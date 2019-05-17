sales Rating

I went into Modern Nissan of Winston Saturday to look around, start the process of buying a new car, drove out with a 2017 Rogue. Mercy Newsome was the epitome of the saleswoman you want to work with but never seem to find. She was patient, knowledgeable, and customer centric. I looked at several Rogues and she helped me find just the right one for me. Then the fun began, trade in on my car and price for the new one. Usually a very arduous and difficult process, not this time. The dealership gave me a very fair trade in and a great price on the new one. I couldn't ask for a better combination, I drove out of the dealership win beautiful 2017 Rogue, my third car purchased from Mercy and Modern. I highly, highly recommend both.