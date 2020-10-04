sales Rating

Over the last several months, we have been looking to purchase a new vehicle for my Mother. This was quite the process as it was our goal to get her into something that would be reliable and long-lasting; as well as affordable that would her without a burden of a car-payment as she nears retirement. We searched many dealerships and options. My main goal was to remain with the Kia Brand. I had a Spectra that I purchased slightly used back in 2008, and it has been the most reliable car that I have ever owned. It is also the vehicle that my Mom has been driving for the past couple of years. What I found during my search was that it was nearly impossible to go look at vehicles without investing an entire day into the process. Time is precious for us all. Looking online, I came across Coughlin of Newark. I sent an inquiry late in the evening; by morning I had an email from Mr. Jim Miller. In my email he stated I think youll be pleased with the Kia Sportage and how I value your time (and money). Having gone through less than favorable experiences, I was hesitant to travel an hour away to look at the car. I could not have been more pleased with my experience and Mr. Millers service. I ended up traveling to the dealership twice that same day. Once to go look at the car myself, as I did not want to get my Moms hopes up, and again with my Mom. The car was spotless, and it was Cherry Red  her favorite color. The next day, our offer was finalized and Jim worked quick and efficiently to process everything while I worked. I joked that I had a harder time booking a hotel for a work-trip I had coming up that same day! Never have I ever had this type of high-level customer service purchasing a vehicle. He kept true to his initial promise! How often does that happen these days? Anyone going through this process can appreciate someone who truly promises to value their time. The evening we went to sign papers took less than an hour & that was with Jim walking through all the features of Moms new car! I highly recommend Jim Miller and his team for anyone looking for a seamless  WOWING  experience. I would work with Jim again in a heartbeat. Read more