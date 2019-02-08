Taking care of my Michele's Blue Beauty Chrysler 200
by 12-3-2019_service on 12/06/2019
For Sarah's efforts in getting our needed Parts on our scheduled day despite snow storm and for Mark Steinke's efforts in trimming the non warranty price and Johnny's efforts for taking it all apart and putting it all back together correctly we thank you we're on the road again with it happy as can be thank you so much for your service it's extraordinary keep up the good work!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Friendly staff was very professional and got my recall fixed quickly. The only issue I experienced was that they didn't call to let me know it was done as they said they would. Not a huge deal, but it would have been nice to know right when it was done. The work was done to perfection as always though. Overall, it was a solid experience.
I came in with a coupon to use for an oil change. The coupon was not applicable for the service on my Jeep, but the service manager took the time to look online for a coupon that was applicable. Appreciated him taking this extra effort for customer satisfaction.
I brought in my Dodge Ram 1500 truck for warranty work and an oil change. When I picked up my truck, the oil change dash indicator had not been reset and the old oil change sticker (from a competitor) was still on the windshield. I have called numerous times and have always gotten the answering machine and left a few messages. No one has returned my messages. Your service dept. is horrendous in my opinion. How do I know the oil was even changed on my vehicle, maybe I was charged for nothing. Price was fair if the work was done. Small, but quite important, details were left out of the appointment and trying to get a hold of the service dept. and personally speaking with a service member is ridiculous. Messages were not returned, very poor customer service.
Service counter was good but after being charge over $1700 for maintenance stuff and a couple other small repairs I was expecting to get my vehicle back with all the stuff completed but I called to try resolve the small issues had to leave a message after a week of no returned call I get a lovely email to leave a review so here I am leaving an honest review.
The vehicle was brought in asap and the it was ready the next morning, the parts were on hand and even though the temp -30+ they had it done in reasonable time. My salesman stayed in contact with the service dept. and myself, he was definite asset. Thanks again
Don Sandbothe and the entire Lithia team were absolutely fantastic to deal with during the process of finding and purchasing a pickup that fit my needs. 10 out of 10 recommend them for your next Chrysler, Jeep, Ram or Dodge purchase!