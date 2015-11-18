5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently upgraded to the 2015 Outlander Sport as we needed a bit more space for our growing family and Cole on their sales staff was very polite and made sure we were happy every step of the way! They gave us a fair amount for our trade and our financing guy Brett worked with us very patiently as we were very indecisive as to what protection packages and coverage we wanted and or needed to add to our new vehicle. He took the time to break everything down for us and give us multiple pricing structures and provided us with our very own custom package that fit our budget as well as our needs! We never once felt like we were being rushed or pushed into something we didn't want as we have in the past with other dealerships. My family greatly appreciates the kindness and patience you showed us as you helped us purchase our very first BRAND NEW car! We will see you in 3000 miles for our first oil change! Thank you so much! The Willis Family! Read more