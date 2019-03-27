Great service, great customer service, great greeting
by 03/27/2019on
I met with Mike Catania he was sooooooo nice, I have already recommended my friends, because of service and price, and follow up.
Excellent Customer Service
by 01/30/2019on
My husband and I were very happy with the the conditions and choices of vehicles along with the no pressure above and beyond customer care we received at the Bedford location from Deon Smith. He went above and beyond the call by putting me in many different SUV's to test drive as I wasn't sure what I wanted. Upon finding the vehicle we wanted the sale transaction went very smooth. We look forward to doing business with them again.
MGlover
by 06/28/2018on
Hey, if your looking for quality service and a pleasant experience. Please go see Jana at Enterprise car sales in Bedford. After sitting in many dealerships and feeling forced to make decisions you will not feeling good about. SAVE YOUR SELF a trip. Jana at Enterprise car sales in Bedford. Was Heaven sent she is personable and professional and gathers characteristics about her client and develops a plan that WORKS for you and no pressure or stress. We can't thank Jana and Stephanie the finance person enough for making a young mans day❤️
Good team, great experience
by 06/10/2018on
I had purchased a Dodge Caravan several years ago from a different Enterprise Sales location and have been happy with the results. I was once again in the market and began working with the Bedford Sales team to try and find another prize. Suzan was most helpful in finding a vehicle that was going to meet my needs. She answered all of questions/concerns and worked with my schedule (although I changed it several times) to find the right time to meet and review the vehicle and test drive it. No hard sales pitch, very friendly and polite. She engaged the rest of her team to assist my wife and I, as needed. They were also very friendly and helpful as we went through the review/decision process. We ended up liking what we saw and made the decision to buy. They had the vehicle and all paperwork ready for us when I returned with the check. 10 minutes later, I was on my way! Thanks!
Good customer service
by 11/30/2017on
My husband and I had a good experience at enterprise car sales. The sales associates were knowledgeable, friendly and very proffesional.
Disappointing
by 05/25/2017on
Last year we bought a car and it was great. Paid cash in and out (Bata Boom Bata Bing). And I have told hundreds of people at work (I manage an auto repair shop) it's a great place to buy a car and have my own little spiel that is in depth. This year tried to buy a second car under different circumstances and they totally waisted my time for a week. People never call back,I try and call them and they are off that day or doing marketing. Apparently they like EASY sales and if there are any hurdles they think it's a waste of time for them. I'm feeling maybe all those people I talked to I might have mislead unintentional. Referring anyone the next time won't be in the same direction it seems.
Best Ever Car Buying Experience!
by 04/14/2016on
Had an awesome experience buying a used vehicle at Enterprise Car Sales. Ask for John Penca- he does an awesome job, takes plenty of time showing you options, and makes the process fun. Tony stayed late to help us secure the financing we were looking for, and Stephanie made the paperwork quick and easy. All around 5+ star experience, we're very happy customers and would highly recommend!
Used Elantra SE from Enterprise
by 03/30/2016on
Do your research! Checking many sites and reviews, I found that Enterprise offered the best price on this vehicle. One year warranty and road service provided as well as two more years of manufacturer warranty transferred. Best to sell your good vehicle privately since dealers give a very low trade-in. No wiggle room on price of vehicle since listed price is already a good deal. I found listed prices for Enterprise used cars to be comparable and/or Better than a "used dealer". Know your actual driving habits/usage of vehicle compared to your "dream" car and decide what you are willing to pay. Could I have gotten a more powerful car - sure, but it wasn't worth paying 2K more based on how I use a car. The 1.8L 4 cylinder on the Elantra SE is zippy and responsive. Since I don't tow or carry heavy items or drive many serious hills as you would find in Colorado, the 145 horse power will last. I got 38.7 miles to the gallon on recent trip to Chicago and have been averaging 28-30 miles in the city per gallon. For this 346 mile trip, the Elantra was smooth, passed semi's with no issue - no wind shear. On the way back against a head wind, I did feel the wind pull a little on the car, but it was no different than what I had experience with my previous 6 cylinder vehicle that was heavier. Sometimes a very strong wind is what it is. I think my Elantra is sporty looking and I find it to be quite roomy inside. I don't get a small car feeling like you would in say the Accent. I would NEVER go any lower than a 1.8 liter engine. The light seats get dirty just looking at them so I bought a 17 piece fake leather set. The set looks like real leather and covers back seats, the buckets and head rests so it will be easy to keep my car clean. Plus, the "leather" seat covers make the inside look classy. With Enterprise, if you don't see exactly what you want on the lot, they will search their nationwide inventory and order a car, but again, you decide is it worth the wait? Is there a price difference? From reviews I read on the Elantra, fogging windows were mentioned. READ your manual. It provides the correct settings so your windows de-fog quickly. I personally also use RainX on outside and inside of windows. This car does not come with a spare/donut or jack -- just a chemical inflation kit. I am not comfortable with that. I went to a junkyard and purchased a spare (really just a larger and sturdier donut) and WalMart for a bottle pneumatic jack as well as old fashioned four prong nut breaker. I did not find this to compromise fuel efficiency whatsoever, and I have peace of mind should I decide I need to change tire IF needed versus waiting on road service. All-in-all I am very happy with this purchase and with Enterprise. Look on-line at Enterprise inventory -- see something you like -- research on other sites (Edmunds, TrueCar, Kelly Blue, other dealers, etc.) to see comparable pricing and reviews on the vehicle itself and I believe you will make a good purchase.
Happy Day
by 11/07/2015on
I would like to say that I had a wonderful experience at enterprise purchasing my 2014 Elantra, Leah, Stephanie, and Tony was wonderful in helping me. I'm sorry it has taken me so long to respond my internet at home is on the wack I just received a hit on tablet last night regarding this survey. I am so happy with your staff, they are a wonderful team they were nice, kind, hospitable. My son and I cannot sing their praises enough. Sincerely, Gloria
Great Car Buying Experience!
by 08/11/2015on
This was one of the easiest And one of the best car buying experiences we have ever encountered! The staff was very attentive and accommodating! They made the process stress free! We will definitely be returning to purchase our next vehicle!
7-11-15
by 07/21/2015on
Excellent sales team. Just the car we needed. Glad I chose this dealer. Would recommend to another.
Great service
by 06/30/2014on
I had a good experience at the Enterprise Car Sales store in Bedford. Erion and Tony were great. They both were polite and knowledgeable about the inventory. Erion answered all of my questions and offered assistance on anything I need. I am satisfied with my purchase and with their professionalism.
