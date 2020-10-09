Stephanie at Herzog Volvo
by 09/10/2020on
I didn’t end up purchasing a Volvo at all but still felt compelled to review Herzog Meier Volvo regarding Stephanie. She was great to work with, trying to find solutions for me and options on vehicles she had available. She wasn’t pushy and truly felt like she genuinely was there to help me and get me into exactly what I wanted and needed. Thanks Stephanie, you put a great first impression on Herzog Volvo for me and will certainly reach back out if I need a Volvo.
Great buying experience
by 09/02/2020on
My wife and I decided we really wanted a Volvo XC40 or XC60. The challenge was that we live in Spokane, WA. While visiting Oregon, we contacted Herzog-Meier for a test drive. Nathan Alvarez was of great assistance. He had cars ready for us to drive, answered all our questions and did not pressure us in any way. My wife and I spend the next month deciding which model and features we wanted. Nathan and Stephanie Tichenor worked with us remotely to keep us informed of the models they had available and those coming in. They were always very prompt returning emails, phone calls and text messages. We had also reached out to the Volvo dealers in Seattle and Tacoma as they are a little closer to our home. However, Nathan and Stephanie were more professional and offered a far better price than the other dealers we contacted. They made it easy to choose Herzog-Meier Volvo!
Horrible
by 12/26/2019on
I rarely write reviews but the horrible and shady experience detailed below demanded I share. Recently, I was in the market for an XC90. As an Adidas employee we receive a corporate discount and it’s a recommended dealer. I found a special online that was better than our discount so I headed for the dealership. A Nice man helps right away. I let him know I’m interested in the XC90 special for my wife. He has a couple of vehicles that will match. I test drive it gives the thumbs up. Let’s work out the numbers. This is where the shady behavior start. They take my vehicle for assessment to calculate the trade in value. They tell me they go by KBB. I know the trade in value because 2 days earlier, BMW gave me a quote. My Kbb value trade came in at one price, but strangely Volvo stated they can only give me 3k below the kbb trade in value. Hmmmm. I ask why and he gives me an answer in which I state “ that makes zero since”. He says he’s going to go back and get an explanation. The answer was due to “market sales value. KBB says one thing but their system shows something different ”. Well why use KBB? Break in action What they didn’t know is I used to work at a dealership in undergrad as a summer job. This is BS for 2 reasons. When you trade in a vehicle, the dealer has two options. Sell the vehicle from their dealership or put it through a dealer auction where another dealership will buy it to resell. Today, there are several consumer friendly tools like truecar, cars.com etc that show what a car has been sold for in the last 3 months. Long story short, the average was $4500 above the trade in value the calculated on KBB. Meaning whether they resold my trade in on their site or Mannheim dealer auction, they would have exceeded the trade in value. Also, you might state $300-$500 in variation. But $3000? More context, my exact model sold 3 days before with more miles for $5600 more than the KBB trade-in value. After this I say no thank you and leave the dealership. The next day I get a text message claiming they can now honor the deal. I’m skeptical but after several back and forths, I agree to bring in my wife in. Maybe they made a mistake I thought. Doesn’t matter as long as I can capitalize on the special. I bring my wife and two kids under two in for a test drive. We put the car seat for the test drive and by the end, my wife says she likes it. I tell him it’s already been in an hour so I’ll drop the kids and wife off and come back. I ask him to have the paperwork ready. I drive the Half hour and drop the kids and wife off for lunch and nap and drive a half hour back. I get there and I’m ready to sign and he says “Im so sorry. I made a mistake. Unfortunately I can’t honor this deal. I quoted you the wrong car. These are the actually numbers (which is way more expensive). Hmmmm. Needless to say, I will be filing a complaint with our corporate benefits team, BBB, and review sites like these. I know it’s custom for them to make up some statement discussing how “this is not the standard we.” Twice they lied and did not commit to what was promised… Good thing I have it all documented on text message, email and.. Very disappointed. Not something I would expect from Volvo.
Corey Morgan Service Department
by 11/11/2019on
Corey M. is an Olympian Gold Medalist of customer service. After 2 previous visits for accessories to be added, my wagon was vandalized. Within a 2 min phone call and follow-up email, my appointment was made for the repairs. Corey provided a clear explanation and worked with my insurance. His knowledge, transparency and professionalism is award winning in my book. Do you feel comfortable and refreshed during and after a visit to an automotive service department? I recommend Herzog-Meier for excellent, service & repairs for reasonable costs. If none of that is important, by all means go to Jim Fisher Volvo. K/R, D. Williams
Excellent experience
by 09/09/2019on
We went to Herzog-Meier Volvo, looking for a specific plug-in hybrid. Keith was incredibly knowledgeable about all the capabilities the car had. Many things we hadn't read about. And he answered our many questions. We ended up having more - and Keith responded quickly via email. He didn't put pressure on us, but was available whenever we needed. Once we bought the vehicle, Thomas spent a ton of time with us, setting up the car and answering more questions (a theme with us!). We had a great experience with Herzog-Meier, all due to Keith and Thomas.
Yeah--No!!!!
by 04/05/2019on
Worst service ever!!! I would select zero stars if I could...Seriously, unless you want to get ripped off and jerked around for weeks on end go elsewhere! My Volvo wouldn't start -- so I had it towed to Herzog -- only because my trusty mechanic was recovering from a shop fire and couldn't do the repair. Two weeks and 1,300 dollars later the same issue with the car is occurring. When I called David (who claimed to be the manager - though he did not act like one) said, "oh just have it towed back and we will offer you a free diagnostic." Have it towed back at my expense? Right!?! I then asked him if the tech had run very basic diagnostics on the battery, alternator, and tested the starter control module -- the answer to these questions was No!?! He felt offering me a free diagnostic was enough to make this right as though the first two diagnostics I paid for did any good. I asked to speak to his direct supervisor and he would not give me the contact info and claimed his direct supervisor would email me -- I then tried the chat service on their site and she would not connect me either, but claimed someone would email me. -- Big Surprise! -- I have not received an email from anyone. Save yourself some grief and go elsewhere!
Quality team with responsive sales staff
by 09/12/2016on
I live 50 miles away from Herzog-Meier but that didn't matter to Ashley. She worked with me in a quick and efficient way via text and email. When I came in she had the two cars ready and 80% of paperwork complete. They honored their price and leasing terms which I truly valued.
Fantastic dealership
by 07/31/2014on
Just bought my 2015 S60 from Doug G. at Herzog Meier and couldn't be happier. The car is amazing and I love the way it handles. Doug was knowledgeable, friendly and gave me a great deal. Definitely visit these guys if you want a Volvo!
Surprise! No working keys!
by 07/07/2013on
We bought a Volvo C30 on March 27, 2013. At the very end of the sale as we were getting ready to drive away we asked Boris, our sales person for the other key to car. He said, "I can only find one right now." We said, "That's a problem. We have to have two keys." He said he'd go look for it. He came back a few minutes later and said that he was having trouble finding it- but would send it to us. We took him at his word. We then called Nick the sales manager at Herzog Meier twice the following week. He said they would look for another key. That was a month ago, and we haven't heard back. The key that they sold us with our car had a dead battery and almost left us stranded. We were forced to go to another Volvo Dealer, Jim Fisher and have them make us a new key, as well as replace the dead battery in the key they sold us. For the $24,000 we paid for our Volvo we expected two working key. Unfortunately they were ok with selling us a car without one working key. We have tried to resolve this with calls, emails and the BBB without any luck.