Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Grand Forks

2373 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201
(888) 792-0725
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Grand Forks

4.6
Overall Rating
(14)
Recommend: Yes (11) No (3)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Awesome

by kennedy. on 08/02/2019

Thanks for all the attention and service provided by Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
41 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Taking care of my Michele's Blue Beauty Chrysler 200

by 12-3-2019_service on 12/06/2019

For Sarah's efforts in getting our needed Parts on our scheduled day despite snow storm and for Mark Steinke's efforts in trimming the non warranty price and Johnny's efforts for taking it all apart and putting it all back together correctly we thank you we're on the road again with it happy as can be thank you so much for your service it's extraordinary keep up the good work!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Airbag Recall

by Eric on 09/30/2019

Friendly staff was very professional and got my recall fixed quickly. The only issue I experienced was that they didn't call to let me know it was done as they said they would. Not a huge deal, but it would have been nice to know right when it was done. The work was done to perfection as always though. Overall, it was a solid experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Oil Change, Tire Rotation and Courtesy Vehicle Inspection

by bs1 on 09/10/2019

The service was done to my satisfaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Liz on 09/05/2019

I have always like the service I get at Lithia

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service on Jeep

by Jeep on 08/06/2019

I came in with a coupon to use for an oil change. The coupon was not applicable for the service on my Jeep, but the service manager took the time to look online for a coupon that was applicable. Appreciated him taking this extra effort for customer satisfaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

satisfactory service.

by shanna on 07/14/2019

We had warrant work done on our car and it was done within one week satisfactory.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

oil change fiasco

by mikesimmers on 06/18/2019

I brought in my Dodge Ram 1500 truck for warranty work and an oil change. When I picked up my truck, the oil change dash indicator had not been reset and the old oil change sticker (from a competitor) was still on the windshield. I have called numerous times and have always gotten the answering machine and left a few messages. No one has returned my messages. Your service dept. is horrendous in my opinion. How do I know the oil was even changed on my vehicle, maybe I was charged for nothing. Price was fair if the work was done. Small, but quite important, details were left out of the appointment and trying to get a hold of the service dept. and personally speaking with a service member is ridiculous. Messages were not returned, very poor customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Did not complete all projects on the list

by JoshSwenson on 05/07/2019

Service counter was good but after being charge over $1700 for maintenance stuff and a couple other small repairs I was expecting to get my vehicle back with all the stuff completed but I called to try resolve the small issues had to leave a message after a week of no returned call I get a lovely email to leave a review so here I am leaving an honest review.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Service ram truck

by 4162019 on 04/24/2019

Very good job and timely

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Warranty repairs

by . on 02/01/2019

The vehicle was brought in asap and the it was ready the next morning, the parts were on hand and even though the temp -30+ they had it done in reasonable time. My salesman stayed in contact with the service dept. and myself, he was definite asset. Thanks again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Thanks

by BrianKalk on 01/27/2019

Great work by the entire team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall Service

by Eric on 12/06/2018

Happy with service, but I don't recommend any business to anyone. Too many bad experiences. I will leave it up to the dealership to to their own marketing.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service review

by lithia on 12/01/2018

took a little longer than told

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Keep purchase

by Moose on 10/28/2018

Great day purchasing a new vehicle. Easiest purchase ever.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Dealership on 10/20/2018

Friendly,service good,friendly staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fast and Efficient

by Russell on 10/02/2018

Lithia's Service Department is a great that takes care of me whenever I have my vehicle in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2019 Ram 1500

by MikeStenvold on 09/06/2018

Don Sandbothe and the entire Lithia team were absolutely fantastic to deal with during the process of finding and purchasing a pickup that fit my needs. 10 out of 10 recommend them for your next Chrysler, Jeep, Ram or Dodge purchase!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Sunnie on 08/04/2018

Had a recall repair done. It was quick and painless. Great waiting area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

So fast!!

by PReed on 07/31/2018

They did a great job and did it so fast.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Lithia of Grand Forks

by Chris on 07/17/2018

Outstanding, professional, and knowledgeable are 3 words I would use to describe Lithia’s sales team. Great, painless experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
167 cars in stock
0 new166 used1 certified pre-owned
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
0 new|12 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
