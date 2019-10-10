sales Rating

Car I purchased from Southern Pines Chevrolet was delivered to my residence in Chesapeake, VA and noticed damage to the front bumper and windshield. Purchased a car (2015 FIAT 500 Abarth) on January 27, 2019 from Southern Pines Chevrolet and car was delivered to my residence in Chesapeake by an open trailer on January 28, 2019. Upon arrival, I inspected the vehicle with the driver of the truck that delivered the car. I noticed the damages on the front lip of the car and the front bumper. I also noticed 2 rock chips on the windshield. I immediately contact the sales associate that help me with the purchase. I sent him pictures of the damages, and he talk to the driver confirming the damage of the car. I have my sales associate send me an e-mail saying that they will take care of the damages. I have the e-mail of the sales associate saying they will take care of the damage. I was advised to look for a shop to fix the issue. So I went looking for places to fix the damages (Fiat Dealer in Norfolk) and the sales associate told me it's too expensive. So me and the sales associate been going back and forth and it feels like I have wasted my time as I get a push back and he always says that I will get back at you. I called Southern Pines dealer to speak with the manager, and did not get hold of him. I left a message and no call back. Read more