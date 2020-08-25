sales Rating

I have never dealt with this dealership in the past, my car was purchased from a friend and they bought the vehicle from Coughlin. I had to have an oil change and some items of concern looked over. In doing so I asked about the extended warranties that they offered since the one on my car is going to expire soon. I was referred to Jeremy, which from the beginning of the conversation was preoccupied with other duties/tasks. I asked a few questions on what would be covered with the extended warranty, my vehicle still has up to 70,000 miles, his response was vague, stating I needed to ask the service department for clarification. In his explanation of the extended warranty he went over the premiere package, which is the most expensive...of course, he basically said it would be ridiculous to look at the next package down from this one. Here's where it got interesting....I said that where I work we offer extended warranties & I was wanting to get the best option for my type of vehicle. He immediately got his cell phone & looked to be texting, never made eye contact (which was limited before this) and basically was done with the conversation is how I took his behavior. Just to be clear, I WAS considering taking their offer so that if I had any difficulty with it I felt they would be able to correct it on site....well Jeremy NO THANK YOU!! You just lost a sale for your rude behavior! Read more