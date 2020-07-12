Customer Reviews of Haasz Automall
Excellent Experience from Start to Finish
by 12/07/2020on
I used the Edmunds website to locate a Jeep Wrangler that I was interested in purchasing. I submitted a request for an appointment through Haasz Automall in Ravenna. Five minutes after my request, I was contacted personally. From the start of my search with Haasz throughout the completion of my purchase, I was treated by professionals. @Adam Gordon greeted me at the showroom door with a warm smile and a "Let me help you" attitude. Adam helped me through every step of the process. Unlike my past car buying experience, this one with Haasz was different. No haggling, no gimmicks, no games. Just a straightforward, easy car buying experience that I would recommend again and again. Adam Gordon and the Haasz Automall in Ravenna have won my continued patronage, hands down!
Do not buy from here!!!!!
by 04/27/2021on
I wish I would’ve read the yelp reviews before I bought a car from this place. I bought a 2010 Kia forte with 68,000 miles on it six months ago from these people and now I need to buy an engine. I owe $6300 on this car and they told me I had to come out of pocket $6800 to fix the engine that there was nothing that they can do for me. Brennan Scott, the finance managers son sold me a car he was great at pretending he wanted to help me. After I signed the papers on my car everyone’s attitude at this place changed. In the first week of me having the car I had to take it back to them six times just for them to figure out what was wrong with the brakes. In which they never fixed it and I ended up coming out of pocket and fixing myself. I took this car because I was in dire need of transportation during Covid, had been unemployed, and without a car in a new city with little to no public transportation.... go to any place but here I definitely learned my lesson.
Excellent Experience
by 11/15/2020on
My experience at this dealership was excellent and especially with my salesperson, David Donadeo. He made everything easy for me in a sincere and pleasant manner and I felt no pressure whatsoever in buying my new Jeep Compass. I would highly recommend Haasz Automall and David Donadeo to anyone wanting to have a good car buying experience.
Lost a ready to buy customer
by 08/11/2019on
BUYER BEWARE IF YOU ARE LOOKING AT A PARTICULAR MODEL OF CAR AT THIS DEALERSHIP!! Especially if you are being helped by Olivia Bongini. I am extremely disappointed in the quality of service provided by Olivia. I have been I contact with Olivia since Friday the 9th talking about a particular Jeep I was interesting and had scheduled an appointment to test drive it today. We have exchanged numerous texts since the 9th about the car. The ONLY reason I was coming in was to test drive this particular Jeep and to purchase it. I asked Olivia several times if the Jeep I was going to test drive was still available and she told me yes several different times. I was on my way to your dealership for my appointment today and looked online again to double check that I had all the info for my pre approved loan ready to go and I noticed that the Jeep I was looking at said no longer available. I called the dealership and spoke to the receptionist who told me the Jeep I had an appointment to test drive had sold on the 9th. Your dealership is not near my house, the sales person lied to me about the availability and was just trying to get me there for a sale. I did not get any notice the Jeep I had an appointment to test drive had already sold two days before, nor did Olivia ever once tell me the Jeep had already sold. I am in sales and if I ever had a customer who was interested in a certain model, I have ALWAYS given them the courtesy of telling them when someone else was interested in it. This was completely unprofessional and rude.
Amazing experience
by 02/19/2019on
Julie Simonetti was amazing and so helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic service and incredible team
by 11/08/2018on
After just having our car repo'd 3 days prior, Ameer Azzam was able to get us a 2018 Jeep Renegade. No other finance company was willing to even look at us with a recent repo but he and the wonderful financing team at Haasz did everything they could to get us into a vehicle. They were willing to work with us on our deposit and got a fantastic financing rate. Haasz Automall has been a blessing and I am incredibly glad I found them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best Experience
by 05/04/2018on
Very Friendly Employees and never pressuring into anything in Sales or in Service Department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick Process
by 04/21/2018on
Worked with a great salesman, John Reed. He helped get a great deal on a new charger that I have always wanted! Would recommend that you see him if you want a great deal and a fast process!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to buy a vehicle
by 12/05/2017on
Haasz is definitely a great place to buy a vehicle working with the staff the sales manager Andy sales associate Linda and all the staff in the service department always working with you to get your vehicle right and having the patience with customers . Great job to Hawes thank you again Andy for all your hard work over the years and getting me into my vehicles
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deceptive Business Practices (Amended)
by 02/24/2017on
The GM, Tyler Kline, called me and agreed to honor the original price. I spoke with Tyler at length and he listened carefully. He really cares about the satisfaction of his customers and he has a great deal of integrity. Thank you, Tyler.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
No one has helped us like Haasz
by 02/02/2014on
Sometimes we find a business that has gone out of its way to make you feel like family. Well, let me tell you about a place like that.. It is Haasz Automall in Ravenna, ohio. By no means was it just down the road but it was well worth the trip. My partner and I were looking for our second car, credit I thought was better but we worked with Linda S. and she got it Done!!! She even showed us how everthing worked on our new Van!! Just wanted to say Thank you to Linda and Haasz. I will recommend Linda to everyone I know. There really is NO PLACE LIKE HAASZ!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great experience
by 06/06/2013on
I sent them an email and they got back to me really quick and when I showed up at the dealership the experience was great. Quick and easy dealership to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
General maintenance review
by 07/20/2011on
I take my car here for oil changes and general maintenance and they are so curtious. They always call me to remind me that my vehicle needs oil changes because Im not good at keeping track of that stuff and they work around my schedule
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Come here
by 07/20/2011on
I drive by haasz a lot because I live in the area and one day I saw a Mustang on the lot and really like it, a couple more days I drove and the mustang was still on the lot so one day I decided to stop in just to check the price and get some info about it but I really didn't need a new car. I thought that it was going to be a bad idea to stop in because I figured sales reps would be all over me trying to get me to buy this mustang when i only wanted information but i was wrong. When I came in no one tried to pressure me into buying the vehicle at all not even pressured me to take a test drive it was great. I did eventually go back and buy the mustang but I wouldn't have gone back had they been pushy but since they weren't I took time to think about it and decided to buy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly and great work
by 07/19/2011on
I continue to take my new jeep to Haasz for general maintenance. Every time I come I am always greeted with a smile and the work performed is always done so quickly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales staff
by 07/19/2011on
I bought my first new Jeep from Haasz and I absolutely love it! I wasn't sure if I wanted to go with a new Jeep or Ford but after visiting Haasz and the Ford dealerships I made my decision to go with Haasz because of the sales staff and new car manager, everyone was so friendly and the new car manager gave me a deal I couldn't pass up. Im glad I made this decision because I love my jeep and I will continue to go back to Haasz
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Work
by 07/14/2011on
I was having a problem with my air conditioning in my 98 Grand am and after having such a positive experience with the sales department I decided to give the service department a try. I made an apt with them and they were able to schedule me in when I was available. After they figured out the problem they called and told me an estimate and asked if it was ok to go ahead and fix it. The estimate was very reasonable so I had them do the work. They had it fixed within a day and when I picked it up it cost less than the quote so I was extremely happy, haven't had a problem with the air since
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome New Truck
by 07/14/2011on
I saw a New Dodge Ram 1500 online that I inquired on. My inquiry was responded to within 20 minutes, I set up an apt to come in the next day. The vehicle was there like I was told and I negotiated price and was offered great incentives. I got a great price on the truck and left with it that day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love this service department
by 07/12/2011on
I have taken my vehicles here for service for over three years and the service department always does a great job! I have never had a problem they couldn't help me with and I have never paid over what they have quoted me, they are all so nice and the waiting area is very comfortable and there is even a play area for my children. It is a great place for service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealer, Must Visit
by 07/12/2011on
The sales representatives were very willing to work with me to get me into a car I could afford and weren't trying to push me into anything. Everyone was friendly and very honest. I will continue to buy all my vehicles through Haasz
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible dealership
by 07/24/2010on
I bought a chevy cobalt from this establishment. Love the car! However, worst experience EVER! Buying a car. Beware of Terry Mann (supposed floor mngr.), this man is, to be blunt, a [violative content deleted]! Also, although I'm sure collected commission for this sale, did nothing at all to sell me this car. After looking at the car, was just asked is this the one you want? As far as selling goes that is all I got. Mr. Mann also told me financing was no problem at all, saying they are the best in the business at getting approvals. 3 days later was called by mr. Mann telling me to bring car back because financing fell through! So, at that point, I was then told that I could get financed by another mngr. To make a long story short, ended up being passed from person to person, none of which had any idea of what was going on with my sale. After getting that nightmare resolved, had to have minor repairs done to car under warranty which took again, forever for someone to schedule me an appointment, which only came after speaking to the owners themselves. So, to anyone looking for a new car hassle free STAY CLEAR OF HASZZ AUTO MALL!
