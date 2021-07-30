1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I came to this dealership after a LOT of careful research... I honestly couldn't be more disappointed and I wish I had NEVER brought my Lincoln to this dealership. It looks like I made a bad decision. My Lincoln was impacted while parked on the street. It needed body repairs. I took it to Sarchione who were to replace the driver's door, mirror and front qtr panel. It was an expected 5 days of repairs. Issues: 1. The repair went from May 11th - June 8th, just shy of 30 days, meanwhile - the cost of my rental vehicle is just increasing day by day; I was told that they'd give me a dealership loaner but that never happened. 2. I wanted only brand new OEM parts - after Ford sent a defective warped door shell, I was forced to settle on a used door from a RED vehicle, so the underlying paint on my door is now RED! Fingers crossed I never scratch it. 3. When I go to pick the vehicle up the there is 'gook' on the driver's window, the rear view mirror's cover cap was dislodged from placing the hanging service tag ID... so twice it had to be ran back. 4. It had rained previously (not within hours of my arrival) and the vehicle was wet. I'm attempting to inspect the body work of a black vehicle of 3 different parts and it's wet. We agreed I'd have to do it at a later point. 5. There is significant damage to the driver's leather seat. (More on this later) 6. The driver's door doesn't shut as smoothly as it did from the original manufacturing, it requires more "energy". It's a Lincoln - the door should practically shut itself. I took photographs of my vehicle inside and out prior to delivering it for service. I know without a shadow of a doubt that all of my seats were without blemishes! I sent photos to the body shop representative that evening after I arrived at my hotel (I was traveling for work). I called in the morning and waited for 40 minutes while she was with a customer, and was then told, "I don't know how out of the many times we were in and out of it that you didn't notice it" and "I don't know how we could have damaged it" and "we don't place things in leather seats"; I don't know how that sounds to you reading this - but, I interpreted it as - that somehow I'm attempting to defraud their service department to get the seat's leather replaced... cause that's what that would be - fraud or theft-by-deception. The vehicle is a 2017 Black Lincoln MKZ Reserve Edition with black interior and black leather seats. 2017! 3.5 years of use.... the resulting solution to damaging the leather seat, we will replace that seats leather (on just the bottom mind you). SOOO - NOW I HAVE TO GET INTO MY VEHICLE EVERY DAY AND SEE ONE BRAND NEW SEAT AND THE ONE NEXT TO IT NOT BEING THE SAME!!!! Even though there's nothing wrong with the passenger side, it will look like there is when you can side by side compare it to the replacement. Additionally, When I picked up the vehicle I was told, "we're closing the body shop at the end of the month", that's in less than 25 days!! I NEVER EVER, NEVER IN MY LIFE would have taken it to a body shop that is closing in less than 30 days because who is going to warranty the work if something goes wrong. This body shop isn't a third party body shop, it's a component of Sarchione Ford Lincoln. If you want to risk going through the headache and trouble that I have been through, then by all means, go there - but Klaben Ford Lincoln isn't that far away and can't be worse. I will say the Body Shop Rep is overall friendly, which doesn't negate the issues I dealt with. So.... Overall.... I'm out of pocket for WAY WAY WAY more than I ever anticipated. Not to mention any real value in the vehicle has been siphoned through that and my depreciative value of this dealership's negligence. Beware and do your own research and don't regret making a bad decision like I did. Read more