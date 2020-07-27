sales Rating

I just leased my 6th Nissan—I've recently moved to a different part of town so I decided to go to Germain since it closer to me. I was leasing a 2017 Rogue and I wanted to move into a Murano but I thought the Murano was more than my budget would allow. So I thought I would stick with another Rogue. The cost of a new 2020 Rogue was higher than what I was expecting. I really wanted a Murano and now was going to pay considerable more for basically the same car I already had (yes, newer and more features). I was a little dejected and had decided to maybe look around at other car manufacturers. Glen, the deal maker (not sure of his official title) stopped by as I was getting ready to leave and he could see I really wanted the Murano vs another Rogue. He said if he could get me into a Murano that fit in my budget would I do the the deal. I jumped at it. Now, I did sacrifice some options but I really love that I'm in the Murano. It is a beautiful car, so roomy and it feels very luxurious. Ultimately Steve and Glen wanted to make sure I got into the car I wanted, with a cost that I could afford AND that I remained a loyal Nissan driver. I would highly recommend Germain Nissan. Read more