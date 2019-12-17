Lithia Ford Lincoln of Grand Forks

2273 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lithia Ford Lincoln of Grand Forks

5.0
Overall Rating
(75)
Recommend: Yes (74) No (1)
sales Rating

New Car

by Brenna on 12/17/2019

When I was just expecting to go in and buy out my current leased car, Nick helped me figure out the best option for me and got me into a new car that will handle the winters here much better! For a first time car shopper (without the help of parents) Nick made sure I was comfortable with everything and understood everything he was talking about!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
153 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

UND PhD Student

by Alexis on 01/16/2020

My experience at the Grand Forks Lithia Ford dealership is always great. The oil change service is always very quick and professional.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Work

by MikeP51 on 01/02/2020

The work was done in the time estimated for the stated price. All of this following a major snow storm. All of the staff were courteous and helpful. I will definitely be back.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Lithia Ford of Grand Forks is exceptional

by Mark on 11/07/2019

Service at Lithia Ford of Grand Forks was exceptional. I was assisted immediately upon arriving at Quick Lube Service desk by Kyson and service requests were handled promptly. Thank you to Kyson and Lithia Ford of Grand Forks for your exceptional assistance.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Exceptional Service

by Kathy on 11/05/2019

Not only was I addressed by name when I entered the shop but the service advisor, Kyson reviewed the details of my visit and offered to have my vehicle washed before returning it to me. I really appreciated having the details reviewed so I could anticipate what future visits will entail.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great work

by Jb on 11/04/2019

Dorian is the best employee you got! He is great to work with, and works hard for Lithia. Dorian should be considered for a raise. Thank you Dorian

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

oil change

by Wayne on 10/31/2019

All work done in a timley matter

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent

by Vipernut on 10/18/2019

I went in to look at some pickups and at first the numbers didn't go well! But then the next day I got a text from my salesman and asked if I was interested in a different pickup and sent photos of it. I got interested and the deal went down faster then expected. Everything went great, and I got definite value for my money. Me and my family has always had great experience shopping and buying at this dealership. For my first time I loved it. I recommend these guys hands down.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Rindy on 10/03/2019

Service was awesome, helpful, and comfortable. Great place to get your car fixed. People were very friendly.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Exceptional Service

by Captain-Morgan on 10/02/2019

I had a great experience working with Nick B. and Austin L. Nick knew exactly what I was looking for and found the perfect vehicle.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

F-150 owner

by rich on 09/22/2019

The recall was completed on time and they also checked over the vehicle as well as its settings. I requested "the works" oil change and rotation which was done in a timely manner.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Top on 08/27/2019

Dorian created me right away and got started on my service right away. The gals in the office are awesome and just enjoy seeing my dog. Great friendly service.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very happy.

by Northridge on 08/25/2019

We were very happy with our service.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Lithia a great dealership!

by Galen on 08/14/2019

The service manager was top notch! Airbag replacement went very smoothly and fast! Coffee was great and cookies were taste just adding to the pleasant shop experience. Will always use Lithia!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Kay on 08/12/2019

They did a good job on my oil change and washed car too

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

No worries

by Eric on 08/08/2019

Went to get my oil changed asnd fuel injectors cleaned. Received very useful information on jut upcoming tie change. They were quick too. My invoice spelled it everything that was done and things I needed to watch for and get taken care of soon.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

customer

by Heather on 07/31/2019

My experience with Lithia Ford was excellent. Very good customer service. Thomas Moore went above and beyond for me. There was another gentlemen first name Bryce that help out alot too. I would recommend everyone to Lithia Ford. A very good dealership to work for.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Tires

by Tammy on 07/18/2019

We received excellent service and a great Job.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Little-rigger on 07/15/2019

Got an oil changed and everything went good. They did also wash it too

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

New Vehicle

by Great on 07/11/2019

I had an overall satisfactory experience when I purchased my new vehicle no complaints

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
