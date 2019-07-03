Great Customer Service
by 03/07/2019on
The service was attentive and transparent in all areas. They listened to what we wanted and what was affordable for our budget. The car was purchased was just as promised and at a great price. The staff was extremely friendly and great at accommodating our schedules. They were not pushy, didn't try to upscale. We are very satisfied and will do business with them again.
Great Customer Service
by 03/07/2019on
The service was attentive and transparent in all areas. They listened to what we wanted and what was affordable for our budget. The car was purchased was just as promised and at a great price. The staff was extremely friendly and great at accommodating our schedules. They were not pushy, didn't try to upscale. We are very satisfied and will do business with them again.
2 Comments
Great car! Great Customer Service!
by 02/27/2019on
I am so happy with my overall experience of purchasing a vehicle from Enterprise Car Sales in Cincinnati, OH! The experience was quick, easy, and stress free! My salesperson, Dave, was so friendly and knowledgeable throughout the entire process. The United Methodist Financial Credit Union partners with Enterprise Car Sales and they provided me with quick and easy financing to make the experience of buying a vehicle super easy. Thank you to UMFCU and Enterprise Car Sales for getting me back on the road in a beautiful and dependable vehicle!
1 Comments
stress free car purchase
by 06/17/2018on
I love gambling every now and then, but not when it comes to buying a car.I was involved in an accident recently, in which my car was deemed a total loss. Thats enough stress for a week, and I didn't relish navigating through used car lots and dealerships, in search of that one diamond in the rough, playing that old shell game of 'where is the carfax?' I'm glad I didn't have to. I never even realized you could buy a car from a rental company.The experience was completely different from what I was used to. The cars are only 1-3 years old, seemed better kept and maintained than a car you might find at a dealership. Also because of their age, some of the original warranties were still available. I was given the carfax report to the car I bought before even buying it.The whole process was transparent and happened without the usual hassles or haggling. Many friends of mine were also impressed with the price. In the end, the peace of mind of knowing the history of your car before buying it, is a factor that can not be competed against.
1 Comments
Outstanding Customer Service
by 03/28/2018on
Darren, our sales person was very helpful and showed us everything in the lot that fit our budget. He was very knowledgeable about the inventory. Highly recommend doing business with enterprise.
1 Comments
Outstanding experience
by 03/07/2018on
My Wife and I had an Excellent experience during our recent purchase of a used vehicle from this Enterprise location--We located the van on the website and it was transferred from Columbus to the Cincinnati location on East Galbraith Rd within a day. The van was every bit as nice and in as great a condition as the photos on the website indicated. Many thanks to Samantha in Sales and Tim in Finance for helping make the process absolutely painless. Absolutely NO bad surprises. We were leaving with the newly purchased van in less than 2 hrs after arriving to look it over and test drive it. NO pressure, NO bad surprises and less than 1.5 hours from start to finish....this was without a doubt the best experience I've had with purchasing a vehicle--new or used. Thank you Enterprise!
1 Comments
Enterprise Cincinnati
by 02/15/2018on
Great team. Buying my SUV from here was by far the easy. No stress and no hassle that you would get from other places. Highly recommended
1 Comments
Another great car buying experience
by 11/14/2017on
I recently purchased my third vehicle from Enterprise. I love the experience from start to finish. I was able to get the vehicle I wanted and a car payment I can live with. I also love that I don’t have to spend all day at the dealership. In and out in 3 hours and they were busy! My salesperson Joni was very helpful and wonderful to work with. I highly recommend purchasing a vehicle from Enterprise!
1 Comments
Enterprise is outstanding!
by 01/11/2017on
I cannot imagine ever buying a gently-used car anywhere else now that we've bought from Enterprise! Everyone is extremely friendly, knowledgeable, and accommodating. They even work hard on the detailing aspects to be sure you love the car that you are buying. I very much appreciate the no-haggling on prices. I have already recommended Enterprise to 3 friends because it is an easy and stress-free experience buying a fantastic vehicle at a fair price through Enterprise! Thanks to Brigett, Adam, Mark, Tim, and the detailing guy (who stayed at work late just before Christmas to help us out) from Cincinnati, and Travis and Ryan from Mobile AL. You are all an amazing team! Tim and Ryan both went way above and beyond to make arrangements for accommodating us in our unusual situation. Wow! I am so impressed.
1 Comments
Ask for the "Auto Matchmakers"
by 07/08/2016on
They will help you! I am so pleased with my little red car I got from them yesterday. I would suggest asking for Samantha or Tim. They are the BEST and will help you through the process to get the best deal in financing and help define your needs and fulfill them. I so sick of dealers or salesman that underestimated me because I am a woman. Samantha & Tim, remember their names....
1 Comments
Wonderful Experience,
by 04/22/2016on
Of the 40 something I have been buying cars this has to be the best. As soon as I walked in the front door I was taken care of. If you need a real pro look up Brigitte she will make your buying experience a dream. Being a salesman myself she really knows how to handle her customer and makes you feel at home. Great job Brigette
friendly people, good vehicles
by 12/08/2015on
The salesman was very personable and easy to work with. The vehicles spoke for themselves, and the financial end of it was very organized and she was very friendly also. Great experience.
Del and Enterprise...a winning team!
by 01/30/2015on
Del contacted me quickly when I saw a car I was interested in online. He called and gave me all the details and made an appointment for me to see it. The car fit my needs like a glove! I love the SUV and Del!
1 Comments
Best customer service and best quality of car.
by 01/06/2015on
The Enterprise car sales in Cincinnati has the best customer service. They genuinely cared for my well being and had my best interest in heart. Since they are getting paid whether they sell the car or not, they give you the facts and don't try to trick you into buying anything. They put their vehicles through a thorough 109-point inspection through an independent mechanic. They use Bob Sumerel mechanics to their inspection.
1 Comments
2 Comments