2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
by 07/24/2019on
We purchased a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan with just over 30,000 miles. We weren’t concerned about color or options, but we were concerned about price and service. We got both! I’ve purchased many vehicles over the years and this was the best experience yet because Kevin, Leah, Mari and Suzan made it so. The only bad part is that I purchased this vehicle for me, but the wife quickly said she’d be driving it and I would be driving her care. Go figure…….
Great experience!
by 11/19/2014on
We were dreading the car buying experience but it was so much better thanks to Enterprise. We went to look for a car on a Saturday and were able to take it home that Tuesday. There was no pressure, the prices were clearly stated and we felt comfortable with our purchase. Carasai was extremely accommodating and kept us informed throughout the car buying experience. When we have to buy another car we will be coming back to Enterprise.
Oustanding service, professional care, and painless!
by 04/17/2014on
I recently purchased a vehicle from Enterprise (4/12/14). The entire process was so smooth! Initially I thought I would just poke around to see what vehicles were available on their lot. After speaking with a sales person (Carasai I), I was impressed with the way in which he handled our initial meeting (affording me the opportunity to explore my options, forwarding me (via email), information about what cars Enterprise had available (that I expressed interest in), without being pushy or prompting me to make a hasty decision. Mr. I was knowledgable, personable, patient, and totally willing to help me find a vehicle that fit my budget and was a car I liked (not one they could just sale me). I was then introduced to the finance officer (sorry I don't remember his name-another great experience). He too was personable and put a human spin on my finance options. There was no pressure to buy, he was completely honest and up-front with me. He ran the numbers, looked over my credit and gave me sound options regarding sensible affordable car maintenance packages. This entire process took approximately two hours! I now have a new car (2013), with an affordable car note. My recommendation, if you are in the market for a new car, visit Brookpark Enterprise located at 13200 Brookpark Road. Buying a vehicle from them was an experience worth having!
