we had already agreed on, and drove off the lot within an hour...and with ear to ear grins!
I would definitely recommend giving Roseburg Honda a chance at your business, for either a new or used car. And maybe if you're really lucky, you can work with Deen! He'll get you the vehicle you're looking for, with no hassle and with open, clear communication during the entire process.
We love our 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring Edition, and I know you'll love working with Roseburg Honda to find the right car for you.
Scott
Thank you to Deen at Roseburg Honda he was excellent and made the whole experience effortless and enjoyable. We love our car and would hands down return again. Referring all our friends and family to Deen and Roseburg Honda.
I purchased a 2018 Accord EXL Hybrid and have nothing but praise for the individuals I worked with and the attention I received: excellent communications, honest dealings and thorough instructions in the ins and outs of the systems and settings on the vehicle.
Thank you, Deen for helping me with two car deals in less than a month. I appreciate your kindness and professionalism. Also, thank you to the Service Department Manager, Sean for helping me with loaner cars.
