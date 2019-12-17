When I was just expecting to go in and buy out my current leased car, Nick helped me figure out the best option for me and got me into a new car that will handle the winters here much better! For a first time car shopper (without the help of parents) Nick made sure I was comfortable with everything and understood everything he was talking about!
When I was just expecting to go in and buy out my current leased car, Nick helped me figure out the best option for me and got me into a new car that will handle the winters here much better! For a first time car shopper (without the help of parents) Nick made sure I was comfortable with everything and understood everything he was talking about!
Service at Lithia Ford of Grand Forks was exceptional. I was assisted immediately upon arriving at Quick Lube Service desk by Kyson and service requests were handled promptly. Thank you to Kyson and Lithia Ford of Grand Forks for your exceptional assistance.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Not only was I addressed by name when I entered the shop but the service advisor, Kyson reviewed the details of my visit and offered to have my vehicle washed before returning it to me. I really appreciated having the details reviewed so I could anticipate what future visits will entail.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I went in to look at some pickups and at first the numbers didn’t go well! But then the next day I got a text from my salesman and asked if I was interested in a different pickup and sent photos of it.
I got interested and the deal went down faster then expected. Everything went great, and I got definite value for my money.
Me and my family has always had great experience shopping and buying at this dealership.
For my first time I loved it. I recommend these guys hands down.
Went to get my oil changed asnd fuel injectors cleaned. Received very useful information on jut upcoming tie change. They were quick too. My invoice spelled it everything that was done and things I needed to watch for and get taken care of soon.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My experience with Lithia Ford was excellent. Very good customer service. Thomas Moore went above and beyond for me. There was another gentlemen first name Bryce that help out alot too. I would recommend everyone to Lithia Ford. A very good dealership to work for.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes