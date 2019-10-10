I had a phenomenal Chevy dealership and service department where I lived before. I had hoped I would find the same professionalism and customer satisfaction here in Southern Pines, and I am pleased to say I did. Southern Pines Chevrolet is as good as it gets.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Exceptional service.
The nicest ppl used to be billing and the shuttle driver. Now everyone is nice, courteous and smiling. Not only nice, but my car repair and maintenance was timely, reasonable and drives better than before.. I was hesitant about returning to SP Chevrolet from previous experience, but the people are better and so was the service.
Thank you
Mrs. Ervin
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The customer service during my visit was exceptional. I was welcomed by multiple courteous employees as soon as I got to the service department of the dealership, and also offered coffee and water. I was given an estimated time of completion and also given preventive maintenance tips that would enable my vehicle to be on the road longer. My visit met and exceeded all expectations.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I took my 2015 Corvette into the Southern Pines Chevy Dealer for a service. I needed an oil change and asked to check why the seat and steering wheel would not accept my changes. The Oil Service was done quickly and the Tech indicated they needed to order a new module for the seat/steering issue.
I am waiting to hear that the part is at the shop and get the module installed wen they can get it scheduled.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I had one of my best Purchasing experiences during my recent visit to southernpinesauto. the whole process was fast and easy, most importantly I felt like they gave me a great deal, and actually cared that I was completely satisfied. they walked me through and introduced me to the service department. Just a awesome experience
Dropped car off, called when told I would be to inform me on my vehicle. Told it was covered under warranty and that it would be done next day. Completed next day and I picked up my vehicle with no problems. Great service done at informed timely manner
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Car I purchased from Southern Pines Chevrolet was delivered to my residence in Chesapeake, VA and noticed damage to the front bumper and windshield.
Purchased a car (2015 FIAT 500 Abarth) on January 27, 2019 from Southern Pines Chevrolet and car was delivered to my residence in Chesapeake by an open trailer on January 28, 2019. Upon arrival, I inspected the vehicle with the driver of the truck that delivered the car. I noticed the damages on the front lip of the car and the front bumper. I also noticed 2 rock chips on the windshield. I immediately contact the sales associate that help me with the purchase. I sent him pictures of the damages, and he talk to the driver confirming the damage of the car. I have my sales associate send me an e-mail saying that they will take care of the damages. I have the e-mail of the sales associate saying they will take care of the damage. I was advised to look for a shop to fix the issue. So I went looking for places to fix the damages (Fiat Dealer in Norfolk) and the sales associate told me it's too expensive. So me and the sales associate been going back and forth and it feels like I have wasted my time as I get a push back and he always says that I will get back at you. I called Southern Pines dealer to speak with the manager, and did not get hold of him. I left a message and no call back.
Always had very quick service and sales staff were very friendly.I recently discovered my emergency air pump was missing and now I have to wonder between dealership and their option installer(Cox) where it went after not needing for over 7 months. Just be aware.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
1 Comments