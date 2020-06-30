bought a used car from here, typical sales tactics, when asked to match kbb value i was told that nobody in the whole United States in the car business uses or looks at Kelly Blue Book, because it has no basis in reality, i even found another car at another dealership that was the kbb price and they would still not price match, sales man had cheap tactics like trying to promote local business. The car was missing some accessories on delivery was told they were on order and i should pick them up the next week, never heard back from them now they wont answer phone calls or emails. if you have to buy anything from here id get them to put everything in writing. after delivery to find that the stereo was not working properly, had to leave the car in service for weeks. id try to avoid as much as possible.
Leased a new MKX - third vehicle from this dealership. Sales staff, service, vehicle - all excellent. They take the pain out of purchasing a new vehicle. Lincoln products are beautiful, functional and reliable.
Steven moyal was fantastic! Very responsive. My battery was dead on the day of a driving trip out of town for the weekend. Jim did a great job squeezing me in for the repair. We were on the road mid day. A little off schedule but we felt safer knowing a new battery was in the vehicle. Absolutely appreciated.
We recently had our Lincoln serviced at a cost of $1500 to fix an issue. 2 weeks later, we had the EXACT same issue, leaving us stranded. Instead of admitting their mistake, the service center quoted us an additional over $800 to fix a different part. They did give us a discount on the repair, only after I complained to Lincoln. We had to get it fixed, as the vehicle was not drivable, but I will NEVER again use this service center, and will warn others of their dishonesty.
I bought an $18,000 car, it was delivered with NO AC! They fixed, reluctantly. Then had to file a complaint with the BBB to get the brakes replaced, they never even serviced them!! Now the navigation system doesn't work, the timing chain is stretched, and the AC compressor is shot!! I've owned for just 9 months!! I have been lied to, ignored and left no choice but to file complaints with every agency there is!!! Maybe buying a new vehicle from this dealership is okay, but Do NOT buy used. Although the way I've been treated, I would avoid them like the plague!!!
Everyone was so friendly. They kept me posted from the time the car went in until I left. Even the boy who washed my car was kind and helpful. I would come back again to this dealership if I need service.
First thing noticed was the cleanliness of the showroom. We were immediately asked if we needed help. Ed McElhaney remembered us from a long previously purchased vehicle. When we described the type of vehicle we were considering, he went outside and brought the perfect vehicle, dune color MKX. He was very helpful with the test drive as well as quoting the cost.
Enjoyable experience for the dreaded oil change trip
Service was amazing, quick, very friendly and professional. Awesome experience, all was explained thoroughly about my checkup findings..This type of treatment makes a mundane task a pleasant experience..
The sales person was very helpful to give me an earnest cost estimate, suggested various routes to get the best discount and patiently explained all features after I acquired the new Lincoln. He called me two days later asking me to go back so he can clarify any confusion I have after breaking in the new car. The manager and the account are also very helpful. The final monthly payment is actually $20 cheaper than the amount we agreed upon. I hope their service will be as good as their sales.
My MKC was serviced 3/31/16. They change the oil, rotate the tires, check the brakes and all the fluid levels. They washed it and had me out of there in an hour. They were courteous and the waiting area had cold and hot drinks plenty of reading material and a TV.
We purchased our Navigator out of state and I was so impressed with how I was treated by the staff. Everything was so easy and not stressful it was a complete non event to get my car serviced. We will be back.
Best Lincoln dealership I've been to. The offered great service, the people there were very friendly and professional. The lady who took care of my paperwork was excellent. My car was serviced on time and delivered as promised. I had a loaner car waiting for me right at the dealership. I couldn't be happier. This is the service you expect from a Lincoln dealership.
I've purchased my last four cars from Nick Mayer Lincoln in Westlake, most of the people in the service department seem to be unhappy which translates to the customers. I have to chase my salesman to call me beck so I can buy a car from him. The last time I waited almost an hour for someone to take me to an off-site rental agency for a loaner. If I decide to lease another Lincoln, it till be from Ganley in Middleburg.
