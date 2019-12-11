Coughlin Marysville Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM is your northwest Columbus premier Chrysler dealership. We are also a certified SRT dealer--Viper/Hellcat.
Friendly staff and excellent service A++
by 11/12/2019on
My wife was looking for a new Jeep Wrangler and after searching for weeks on the internet for the options she wanted we were about to give up and order from factory. She happened to broaden the search and Coughlin had 1 in stock. They are 2-1/2 hours away from us but the ride was worth it. We went back and forth during the week to get the paperwork all figured out and on Saturday we drove to them and picked up her 2020 Jeep Willys in Punkin Metallic Orange..... Denny Swanson and the rest of the team were great to work with.
Jeep service
by 09/27/2019on
Fast efficient service - thx!
2019 Jeep!
by 07/10/2018on
I recently purchased a 2019 Jeep Cherokee. My Overall experience was excellent. The Staff treated me like a human and not a transaction. The entire process lasted less than two hours. They understood my needs and was able too offered a solution a lot less than my budget. I would highly recommend purchasing your next vehicle from the Coughlin automotive group.
14 patriot
by 05/20/2018on
This dealership never responded to emails asking about my experience and how they could make it better. They charged me for a temporary tag none was given. They wouldn't transfer my plates. The car didn't even have a full tank of gas when I picked it up. When I went for a test drive the advertisement person took it home with them. Before I even got to test drive it they were putting on the plates from my trade in. I never got a walkthrough of the car or dealership. There was no price negotiaton. Even for my wasted time of not having the vehicle there. When I went to use the bathroom 2 different times it wasn't very clean. When I asked about getting a drink I had to buy my own. When I went to buy my drink they sent me to a what i would hope to be a employee break room instead of customer wait room. It wasn't very clean either it had some take out food left on the table. My overall experience wasn't very good at this dealership. I would have expected more from a state wide dealership that what was given. This has been the worst buying experience I have ever received. Which is why I would not take my vehicle back there or look at buying another from there or it's affiliates. Ive been to smaller dealerships who have given me more than what I would have expected. They treated me like another payday rather than someone joining their family. I will not recommend this dealership to even my worst enemy.
What a Great Place to Buy!
by 04/04/2016on
What a great experience!!! The employees at the dealership gave me great service with no pressure and I was treated like I was family! RT and Jerry make a great team and I felt like they would do anything for the customer! Jim Weber
Horrid business practice
by 03/07/2016on
Probably the worst dealership experience I have ever dealt with in my entire life. The body shop repainted my 2015 RAM 5 times. Killed the batteries on it . Put a total of 450 miles on it . Lied to me numerous times about why it wasn't done correctly. I would never recommend sending any paint work to them. I had to file a case against Coughlin through Chrysler to get someone's attention. Pat Davis was brought in to remedy the situation. Would not call me back . He promised to take care of this problem. My truck came in for a simple bedside factory blemish repaint. To date we are over 8,150$ in expenses. I was urged to take it to another body shop to have it done . Pat Davis has not called me since in over 13 days . I am writing this so you know what kind of a business your dealing with. My truck was not in my possession for over 53 days . Thanks Coughlin. Please do what's right. You owe me that much .
Great to Work With. No smoke and mirrors!!
by 02/24/2014on
I just started looking for a new truck and being out of the market for some time, I was not aware of all the new technology available. Shawn W. took the time to patiently explain the new features and he didn't use a bunch of "Car Lingo" on me. Everyone in the showroom was very nice, offering coffee or cold drinks, and they weren't even working with me. Great teamwork Guys!
Coughlin and Jim M. get 5 stars
by 09/09/2013on
I bought a Ram 1500 at Coughlin and worked with Jim M. Jim knew the truck inside and out, and worked very hard to get the right deal in place. I've called Jim a few times since with questions about the truck, and each time he 1) answered or returned the call within 24 hours, and 2) knew the answer, including matters involving the embedded menus in the software.
New 2013 Challenger
by 06/11/2013on
Sales rep: Shawn W.: Outstanding service, knowledgable and easy to work with, extremely happy with my purchase! Used USAA's Internet car buying service. Awesome, fast, no haggling.
Very disappointed!!!
by 11/10/2012on
First of all, I believe I got a pretty good deal on a used Toyota Matrix. The first visit was great and the salesman, Kendall, had been very helpful and friendly. So we decided to go ahead and purchased this car. On the day we picked up the car, we noticed that it was almost time for the oil change and gas was about 1/4 the tank which was a bit disappointing. A few days later the maintenance light came up. We took the car to a shop near home for oil change. We were told that there was a leak around the oil pan and it should still be covered by a warranty. Well, I called Kendall at Coughlin that day but he wasn't available. Someone overthere told me to just take it to Toyota dealorship and that's nothing he can do to help. That's fine, I called Toyota dealorship and took the car in for them to take a look. The oil did leak around the pan and luckily it was covered under warranty. I called Kendall again and told him what happened. I also told Kendall that I noticed on the day I took the car home that the passenger side door made noise when closed. It was like something was in side the door. I also told him about the oil change which he insisted that his service dept had done a through inspection of the vehicle and did the oil change. He said they probably forgot to reset the maintenance light AND forgot to change the sticker. He said they forgot a lot. Yeah...forgot to reset the light and to replace sticker and also didn't notice the oil leak around the pan during the THROUGH inspection. While I was waiting for the repairs to be done at Toyota dealorship (I had to take a day off for this because it was a 3-4 hours job), Kendall called me again and said they DID NOT do the oil change on my car and I could bring it in next time for a free oil change. I said I would do so. I asked him if his service dept can take a look at the door too because it made noise since the day we took it home and he said yes. Two months later which is today, I drove my car 30 minutes from Lewis Center to Marysville for a scheduled oil change at Coughlin. And yes I did call ahead to made an appointment and clearly stated that it was supposed to be free per Kendall. Service dept told me it would cost $49 to have them open the door up and take a look. Kendall said I had to pay for it which I didn't think I should. He tried to say that I bought the car a few months ago and this could just happened. Well, I told him on the phone a few times during the first week after I took the car home. How could this just happened???? He finally got an approval to get this fee waived. After 1.5 hours waiting, I was told 2 things: 1. The inside panel in the door was loosed and I will have to take it to the body shop to get it fixed at my own expense. and 2. The oil change was NOT free and I have to pay for it. I reminded Kendall what he said to me on September 7th which I had texted my husband and I showed him the text messages. He said just 3 words "I DON'T REMEMBER". Well, another 3 words actually "I AM SORRY". Being so angry, upset and disgusted, I just paid for the the oil change and left. Kendall said he thought I drove 30 minutes wasting my gas and time just to pay for a more expensive oil change at Coughlin... and wasted half day waiting for nothing. I will never forget today and how you treated your customer like us. We may not buy a new or used car every year but we will never go back or recommend anyone we know to buy from you. Thank you for such an experience today, Coughlin of Marysville!!!
I bought my car over the phone!!
by 04/23/2011on
Yes, it's true. I found my car online; called the dealership and talked with Shawn Wood. I told him the car I was interested in; we talked; made the deal and they delivered my car to me that evening!!! I got a very good price for the car I traded in for my Ford Mustang GT convertible!!! The Mustang is exactly what I was looking for and I couldn't be happier with it!!! Shawn Wood and Coughlin are super to deal with and I highly recommend them to all my friends and family!!! Thanks again guys!!!
