Part of the Coughlin Automotive of Newark Dealership. Coughlin KIA is a KIA dealership located in Newark, Ohio.
Amazing customer service
by 04/10/2020on
Chris Walker and the rest of the crew went above and beyond to ensure a painless and fair customer experience. They worked with us to get us more than expected for our trade in. They even delivered the car to us.
Perfect
by 08/25/2019on
I had an amazing experience from start to finish. The sales rep John Harder really went above and beyond to help us out. We were never in limbo about what was going on. Gave us the information straight. Made my first ever car buying experience perfect! Everyone was very resourceful and helpful. Thanks coughlin!! Happy family of seven!!
Great Service. Down to earth people.
by 08/29/2018on
Larry was my sales guy. I had been there a few months prior to see about a new (used) vehicle but ended up having to have surgery. Came back a few months later, Larry was extremely helpful and the whole staff was great throughout the entire experience. Ended up leaving with a 2018 Kia Soul, what I wanted, and it was an easy process. Will definitely return and for sure recommend.
Great Service, Always helpful
by 06/10/2018on
We bought a new Kia Sportage in 2012 and Jim Miller was our sales representative. He was helpful and easy to talk to. Yesterday June 9th, 2018 my husband decided it was time to replace his car and Jim Miller was there to help him through the process. My husband bought a 2018 Kia Optima and I have to say it's just stunning. Jim explained to my husband how everything worked. Coughlin Kia does they're best to put you in a car you are comfortable with.
No pressure
by 03/01/2018on
I stopped to look at the new Hybrid, the Niro. I saw a 2017 left over and decided to take a test drive. Jim Miller got me the "key" and away I went. When I came back Jim and I talked and I asked him to check my 2014 Kia Forte for trade in Value. That done the price was right, big savings on the Niro. Jim was helpful all the way through and never tried to pressure me to buy. When I picked up the car he spent all the time I needed to be sure I understood and the details on how everything worked.
Love My Car
by 01/01/2018on
Jim Miller helped me find a great new car at a great price. No pressure sales was a welcome experience.
GREAT SERVICE
by 10/04/2017on
You guys are great, all were very helpful and professional. It is employees like this that make companies stand out from the others. Top notch guys that know what they are doing. THANK YOU for GREAT service..
Jim Miller
by 09/24/2017on
I have to give Jm Miller 10's across the board. he not only took my trade in but got me in a car with lower payments and insurance. no pressure and had the new car financed the same eveing. Great customer service!!
Jim miller
by 05/14/2017on
He was great!! Helped me lease my first car and answered all my questions and took the time to explain everything!!
Our long, exausting search, ended with Jim Miller!
by 04/22/2016on
Over the last several months, we have been looking to purchase a new vehicle for my Mother. This was quite the process as it was our goal to get her into something that would be reliable and long-lasting; as well as affordable that would her without a burden of a car-payment as she nears retirement. We searched many dealerships and options. My main goal was to remain with the Kia Brand. I had a Spectra that I purchased slightly used back in 2008, and it has been the most reliable car that I have ever owned. It is also the vehicle that my Mom has been driving for the past couple of years. What I found during my search was that it was nearly impossible to go look at vehicles without investing an entire day into the process. Time is precious for us all. Looking online, I came across Coughlin of Newark. I sent an inquiry late in the evening; by morning I had an email from Mr. Jim Miller. In my email he stated I think youll be pleased with the Kia Sportage and how I value your time (and money). Having gone through less than favorable experiences, I was hesitant to travel an hour away to look at the car. I could not have been more pleased with my experience and Mr. Millers service. I ended up traveling to the dealership twice that same day. Once to go look at the car myself, as I did not want to get my Moms hopes up, and again with my Mom. The car was spotless, and it was Cherry Red her favorite color. The next day, our offer was finalized and Jim worked quick and efficiently to process everything while I worked. I joked that I had a harder time booking a hotel for a work-trip I had coming up that same day! Never have I ever had this type of high-level customer service purchasing a vehicle. He kept true to his initial promise! How often does that happen these days? Anyone going through this process can appreciate someone who truly promises to value their time. The evening we went to sign papers took less than an hour & that was with Jim walking through all the features of Moms new car! I highly recommend Jim Miller and his team for anyone looking for a seamless WOWING experience. I would work with Jim again in a heartbeat.
Great new-car buying experience!
by 11/26/2015on
My husband and I were in the market for a new vehicle. Jim Miller made the experience seamless! Thanks so much!
Jim Miller
by 09/23/2015on
Great Salesman. Jim was very efficient/patient. I leased a 2015 Nissan Sentra. Love this vehicle so far. Thanks again for your assistance.
Great Service...
by 05/14/2015on
I brought in my 2015 Kia Optima SXT for it's normal service/oil change. While I was there the technician suggested based on my miles I should also have a tire rotation. The service was very quick and I was out of there in less then one hour of my appointment time. That is the kind of service I like.
Jim Miller
by 01/03/2015on
My girlfriend and I went to Coughlin Kia to see if we could get a new car because we were tired of putting money in our mazda 626. We ended up leaving 6 hours later with a brand new, right off the lot, Kia Soul! Jim Miller was our sales representative and I wouldn't have wanted anyone else. He took his time for us and we couldn't appreciate it more! He was patient and understood our price range and circumstances. Not to mention, he had the motivation to work with us and try everything he could!
Jim Miller
by 10/30/2014on
Just a quick note to let you know that I bought a 2015 Kia Soul from Jim Miller and I very very satified with doing business with him.... I definetly would recommend Jim to my friends, Family, and anyone else to buy from Jim Miller.. Very good salesman!!!!! 100% satified customer. Thanks Pamela Cline..
Best Buying Experience!
by 10/16/2014on
Let me first say I have purchased dozens of new and used cars over the years. I live in Michigan but frankly dealers do not deal here, so many times I purchase my news cars in Ohio or Chicago. I purchased a new KIA 2014 Sorento Limited from Coughlin. Jim Miller was the salesman I worked with. I found the car online on a Thursday night. I filled out a request and like magic Jim called me within minutes. We worked through the details on the phone, and the next day over the phone we wrapped up the deal including financing. The price Coughlin sold the Sorento for was unmatched anywhere, and no Michigan dealer could touch the price. Jim Miller went above and beyond working with me to get this car. My wife and I rented a car and drove to Ohio on a Saturday. Jim Miller was there to meet us. He had the car cleaned up and filled up and ready to go. We went over to handle the paperwork, and my amazement we were done in less than an hour. I have bought many, many new cars in my lifetime and this by far was the best experience and one of the best deals on a new car. Jim even handled turning in our rental. He is a true professional! I will see Jim again when I am ready to buy our next car be a KIA or any other model.
Pain Free Purchase
by 09/21/2014on
Our 2014 Kia Soul is the third car we have purchased from Coughlin and we wouldn't think of going to any other dealership. The experience is about as pain free as it can get and the Coughlin staff is always friendly, helpful, and most importantly low pressure. Thank you!
great service
by 08/08/2014on
At 22 years old with one year left of commuting to college, my engine seized up. I had no trade in, no down payment and needed a car. At 8:30 pm I put in a credit app and the next morning I received a call from Jim M. I explained that I was hoping for a cheap fuel efficient used car. He called me back with great news. He was able to get me a brand new nissan versa s plus at a great rate and a payment that I expected of a used car half the price. He's a miracle worker. I commute 120 miles round trip no matter what the weather. All I needed was fuel efficiency, safety features like abs and traction control, and reliability. Jim got me all I needed, some things I wanted, and nothing that I didn't. Coming in to sign papers was fast and easy. Jim made this stressful time into a wonderful shopping experience. No pressure. When I finish school and find a job using my degree I'd like to purchase a second car for our family and Jim is the first guy I will go to.
New Kia
by 05/31/2014on
When looking for a new car I went to see Jim M at Coughlin Kia. I have dealt with Jim on multiple occasions in the past, always with a positive outcome. I went in with a competitors ad, not only did they match it and find the exact car I wanted, but brought it here from Findlay the next day. It didn't get here until almost closing but Jim and the finance manager stayed late until everything was completed. They did the same for another family that was there at the same time. Very happy with my experience and will return - but not for awhile. J
Fantastic Service and Speedy get new car
by 05/25/2014on
Thank you so much for make our life so much easier just walk in your office and sign the forms and check out speedy then drove out with new car. Wow, that is really amazing!!! Thank you so much, I truly appreciate your wonderful generous and respect us like normal people. THANK you Jim M.
Internet sales
by 05/16/2014on
I bought new KIA Sorento from Jim M today (internet sales). Overall great experience. Jim is very professional and upfront with all pricing/rebates. I was able to do the whole deal through email and a few phone calls and only stepped foot into the dealership to do the paperwork and drive away my new car. I would highly recommend Jim M if you are interested in getting a KIA.
