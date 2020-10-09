sales Rating

I rarely write reviews but the horrible and shady experience detailed below demanded I share. Recently, I was in the market for an XC90. As an Adidas employee we receive a corporate discount and it’s a recommended dealer. I found a special online that was better than our discount so I headed for the dealership. A Nice man helps right away. I let him know I’m interested in the XC90 special for my wife. He has a couple of vehicles that will match. I test drive it gives the thumbs up. Let’s work out the numbers. This is where the shady behavior start. They take my vehicle for assessment to calculate the trade in value. They tell me they go by KBB. I know the trade in value because 2 days earlier, BMW gave me a quote. My Kbb value trade came in at one price, but strangely Volvo stated they can only give me 3k below the kbb trade in value. Hmmmm. I ask why and he gives me an answer in which I state “ that makes zero since”. He says he’s going to go back and get an explanation. The answer was due to “market sales value. KBB says one thing but their system shows something different ”. Well why use KBB? Break in action What they didn’t know is I used to work at a dealership in undergrad as a summer job. This is BS for 2 reasons. When you trade in a vehicle, the dealer has two options. Sell the vehicle from their dealership or put it through a dealer auction where another dealership will buy it to resell. Today, there are several consumer friendly tools like truecar, cars.com etc that show what a car has been sold for in the last 3 months. Long story short, the average was $4500 above the trade in value the calculated on KBB. Meaning whether they resold my trade in on their site or Mannheim dealer auction, they would have exceeded the trade in value. Also, you might state $300-$500 in variation. But $3000? More context, my exact model sold 3 days before with more miles for $5600 more than the KBB trade-in value. After this I say no thank you and leave the dealership. The next day I get a text message claiming they can now honor the deal. I’m skeptical but after several back and forths, I agree to bring in my wife in. Maybe they made a mistake I thought. Doesn’t matter as long as I can capitalize on the special. I bring my wife and two kids under two in for a test drive. We put the car seat for the test drive and by the end, my wife says she likes it. I tell him it’s already been in an hour so I’ll drop the kids and wife off and come back. I ask him to have the paperwork ready. I drive the Half hour and drop the kids and wife off for lunch and nap and drive a half hour back. I get there and I’m ready to sign and he says “Im so sorry. I made a mistake. Unfortunately I can’t honor this deal. I quoted you the wrong car. These are the actually numbers (which is way more expensive). Hmmmm. Needless to say, I will be filing a complaint with our corporate benefits team, BBB, and review sites like these. I know it’s custom for them to make up some statement discussing how “this is not the standard we.” Twice they lied and did not commit to what was promised… Good thing I have it all documented on text message, email and.. Very disappointed. Not something I would expect from Volvo. Read more