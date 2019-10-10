Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC

10722 US Hwy 15-501, Southern Pines, NC 28387
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC

4.8
Overall Rating
(23)
Recommend: Yes (22) No (1)
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Greg on 10/10/2019

The staff at Southern Pines Chevrolet was very friendly and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
64 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Exceptional

by Rich on 01/08/2020

Always treated like royalty here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

i completely trust them

by tom on 12/21/2019

i cannot express how satisfied i am with the quality of service i receive every time i visit the dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Exceptional service

by Trish on 12/12/2019

I had a phenomenal Chevy dealership and service department where I lived before. I had hoped I would find the same professionalism and customer satisfaction here in Southern Pines, and I am pleased to say I did. Southern Pines Chevrolet is as good as it gets.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Exceptional

by Rich on 08/23/2019

Overall excellent service experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service

by warren on 08/23/2019

Service was on time and took care of the oil change and recommended that I balance my tires as I just had a flat on vacation. They also did the required warranty work. Everything was great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great, Friendly, Professional Staff

by JohnF on 07/08/2019

service was fast, easy and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Patricia on 06/24/2019

As always, the service team at Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC did a great job when I took my car in for service. Prompt, courteous and kept me informed. Another home run!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Timely, Courteous and Reasonable

by 100 on 06/24/2019

Exceptional service. The nicest ppl used to be billing and the shuttle driver. Now everyone is nice, courteous and smiling. Not only nice, but my car repair and maintenance was timely, reasonable and drives better than before.. I was hesitant about returning to SP Chevrolet from previous experience, but the people are better and so was the service. Thank you Mrs. Ervin

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Terry on 06/09/2019

The customer service during my visit was exceptional. I was welcomed by multiple courteous employees as soon as I got to the service department of the dealership, and also offered coffee and water. I was given an estimated time of completion and also given preventive maintenance tips that would enable my vehicle to be on the road longer. My visit met and exceeded all expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2015 Corvette Service MAY 19

by None on 06/04/2019

I took my 2015 Corvette into the Southern Pines Chevy Dealer for a service. I needed an oil change and asked to check why the seat and steering wheel would not accept my changes. The Oil Service was done quickly and the Tech indicated they needed to order a new module for the seat/steering issue. I am waiting to hear that the part is at the shop and get the module installed wen they can get it scheduled.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

exceptional purchase experience

by Brian on 05/01/2019

I had one of my best Purchasing experiences during my recent visit to southernpinesauto. the whole process was fast and easy, most importantly I felt like they gave me a great deal, and actually cared that I was completely satisfied. they walked me through and introduced me to the service department. Just a awesome experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

cruze

by cruze on 04/08/2019

great service, needed my car fixed in one day, and it was done, Thank you for all your help and hard work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Work done on my 2015 sonic

by 10 on 03/31/2019

Dropped car off, called when told I would be to inform me on my vehicle. Told it was covered under warranty and that it would be done next day. Completed next day and I picked up my vehicle with no problems. Great service done at informed timely manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Brandon on 03/31/2019

Great Service as always

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Julie on 03/27/2019

Great service from beginning to end. Everyone is always friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Stay Away!

by Evox231 on 02/16/2019

Car I purchased from Southern Pines Chevrolet was delivered to my residence in Chesapeake, VA and noticed damage to the front bumper and windshield. Purchased a car (2015 FIAT 500 Abarth) on January 27, 2019 from Southern Pines Chevrolet and car was delivered to my residence in Chesapeake by an open trailer on January 28, 2019. Upon arrival, I inspected the vehicle with the driver of the truck that delivered the car. I noticed the damages on the front lip of the car and the front bumper. I also noticed 2 rock chips on the windshield. I immediately contact the sales associate that help me with the purchase. I sent him pictures of the damages, and he talk to the driver confirming the damage of the car. I have my sales associate send me an e-mail saying that they will take care of the damages. I have the e-mail of the sales associate saying they will take care of the damage. I was advised to look for a shop to fix the issue. So I went looking for places to fix the damages (Fiat Dealer in Norfolk) and the sales associate told me it's too expensive. So me and the sales associate been going back and forth and it feels like I have wasted my time as I get a push back and he always says that I will get back at you. I called Southern Pines dealer to speak with the manager, and did not get hold of him. I left a message and no call back.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Personal Items

by Emmitt on 02/06/2019

Always had very quick service and sales staff were very friendly.I recently discovered my emergency air pump was missing and now I have to wonder between dealership and their option installer(Cox) where it went after not needing for over 7 months. Just be aware.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service!

by Ron on 01/20/2019

Fast, friendly, professional!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Traverse Car Maintanence

by ErvinTraverse2017 on 01/08/2019

Great service. Quick and courteous

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change/Tire rotation

by Dennis on 11/13/2018

First time using this dealership. Very clean and friendly customer service. Prices competitive with other dealerships. No hard sell which I really appreciated. I'll be back as my needs arise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

