service Rating

I brought in my Dodge Ram 1500 truck for warranty work and an oil change. When I picked up my truck, the oil change dash indicator had not been reset and the old oil change sticker (from a competitor) was still on the windshield. I have called numerous times and have always gotten the answering machine and left a few messages. No one has returned my messages. Your service dept. is horrendous in my opinion. How do I know the oil was even changed on my vehicle, maybe I was charged for nothing. Price was fair if the work was done. Small, but quite important, details were left out of the appointment and trying to get a hold of the service dept. and personally speaking with a service member is ridiculous. Messages were not returned, very poor customer service. Read more