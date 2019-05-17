Modern Nissan

5795 University Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27105
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Modern Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
sales Rating

We love our Rouge

by PamReed on 05/17/2019

We were in search for the perfect SUV for us. We decided we needed to check out and test drive all the brands on the market. We encountered Collins McGee about the sixth vehicle. He was so knowledgeable and able to answer all of our questions. We concluded that the Rogue was the vehicle for us. Even after the sale, Collins continued to offer assistance. We were completely satisfied with the service and the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Bridgette Gomez on 04/29/2020

Derek Bordner, Nissan Certified Service Advisor who assisted me was Awesome! He addressed my service concerns for my Nissan Altima SL and took the time to answer all my questions. He was welcoming, professional, and extremely knowledgeable. In the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic, he made me feel safe by reassuring his office, the bathrooms & customer waiting areas had been cleaned/sanitized. I had a 0730 appt on Friday morning. My vehicle was serviced and ready in a timely manner. Mr. Bordner even saved me money by explaining/offering the Sunbit program! I will continue to bring my Nissan to Modern Nissan of Winston Salem for servicing! I will continue to recommend them for sales & service. Thank you Derek Bordner!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

great service

by anlly hernandez on 04/22/2020

they did threat with explaining to me about my services were always making sure i understand everything and they were always willing to answer my questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Buying Experience with Collins McGhee at Modern Nissan Winston Salem

by CruisinJan on 04/30/2018

My husband and I have purchased two vehicles from Collins McGhee at Modern Nissan in Winston Salem. He made our buying experience very easy from start to finish and made it worth the drive from Raleigh for a great deal on our new Murano and Rogue.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Mercy Newsom

by chrischris30 on 11/06/2017

Me and my wife just purchased a 2017 Pathfinder at Modern Nissan. This is the 7th vehicle we have purchase in the last five years! We absolutely love this dealership. Ask for Mercy Ramirez Newsom next time you are in the market. Chris

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best sales team; nobody will beat their service

by Dean4647 on 09/27/2017

My husband and I have purchased our last 10 vehicles from Ron Long and Reggie Bethea. These are true gentlemen and make the experience of purchasing a vehicle easy. They genuinely make you feel like family and not a customer. I'm Modern Nissan loyal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

My best car buying experience!

by Johnboy on 09/26/2017

This was by the fastest experience I have had at a car dealership. All the staff were helpful and courteous. Very Smooth in and out! I would recommend this dealer to anyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great customer service by Mercy

by RichardP on 08/28/2017

I went into Modern Nissan of Winston Saturday to look around, start the process of buying a new car, drove out with a 2017 Rogue. Mercy Newsome was the epitome of the saleswoman you want to work with but never seem to find. She was patient, knowledgeable, and customer centric. I looked at several Rogues and she helped me find just the right one for me. Then the fun began, trade in on my car and price for the new one. Usually a very arduous and difficult process, not this time. The dealership gave me a very fair trade in and a great price on the new one. I couldn't ask for a better combination, I drove out of the dealership win beautiful 2017 Rogue, my third car purchased from Mercy and Modern. I highly, highly recommend both.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

5 Star Service!

by Annalynn on 08/28/2017

My experience at Modern Nissan in Winston-Salem was wonderful! Ron Long was my sales rep and he was so helpful and patient! He was very knowledgeable and personable. I wanted a car that was at their Hickory location and they brought it to Winston that day! I do not regret purchasing my vehicle from them. Would 100% recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience!!!

by wdw8211 on 08/28/2017

My husband & I recently purchased a vehicle from Modern Nissan and the service was excellent. Joe Pierce was our salesman and it was a pleasure working with him. The entire team were great to work with as well. Great staff, great service, and a great overall experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent service

by JNeely3714 on 08/23/2017

I just bought a new Rogue which I love and while there ended up getting a Sentra as well. Joe Pierce was easy to work with and very knowledgeable. He took his time and explained everything to us. I would definitely recommend him and Modern Nissan of Winston Salem.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Ron Long is a gem!

by DSlawter on 07/23/2017

I worked with Ron Long on a new car lease this week. He is a pro. He was prepared, helpful, courteous and so pleasant to work with. He is truly a gem. He will always be our "man" at Modern! D. Slawter

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Wonderful experience!

by Jnjoyce on 07/18/2017

Modern Nissan of Winston-Salem is the place to go! Ron Long was such a pleasure to work with and it felt like he was a part of our family from the start. He is honest and loyal to his word. I would highly recommend him and plan to use him again in the future. A special thanks to Chris Wilson for referring us to him. Both of you were a pleasure!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2014 Kia Optima Ron Long

by AmberNW on 06/08/2017

Buying my new car here was the best experience ever! Ron is awesome so friendly and willing to help he's like family now! I would recommend anyone to go here and see Ron!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2017 Titan Joe Pierce

by Brian324 on 05/30/2017

After searching the Internet for my Titan, Modern Nissan had what i was looking for. Can't say enough about Joe Pierce. We were very well taken care of, from start to finish

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2017 Maxima - Ron Long

by FourHumps on 05/30/2017

As always, Ron Long was fabulous! This is the 6th vehicle we have purchased from Modern Nissan since 2000. Ron's expertise and kindness serve him well in his role. All staff members friendly....got me in and out ASAP! We'll keep coming back to Modern Nissan of Winston Salem!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Diamonddave on 05/19/2017

First of all hi just a few lines to tell you about my experience I was looking for a used car on line an add came up from modern Nissan in Greensboro n.c selling a new car for what I was going to pay for used well that's a 2 hour drive as I live in the mountains so I called them checked my credit everything was good went down the next day and got a car that simple no pressure from them my sales lady was awesome her name Mercy Newsom there is a Nissan place where I live but not like modern if you go there I don't think you will be disappointed great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service

by NewNissanOwner on 05/06/2017

My experience was as quick and painless as a car buying experience could be. Ron Long is wonderful, helpful, and so patient. He is the opposite of the stereotypical car salesman. He seems to love his job and love helping customers. Definitely not pushy and very honest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New Rogue Pernell Callahan

by JaneSam on 05/02/2017

Mercy, how I love my new Rogue, thanks to Pernell Callahan. This is my 7th Nissan and this is why I go back. Pernell Callahan, Mercy, is kind, caring and very helpful in getting you in the car you want and one that meets your budget. Pernell is the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Thanks for everything Ron Long!

by Steve_91 on 04/28/2017

I want to thank Ron Long for helping me out out getting my 2011 Nissan pathfinder couple days ago. The SUV was in great condition and well kept up with maintenance compare to others I seen at different dealers. Most important Ron made me and my family felt very welcome while we were there. I have to say, this is the first and best experience I had purchasing a vehicle at a dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Joe Pierce... terrific!

by BrianMinion on 04/24/2017

Just purchased a Nissan Rogue SV at Modern Nissan in Winston Salem. Joe was awesome. He is very knowledgeable of their product line and helped us to get all the options we were looking for. Great experience!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
