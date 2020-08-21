sales Rating

The initial experience was great, but then ..... not so much. I'm giving them an "average" rating just because they DID end up fixing the problems I had. See below. #1. I found a great used car (a Certified 2007 Accord) on the internet at Sanford Honda. I called and spoke to the internet rep, Charles, who was very helpful. Living in Raleigh, I didn't really want to do the drive to Sanford, but they had the exact car I wanted for a good price. Better than any prices in Raleigh. I called and told them when I'd be there and I was greeted by 2 salesmen who had the car waiting and cooled off for me (It was one of THOSE days in July). The car drove great and I ended up buying it. At the time of purchase, I was told the car had new tires. The tread looked great and they did *appear* to be new. However, after a few days of driving on different road surfaces, especially newly paved ones, the one tire had a noise that was very noticeable. I took it to a local tire shop and they informed me that the tires were cupped. That the front tires were, indeed, new, but the back tires were the original 2006 tires. Good tread left, but the previous owner had never rotated them. I paid to have the tires rotated, hoping it would help, but it didn't. The sound became so intolerable I had to call the sales manager to ask them to fix it. Although I had paperwork showing the uneven tread depth and cuppage, I had to drive the car back to Sanford in order for them to replace the tire. They did, and I've had no other problems, but to purchase a CERTIFIED car with [violative content deleted] tires is really not acceptable. I do take some of the blame for not having the tires checked, but they told me they were new. #2 I had to apply for new tags, so I had a temporary tag on the car. 2 DAYS before the tag was to expire (which is a month's time) I had to call the dealership to find out where my license plate was. They told me it had an inspection stop on it. Huh? Why didn't Sanford inspect it? (The car came from SC, so it was never inspected in this state) "Oh, it must have slipped through the cracks." So I had to drop what I was doing, get the car inspected, and fax them the info WITH the bill to get my tag released. #3 Again, when I asked why hadn't someone CALLED me to tell me the inspection info, "Oh, it must have slipped through the cracks." So, three strikes and they're out. I won't buy a car from them again, just for the hassle. They did reimburse me for the tire rotation and alignment and inspection, but it took a month and an extra afternoon off work to drive down there to get this all done. However, I don't think I'd buy a car that far away again anyway. They were nice enough, but I felt like I had to pull teeth to get it all right. Read more