Sunnyside Mitsubishi
Customer Reviews of Sunnyside Mitsubishi
Horrible [non-permissible content removed]
by 11/18/2015on
I just bought a car or shall I say lemon from them with multiple issues! Not even 4 days after driving off the lot the check engine light is back on. The check engine light came on today. It needs two oxygen sensors and a purge value and no telling what else it needs. It also sounds like it has suspension issues. They refuse to fix it. Before they sent it to Ford to get looked at they cleared the engine codes. The car is shaking , loud, and the tires are in bad shape. I asked to switch cars they refused that as well. They even tried to charge me for looking at it. I plan on taking further action. I just spent 16,000 for a load of headaches!!! Beware and save yourself a migraine! And yes I talked to and yes your delarship lies! Trust me people you will learn the hard way. Regardless of what response they reply with to look good it's not worth it!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience!
by 06/23/2015on
I recently upgraded to the 2015 Outlander Sport as we needed a bit more space for our growing family and Cole on their sales staff was very polite and made sure we were happy every step of the way! They gave us a fair amount for our trade and our financing guy Brett worked with us very patiently as we were very indecisive as to what protection packages and coverage we wanted and or needed to add to our new vehicle. He took the time to break everything down for us and give us multiple pricing structures and provided us with our very own custom package that fit our budget as well as our needs! We never once felt like we were being rushed or pushed into something we didn't want as we have in the past with other dealerships. My family greatly appreciates the kindness and patience you showed us as you helped us purchase our very first BRAND NEW car! We will see you in 3000 miles for our first oil change! Thank you so much! The Willis Family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasure to do business with Sunnyside
by 12/01/2013on
Let me start off by saying I shopped 5 other Mitsubishi dealers against Sunnyside. I hit them all pretty hard against each other going back and forth on the price of my wife's new 2014 Outlander SE S-AWC. When I E-mailed Sean P., our salesman for the first time, he provided the lowest price on the first price request. I tried to get the other dealers to provide a lower price but Chris M., the sales manager had approved the lowest price of all the dealers in northeast Ohio on the first E-mail. Sunnyside had a very nice showroom and lounge with fresh cookies and drinks for us to enjoy while we waited a short time for the finance manager, Brett R. to get the paper work in order. There was no pressure in the finance office and Brett was very efficient. The entire staff was friendly and helpful. The general manager of Sunnyside, Jakub B. even came out to help with the delivery and to wanted to make sure my wife and I were 100% satisfied with the car's condition and cleanliness. I would highly recommend Sunnyside Mitsubishi of Middleburg Heights to family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes