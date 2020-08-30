Leith Lincoln

Visit dealer’s website 
7900 Capital Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27616
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Leith Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
(470)
Recommend: Yes (469) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Excellent Service

by Anthony on 08/30/2020

My experience was excellent. Chris was very courteous and professional. Enjoyed my buying experience with him. Also, he is relentless. He would not stop until he got the Lincoln Way app to sync with car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
547 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Excellent Service

by Anthony on 08/30/2020

My experience was excellent. Chris was very courteous and professional. Enjoyed my buying experience with him. Also, he is relentless. He would not stop until he got the Lincoln Way app to sync with car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Tire service

by Herman on 08/25/2020

Friendly and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

friendly

by Regularguy on 08/22/2020

Friendly staff. Very attentive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Best service in town

by Charles on 08/21/2020

Everything was great, service manager was extremely helpful. I was not aware of Lincoln’s towing service which was a life saver and the work was done in a timely manner including recommendation for future service requirements. Thank you so much. Charles McGuffey

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

The good and the very good.

by Elizabeth on 08/19/2020

My experience is related to the service department. The staff were very friendly and helpful with my request for service. During this COVID-19 period, I really appreciated and enjoyed the separate work space for individuals to plug in and work while waiting for completion of service. The coffee is excellent also.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great customer service. Brand new dealership. Extremely clean

by Jeff on 08/18/2020

The dealership was very clean and every employees were wearing face masks. I was greeted quickly. I will return for my next service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Leith Lincoln Service is 5-star

by Henry on 08/08/2020

Car is ready when promised and associates are always friendly and knowledgeable. Service area is always clean. Only place I bring my car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Friendly staff with excellent customer service!

by Paul on 08/08/2020

Took care of me right when I arrived. They actually damaged my tire putting it on the lift. The associate let me know, gave me a loaner and replaced the tire. Very professional and couldn’t be happier with the customer service. Will continue to use leith for all of my maintenance needs. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Worth the Ride from NJ to Raleigh to buy a car here

by Brian on 08/05/2020

very professional no pressure, followed thru excellently great buying experience, Henry was excellent, and Bo help a great deal on getting this price and logistics done

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Joe on 08/02/2020

Level of professionalism and a feeling of trust.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Leith Lincoln

by Lawrence on 08/01/2020

Everyone is pleasant and helpful. Service department and mechanics were knowledgeable and thorough and we thought service fees were fair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Something so minor

by Tonya on 07/31/2020

I liked the great customer service provided by the Leith Lincoln team. Although only a week after having my car, I went to push the start button and it wouldn't power on, I kept having to jum it for it to start. Turns out the battery had a week cell and had to be replaced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service

by Michael on 07/30/2020

The service was prompt and the representative was very professional. The new facility is comfortable and represents the level of luxury and class that one would expect from the Lincoln brand.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Leith Tradition Lives On

by Harold on 07/29/2020

Dealership accommodated my needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Best Repair Experience EVER

by Tiffany on 07/25/2020

I am really super busy due to working full time and health issues of loved ones I care for. Leith Lincoln did two incredible things for me. 1) You gave me a car to borrow for the day for free. WOW it was BEAUtiful. A champagne colored MKZ, a later model than my own. YUM! And 2) You washed and vacuumed my car. I hate to admit it I haven't found time to wash and vacuum it since I bought it 10 months ago, thank goodness it is gray anyway. But seriously, YOU WASHED IT AND VACUUMED IT FOR ME! Wow that meant a lot. Thanks everyone!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

MKC Service

by Shirley on 07/24/2020

Sean was very helpful, kept me well informed about the status and made me feel safe.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Patrice K.

by Patrice on 07/15/2020

Norissa is a professional! She answers all questions and explains what, if any, issue arises during service. She is THE best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Above and beyond

by Kelsey on 07/12/2020

Garrett kept me posted every step of the way and worked diligently to locate the exact car that I wanted!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

*******************

by Edgar on 07/11/2020

Fast and easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Recall Service

by Barbara on 07/10/2020

Beautiful, new showroom, friendly staff, efficient service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great cars and a good price

by Tony on 07/10/2020

no haggle and agreed to almost everything , nice people to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
61 cars in stock
0 new61 used0 certified pre-owned
Mazda CX-5
Mazda CX-5
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mazda 3
Mazda 3
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes