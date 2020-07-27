Germain Nissan of Columbus
Customer Reviews of Germain Nissan of Columbus
5 Stars!
by 07/27/2020on
Best car buying experience ever! Staff was amazing and very helpful in the purchase of our 2020 Nissan Rogue.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Loyalty was rewarded
by 07/20/2020on
I just leased my 6th Nissan—I've recently moved to a different part of town so I decided to go to Germain since it closer to me. I was leasing a 2017 Rogue and I wanted to move into a Murano but I thought the Murano was more than my budget would allow. So I thought I would stick with another Rogue. The cost of a new 2020 Rogue was higher than what I was expecting. I really wanted a Murano and now was going to pay considerable more for basically the same car I already had (yes, newer and more features). I was a little dejected and had decided to maybe look around at other car manufacturers. Glen, the deal maker (not sure of his official title) stopped by as I was getting ready to leave and he could see I really wanted the Murano vs another Rogue. He said if he could get me into a Murano that fit in my budget would I do the the deal. I jumped at it. Now, I did sacrifice some options but I really love that I'm in the Murano. It is a beautiful car, so roomy and it feels very luxurious. Ultimately Steve and Glen wanted to make sure I got into the car I wanted, with a cost that I could afford AND that I remained a loyal Nissan driver. I would highly recommend Germain Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job by Steve
by 07/16/2020on
Steve did a phenomenal job helping me through the purchase of this vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Dealership
by 07/09/2020on
This was a great experience buying my first new car. Donavan Patrick helped me purchase my new car. He is a great guy and a great salesman. Would 100% recommend him and this dealership. Love my Nissian Rogue!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4th Lease from Germain Nissan
by 07/07/2020on
I've been a loyal customer since 2013. I picked out my new Rogue to lease the other day after an easy conversation with Jamie. She was great to work with and made the process very easy. And I got to see Deezy when I met with him in Finance at the end of the process. Both Jamie and Deezy make the experience worth repeating. :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best car buying experience ever
by 06/26/2020on
This was the smoothest experience I ever had buying a car. Very laid-back at the dealership. No haggling over the price of my trade-in. After being lowballed on the trade-in at other dealerships Germain offered me what I was looking for without haggling. Paperwork took less than an hour to complete. Our salesman Chamo was exceptional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Superb
by 06/26/2020on
1st my sales guy Mike Banton is amazing. He explained the difference between the cars, asked me what I was looking for in a vehicle. I explained what I wanted & it would be my 1st car purchase for me & not to benefit my family needs. From there he took control and provided me great service. Mr. Ralph Johnson was great in getting me an awesome deal not to far from the payments I wanted & I am very pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience
by 06/24/2020on
From the first person who reached out to me after my online query, to the sales representative I worked with at the dealership, I was completely satisfied with this buying experience. The pricing was fair, the service was pleasant, and the staff were knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No pressure sales
by 06/17/2020on
These guys are great! They were welcoming & applied no pressure at all. It was more enjoyable than I thought possible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My New Murano
by 06/13/2020on
Alan Friedman has been my salesman for years and he is out now so Cameron Johnson helped me. He and Ralph in financing made it a very comfortable seamless process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome Experience
by 06/10/2020on
This was my first time purchasing a car so I was so lost. It took me three visits to make a decision ha! But everyone was very accommodating and friendly. I first met with Michael Banton who made me feel right at home with Germain Nissan and was the reason why I came back. I then met with Jamie a few days later who was amazing! She helped with making a decision as to what I wanted and I was so grateful. Ralph helped me seal the deal and I’m so thankful for everyone’s help. I’ll refer everyone I know to you guys. Thanks again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Returning Customer - Germain Keeps Earning My Business
by 06/01/2020on
I have purchased three cars now from Germain Nissan over the past 7 years and I have always been satisfied with the service I have received. I went in recently with no intention to buy anything. I had wanted to look at a used vehicle I saw on the site. The vehicle had already been sold, but the sales guy asked me what I was looking for and when I happened to see they had a used Lexus, I asked if I could test drive. A Lexus has been my dream car for YEARS. I test drive it and fell in love immediately. I worked with Donovan and he was extremely friendly, personable and very knowledgeable about the vehicle I test drove. He worked with the finance team to get the deal I wanted and got me into my dream car. I could not be happier with the service and my purchase. Thank you Germain!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great customer service
by 05/27/2020on
We actually live 3 and 1/2 hours from Germain nissan but they had the truck we wanted and we were getting the run around from another dealer. We called Germain and Jonathan answered and had us the deal we wanted within 30 minutes. We made the trip to the dealer 2 days later and Jonathan took care of us and finalized the purchase. We couldn't be happier. Jonathan was great.
Experience
by 05/16/2020on
very happy with my new car, my experience with Germain was great they went above and beyond to help me with my purchase
Rogue Lease
by 05/15/2020on
Sales representative Eric Valentine, Sales Manager and Finance Manager were all class acts! No pressure approach who knew the product line and were willing to make sure the customer was happy with their selection..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Acura MDX
by 05/11/2020on
Smooth transition. Josh was very easy to work with.
Quick, pleasant, convenient service
by 05/09/2020on
When I arrived in the showroom I had people greeting me immediately. Ensure that I was comfortable and helping me get what I came for. I had an appointment already but they made sure things were moving along. I spoke with the finance manager so I knew right away where I needed to be financially to get the vehicle I wanted. The sales man talked to me about the trim option of the rogue and then showed me how to work everything. My car was clean and ready for me to take home when my husband and I came back to sign the paperwork.
Satisfied customer
by 05/08/2020on
Jamie was a pleasure doing business with when it came to buying my Jeep Wrangler. She went beyond whatever was needed to make this happen. She was very pleasant, patient, respectful when it came to get this sale done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Titan Pro4X
by 05/06/2020on
Great experience with dealership. Located this truck on line the night before driving to Kentucky purchase the same truck in silver. Called Germain, salesperson Johnathan answered phone. I gave him the price in Kentucky so he could match it. Within 15 minutes a return call from Johnathan approving the price. 1.5 hr drive instead of a 6 hr drive and I like blue better. Can’t beat that would definitely refer this dealership.
Friendly service
by 05/02/2020on
The staff at Germain Nissan were great. They understood my budget goals and helped me find a car that met my budget and my wish list. It was a very refreshing, no pressure sales experience.
Car purchase
by 04/23/2020on
Donavan Patrick was very helpful with making my purchase of a Nissan easy.
