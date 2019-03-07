sales Rating

This is probably one of the worst experiences of my life. I purchased a 2016 Certified Pre-Owned Honda Civic just a couple of months ago and I regret buying it from this dealership. From the jump, the representative (Mark) was not very approachable at all and didn’t give me ANY selling points on any of the cars. I did come in wanting to look at a specific one, but further than that, there was no help whatsoever. When going to test drive the car, I was simply handed the keys and told to “follow me”; leading me to a street with a max speed of 35 (not the best speed to judge all aspects of the car.) When I got out of the car, I mentioned the things I liked about it and then I mentioned the things I didn’t like about it, one of them being a slight knock underneath. He mentioned not to worry about it and that it might just be from sitting for a little bit. This is the part where he didnt try to talk to me about the car at all. (At this point he probably thinks I’m a kid just looking around). I asked a couple of questions about the car but he continued to not really invest thought into his answers. I knew he was shady when after I signed everything, he said, “next time you buy a car, you should look at the car fax”, which I had already done prior to going. Fast forward about two months and the knocking underneath is far louder and there is a slight shake. I went in to get the tires rotated and oil changed (2,000 miles prematurely because the rep failed to inform me of anything, and the service technician took advantage of that as well), and as I was leaving, the noise was even louder. I took it back and had them check it out and it turns out that there are lumps in the tires, probably from sitting for so long and lack of rotation. I’m upset because I spent nearly $20,000 on a certified car and I’m left with a vehicle that I don’t feel comfortable in. I have mentioned this to the representative and the store manager, both of whom don’t care to help me. After telling me that this problem is an “opinion” (gave an example of people wanting monster truck tires to be loud), the store manager offered to cover the installation expense of the new tires, but I feel as though I shouldn’t have to buy new tires. Their reason for not helping me out is because the tread depth meets the requirements and it’s safe, I just don’t FEEL safe at all. Three things that I would recommend: 1: Work with someone who can hold a conversation 2: Don’t be a first time car shopper with these people 3: Buy a Honda from a different Honda dealership Read more