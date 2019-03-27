sales Rating

Do your research! Checking many sites and reviews, I found that Enterprise offered the best price on this vehicle. One year warranty and road service provided as well as two more years of manufacturer warranty transferred. Best to sell your good vehicle privately since dealers give a very low trade-in. No wiggle room on price of vehicle since listed price is already a good deal. I found listed prices for Enterprise used cars to be comparable and/or Better than a "used dealer". Know your actual driving habits/usage of vehicle compared to your "dream" car and decide what you are willing to pay. Could I have gotten a more powerful car - sure, but it wasn't worth paying 2K more based on how I use a car. The 1.8L 4 cylinder on the Elantra SE is zippy and responsive. Since I don't tow or carry heavy items or drive many serious hills as you would find in Colorado, the 145 horse power will last. I got 38.7 miles to the gallon on recent trip to Chicago and have been averaging 28-30 miles in the city per gallon. For this 346 mile trip, the Elantra was smooth, passed semi's with no issue - no wind shear. On the way back against a head wind, I did feel the wind pull a little on the car, but it was no different than what I had experience with my previous 6 cylinder vehicle that was heavier. Sometimes a very strong wind is what it is. I think my Elantra is sporty looking and I find it to be quite roomy inside. I don't get a small car feeling like you would in say the Accent. I would NEVER go any lower than a 1.8 liter engine. The light seats get dirty just looking at them so I bought a 17 piece fake leather set. The set looks like real leather and covers back seats, the buckets and head rests so it will be easy to keep my car clean. Plus, the "leather" seat covers make the inside look classy. With Enterprise, if you don't see exactly what you want on the lot, they will search their nationwide inventory and order a car, but again, you decide is it worth the wait? Is there a price difference? From reviews I read on the Elantra, fogging windows were mentioned. READ your manual. It provides the correct settings so your windows de-fog quickly. I personally also use RainX on outside and inside of windows. This car does not come with a spare/donut or jack -- just a chemical inflation kit. I am not comfortable with that. I went to a junkyard and purchased a spare (really just a larger and sturdier donut) and WalMart for a bottle pneumatic jack as well as old fashioned four prong nut breaker. I did not find this to compromise fuel efficiency whatsoever, and I have peace of mind should I decide I need to change tire IF needed versus waiting on road service. All-in-all I am very happy with this purchase and with Enterprise. Look on-line at Enterprise inventory -- see something you like -- research on other sites (Edmunds, TrueCar, Kelly Blue, other dealers, etc.) to see comparable pricing and reviews on the vehicle itself and I believe you will make a good purchase. Read more