I recently purchased a vehicle from Enterprise (4/12/14). The entire process was so smooth! Initially I thought I would just poke around to see what vehicles were available on their lot. After speaking with a sales person (Carasai I), I was impressed with the way in which he handled our initial meeting (affording me the opportunity to explore my options, forwarding me (via email), information about what cars Enterprise had available (that I expressed interest in), without being pushy or prompting me to make a hasty decision. Mr. I was knowledgable, personable, patient, and totally willing to help me find a vehicle that fit my budget and was a car I liked (not one they could just sale me). I was then introduced to the finance officer (sorry I don't remember his name-another great experience). He too was personable and put a human spin on my finance options. There was no pressure to buy, he was completely honest and up-front with me. He ran the numbers, looked over my credit and gave me sound options regarding sensible affordable car maintenance packages. This entire process took approximately two hours! I now have a new car (2013), with an affordable car note. My recommendation, if you are in the market for a new car, visit Brookpark Enterprise located at 13200 Brookpark Road. Buying a vehicle from them was an experience worth having! Read more