sales Rating

bought a used car from here, typical sales tactics, when asked to match kbb value i was told that nobody in the whole United States in the car business uses or looks at Kelly Blue Book, because it has no basis in reality, i even found another car at another dealership that was the kbb price and they would still not price match, sales man had cheap tactics like trying to promote local business. The car was missing some accessories on delivery was told they were on order and i should pick them up the next week, never heard back from them now they wont answer phone calls or emails. if you have to buy anything from here id get them to put everything in writing. after delivery to find that the stereo was not working properly, had to leave the car in service for weeks. id try to avoid as much as possible. Read more