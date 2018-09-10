First BMW
by 10/09/2018on
Had a great experience purchasing our first BMW. Zach Finnegan did everythingthat was asked of him. Zach was punctual in getting back to me with proper information. Highly recommend Zach Finnegan as sales person for your BMW purchases.
Rude sale lady
by 05/23/2019on
I called in about a car to a lady who gave me Poor Customer Service,Hidden Information and Not Listening I asked for employee info- “Kassandra”. I’ve NEVER had issue buying car previously from here.
Best first time buying experience
by 07/14/2018on
My husband and I had an awesome experience buying our X3. This was my first "big girl" purchase so I was nervous going into the dealership. Evan Myers, our sales person, was extremely personable and put my nerves at ease. Our transaction went as smoothly as it could. Thanks for giving us a great experience.
Best experience buying a car
by 08/24/2015on
We want to thank you Casey for your helpfulness and professionalism when we purchased our BMW recently. This is the sixteenth vehicle that we've purchased or helped our son purchase over the course of our marriage and this was definitely the easiest and most enjoyable. I credit that to you and your co-workers at Evans Motorworks. We found you to be personable, friendly, and knowledgeable. We will definitely recommend you and Evans to friends and family. Thank you again. We look forward to seeing you whenever we're at Evans for follow up visits. Keith and Karen Furlong
2nd car from Casey great service again!
by 08/19/2015on
Casey, I just wanted to take the time and thank you, for all of your work with Lauren and I over the past few years. We are both extremely pleased with the way that we have been treated and this last time was no different. I'm really happy with your willingness to work with me on the BMW X3 that I just bought, first of all the vehicle was in impeccable condition and the fact that gave me a fair price for my Volvo on the first offer I thought was very honorable. The whole process was painless; you were a professional and very knowledgeable and I appreciate that. Second Brendin finance manager was great and was also very professional in his approach. Thanks again, Trent
Casey was top notch
by 08/02/2015on
Evans Motorworks, Re: Casey Mousa I wanted to thank you for the kindness you showed me while purchasing my first BMW 335i. I have always wanted a German luxury car. I was truly looking at Audi, Mercedes and BMW. One day I told my wife I was going to look at Evans Motorworks for BMWs. I told my salesmen, Casey Mousa, that I was not going to purchase the day of the visit. What really drew me near to Casey was that he was not pushy, he actually cared about me and what I wanted. Being a car guy myself, he was one of the most knowledgeable young men about cars that I have ever seen. He simply impressed me that at his age, he knew so much about new cars, old cars, all kinds of cars. Casey took time and asked me what I wanted in a car. He told me he wanted to make sure that I got the color and engine, as well as all the options I wanted. He pulled around a black BMW 335i, exactly like I had dreamed of. After taking it on a long drive, he told me about the options on this car, and why he loved BMW. I was impressed with his professionalism, as well as his knowledge of the car. He easily showed me options on the car that I never knew existed. As we returned to the dealership, I looked the car over and mentioned that I would get back with Casey. After a few days, my wife told me I should go get the car! At the same time, Casey called to see how I was doing and if I was still interested in the car. I then asked him to work up some prices and I would look them over. When we agreed to the price, Casey emailed me a form that made it easy to fill out and email back. Casey told me at the time I was thinking about buying the car, that it may be better to make that decision before the end of the month. At the time, BMW was offering cash back and special lease incentives. Casey suggested that they may change at the beginning of the month which just happened to be 1 day away. He was right, the evening of the day we went to sign all of the paperwork, BMW did change its policies but Casey and Evans motorsports still honored the deal we had already made. It is important to mention that after the sale, Casey contacted me several times about my car and asked if I had any concerns or questions. He even gave me his personal cell phone number, which I have never had a salesmen do before. I also wanted my windows tinted, and Casey advised me of the best tint. Casey came a week later and picked up my car at my office approximately 35 minutes away and left me a 2015 BMW for a loaner car, while they tinted my windows. He dropped the car off to me at my house that evening! Very impressive to say the least. So not only was Casey there before the sale, he was there after it too! That means a lot. He set up everything on my BMW the way I wanted, as well as told me about BMWs valet service, which I used when I went to the Dayton airport. I truly believe Casey Mousa is an asset to Evans Motorsworks, as well as the BMW Company as a whole. His personality and his love and knowledge of cars makes for the best salesmen that I have ever encountered. When I am ready to purchase my next BMW, I will not hesitate to return to Casey for another purchase, because I know I can depend on his vast knowledge of BMW cars as well as his laid back demeanor. I also in the future will not hesitate to refer all of my fellow gearheads to Casey and Evans Motorworks for all of their car buying needs as well. Thank you Casey, for all of your help, and kindness you have shown me. I not only consider you an excellent salesman but a good friend as well! Sincerely, Eric
X5
by 02/15/2015on
My wife and I bought an X5 from BMW of Dayton. We had a great experience there. Christian was our saleman and he did everything that he promised. We are very happy with our new car.
5 Star Experience
by 01/16/2015on
We recently bought a car from Evans Motorworks. It was very easy and there was very little pressure. We found the car we were looking for with Christian help in the BMW department. Very happy with our purchase!!
Best Experience Ever
by 10/02/2014on
Recently purchased a new 435xi coupe after searching multiple dealerships. Uwe W. at BMW of Dayton provided the best offer by far on the first interaction. In addition, they matched my best appraisal on my trade-in 3 series. This proved to be the most stress-free purchasing experience ever. Highly recommend Uwe W. and BMW of Dayton.
Great first time buying experience
by 03/18/2014on
My girlfriend and I purchased a used Honda Accord. Our salesman was Patrick D. and we were more than pleased with the excellent service we received from him. He gave us the options that were available to us, he didn't try to pressure us into a decision, and questions were answered in a timely manner. I would definitely recommend purchasing your next new or used vehicle from here.
2nd 5 series purchase from Evans
by 11/18/2013on
Just picked up my 2nd 5 series purchased at BMW of Dayton. This time was a 550i from Patrick D. The service was great. No pressure or demeaning attitude form the salesmen. I asked a lot of questions and he had answers for me in a timely manor each time. It's nice to feel respected when you go car shopping!
Second time buying from Casey
by 01/28/2013on
It was a pleasure leasing our second car from Casey at Evans Motorworks. They found a car to meet our specific requests from an out of state dealership within a matter of days. We also learned about the benefits of getting multiple cars from Evans, including complimentary car washes, manicures, transportation to the airport, etc. Casey is great to work with, always friendly, and helpful, and a real asset to Evans. We will see him again the next time we're in the market for a new car! Matt & Gail
2nd time buyer
by 12/18/2012on
Casey helped me purchase my second 328I hardtop convertible a few months back from Evans BMW and he was great. Professional, on-time and very knowledgeable about the car. Thoroughly explained all the bells and whistles before and after the sale. The service since has been just as great. Thanks!
Absolutely Perfect!
by 12/14/2012on
Casey M. helped me purchase my second 328I hardtop convertible a few months back from Evans BMW and he was great. Professional, on-time and very knowledgeable about the car. Thoroughly explained all the bells and whistles before and after the sale. The service since has been just as great. Thanks! Brent
Happy Repeat Customer
by 11/18/2012on
I purchased my first certified pre-owned BMW 3-series from BMW of Dayton in 2010. Then this past February, I purchased a 2012 BMW 328i (sport package). I worked with Casey M. and he was knowledgeable, patient, professional, and did not pressure me (which is a deal-breaker for me). He worked to get me a great interest rate and I drove the car home that day. And their great customer service does not stop there - their service (Hagen S.) and body shop (Moe) departments are also excellent, very accommodating. A+++!
Ultimate Satisfaction
by 10/29/2012on
Definitely a great overall impression of BMW (of Dayton). As a first time BMW buyer my wife and I have fallen in love with our new X3 and are especially greatful to our salesman, Casey who provided us with the answers to all of our questions and made our buying experience very enjoyable. Couldn't be happier with our purchase and looking forward to the driving experience of our new BMW. Our expectations remain high for great service into the future and we feel confident, at this point, that we will not be disappointed. Thanks again to Casey and the entire staff for all of their efforts. Understanding more each day exactly what the ultimate driving experience really is. We really love our BMW!
Best in Dayton
by 09/27/2012on
The first BMW I purchased was a 1985 BMW 318i. I purchased the car from McNulty Motors, now BMW of Dayton. I was in the market to purchase a new 3-Series for my wife and having recalled my previous experience with McNulty I headed to the dealership only to find it under another name. My apprehension dramatically disappeared within the first minute of entering the showroom. I was met by Casey M. who somehow miraculously put me at ease. I told him what I was looking for, my past experience with BMW, and that I had not purchased a new automobile in 15 years (I definitely needed brought up to speed with regard to all the new bells and whistles that are in autos today). He listened! Now it may not be a big deal to everyone but a lot has changed, from a technology perspective, in the last 15 years. This can be extremely overwhelming when viewing all the features made available by BMW in their autos. But Casey seemed to sense this and slowly began indoctrinating me to all the features of the auto; everything from tuning the radio, via touch screen, to exercising all of the features/options available with the auto. I was indeed impressed with his hands on approach. In closing the car is fabulous and the maintenance made available to me through BMW of Dayton is well - outstanding. And Casey? I still rely on him to be my point man. Whenever I have a question/concern/whatever he is always on the other end of the line working the issue. Thanks BMW of Dayton and thanks Casey!
Love My New 2012 BMW X3 Series
by 09/27/2012on
Just purchase my first 2012 BMW X3 Series from Evans Motorworks. The car was sold to me by Casey M., he was very patience with me, since this was smy first purcahse of a luxury car so I have a lot of questions, and he was kind enough to expalain and show how everything works since I'm not a tech savy. Even let me drive the car for 10 days to make sure I'll like it. Best service ever I ever had if I have to buyt another one I would use him again.
Salesman with knowledge and patience
by 09/27/2012on
My experience at BMW of Dayton was a great 1st impression thanks to Casey M. He was very patient in explaining the 3 series and the 5 series to me and then offering to test drive several cars. It was a new experience for me to drive and own a BMW, but after a few weeks of Casey's patience in answering all of my questions, I became the happy owner of a 2012 528i. I love my new car and appreciate Casey's knowledge and patience without the "high pressure". The people connected to the dealership have all been very helpful.
love the new car and the service we get
by 09/13/2012on
Awesome car
The Ultimate Dealer for The Ultimate Driving Machine!!!!
by 09/06/2012on
Just purchased my second BMW from Evans Mortorworks. My first, was a brand new 325i, the second an off lease 328ix. Both cars were sold to me by Uwe Weiss. If you are purchasing the Ultimate Driving Machine, there is no one other than Uwe and Evans Motorworks. Uwe is not only a true car enthusiast, but also a true professional. From the early stages of the sale, to the delivery of the cars, my experiences have been hassle free, and corteous. I truly recommend the dealership to anyone looking for a BMW in the entire Central/ NW Ohio region, not only because of their wide unbeatable priced selections ( new and pre-owned), but also because of their sales staff's professionalism, knowledge, and ultimately, the service you will receive after delivery for years to come.