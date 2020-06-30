Ganley Lincoln of Middleburg Heights

6930 Pearl Rd, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ganley Lincoln of Middleburg Heights

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Nautilus from Ganley Lincoln of Middleburg Heights Ohio

by bonanchiz on 06/30/2020

The experience at Ganley was very good. Our salesperson Rich Janosik was very helpful in finding a car with all the features we wanted. Everyone at the dealership were very nice and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
52 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Car service

by bonanchiz on 01/23/2018

Very helpful and friendly. Nice environment to wait while car was being serviced

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service

by symoyal on 07/04/2017

They were very courteous and friendly, Beth was wonderful. I'll command them to every one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best car dealer ever!!

by DarlaRay on 04/20/2017

I love Ganley Lincoln's service. I never had as great a service anywhere else. You all treat people like you knew them forever. I would never go anywhere else. Thank you Ganley Lincoln.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

lincoln

by lincoln48 on 01/07/2017

it was a pleasure to go to the service area the work was done on time and a great job was finished.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

i had abad experience here

by nanea2000 on 11/01/2016

bought a used car from here, typical sales tactics, when asked to match kbb value i was told that nobody in the whole United States in the car business uses or looks at Kelly Blue Book, because it has no basis in reality, i even found another car at another dealership that was the kbb price and they would still not price match, sales man had cheap tactics like trying to promote local business. The car was missing some accessories on delivery was told they were on order and i should pick them up the next week, never heard back from them now they wont answer phone calls or emails. if you have to buy anything from here id get them to put everything in writing. after delivery to find that the stereo was not working properly, had to leave the car in service for weeks. id try to avoid as much as possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great pricing. Quick too!

by Thefaz5678 on 07/17/2016

Service staff was friendly and efficient. JR Gannon and Jack Gannon were excellent before and after service was complete showing me around dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Lincoln MKX

by Pjs20011 on 07/15/2016

Leased a new MKX - third vehicle from this dealership. Sales staff, service, vehicle - all excellent. They take the pain out of purchasing a new vehicle. Lincoln products are beautiful, functional and reliable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service in a crisis!

by mkxowner44 on 06/28/2016

Steven moyal was fantastic! Very responsive. My battery was dead on the day of a driving trip out of town for the weekend. Jim did a great job squeezing me in for the repair. We were on the road mid day. A little off schedule but we felt safer knowing a new battery was in the vehicle. Absolutely appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Dishonest - Avoid the Service Center

by Lakelove1 on 06/03/2016

We recently had our Lincoln serviced at a cost of $1500 to fix an issue. 2 weeks later, we had the EXACT same issue, leaving us stranded. Instead of admitting their mistake, the service center quoted us an additional over $800 to fix a different part. They did give us a discount on the repair, only after I complained to Lincoln. We had to get it fixed, as the vehicle was not drivable, but I will NEVER again use this service center, and will warn others of their dishonesty.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Exceptional customer care

by GinaSMKZ on 05/21/2016

This is my third Lincoln MKZ I love the staff at Ganley Lincoln the service an individual care is second to none.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

I'd give negative if I could!!

by BeyondAngry on 04/24/2016

I bought an $18,000 car, it was delivered with NO AC! They fixed, reluctantly. Then had to file a complaint with the BBB to get the brakes replaced, they never even serviced them!! Now the navigation system doesn't work, the timing chain is stretched, and the AC compressor is shot!! I've owned for just 9 months!! I have been lied to, ignored and left no choice but to file complaints with every agency there is!!! Maybe buying a new vehicle from this dealership is okay, but Do NOT buy used. Although the way I've been treated, I would avoid them like the plague!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

clean service air helpful employees

by helpful84 on 04/15/2016

Everyone was so friendly. They kept me posted from the time the car went in until I left. Even the boy who washed my car was kind and helpful. I would come back again to this dealership if I need service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great salesmen. Great car.

by MKXOwner44 on 04/15/2016

I had two salesmen which worked out well. Both were very helpful and their teamwork meant i was never waiting. Both were very knowledgeable and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Clean facility and knowledgeable personnel.

by wdadler on 04/11/2016

First thing noticed was the cleanliness of the showroom. We were immediately asked if we needed help. Ed McElhaney remembered us from a long previously purchased vehicle. When we described the type of vehicle we were considering, he went outside and brought the perfect vehicle, dune color MKX. He was very helpful with the test drive as well as quoting the cost.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Customer Comments

by sawone2 on 04/11/2016

Very professional in every way. As a customer I feel very confident in the work that is done on my auto.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Enjoyable experience for the dreaded oil change trip

by Kmwittig on 04/09/2016

Service was amazing, quick, very friendly and professional. Awesome experience, all was explained thoroughly about my checkup findings..This type of treatment makes a mundane task a pleasant experience..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

MKX at Ganley Lincoln in Middleburg Hts Ohio

by Jmeclai on 04/06/2016

The sales person was very helpful to give me an earnest cost estimate, suggested various routes to get the best discount and patiently explained all features after I acquired the new Lincoln. He called me two days later asking me to go back so he can clarify any confusion I have after breaking in the new car. The manager and the account are also very helpful. The final monthly payment is actually $20 cheaper than the amount we agreed upon. I hope their service will be as good as their sales.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Well Done

by mar2mkc on 04/01/2016

My MKC was serviced 3/31/16. They change the oil, rotate the tires, check the brakes and all the fluid levels. They washed it and had me out of there in an hour. They were courteous and the waiting area had cold and hot drinks plenty of reading material and a TV.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Katie090608 on 04/01/2016

We purchased our Navigator out of state and I was so impressed with how I was treated by the staff. Everything was so easy and not stressful it was a complete non event to get my car serviced. We will be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Great Experience

by alexp7761 on 02/03/2016

Best Lincoln dealership I've been to. The offered great service, the people there were very friendly and professional. The lady who took care of my paperwork was excellent. My car was serviced on time and delivered as promised. I had a loaner car waiting for me right at the dealership. I couldn't be happier. This is the service you expect from a Lincoln dealership. I've purchased my last four cars from Nick Mayer Lincoln in Westlake, most of the people in the service department seem to be unhappy which translates to the customers. I have to chase my salesman to call me beck so I can buy a car from him. The last time I waited almost an hour for someone to take me to an off-site rental agency for a loaner. If I decide to lease another Lincoln, it till be from Ganley in Middleburg.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
