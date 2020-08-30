My experience was excellent. Chris was very courteous and professional. Enjoyed my buying experience with him. Also, he is relentless. He would not stop until he got the Lincoln Way app to sync with car.
Everything was great, service manager was extremely helpful. I was not aware of Lincoln’s towing service which was a life saver and the work was done in a timely manner including recommendation for future service requirements. Thank you so much. Charles McGuffey
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My experience is related to the service department. The staff were very friendly and helpful with my request for service. During this COVID-19 period, I really appreciated and enjoyed the separate work space for individuals to plug in and work while waiting for completion of service. The coffee is excellent also.
Took care of me right when I arrived. They actually damaged my tire putting it on the lift. The associate let me know, gave me a loaner and replaced the tire. Very professional and couldn’t be happier with the customer service. Will continue to use leith for all of my maintenance needs. Thank you!
I liked the great customer service provided by the Leith Lincoln team. Although only a week after having my car, I went to push the start button and it wouldn't power on, I kept having to jum it for it to start. Turns out the battery had a week cell and had to be replaced.
I am really super busy due to working full time and health issues of loved ones I care for. Leith Lincoln did two incredible things for me. 1) You gave me a car to borrow for the day for free. WOW it was BEAUtiful. A champagne colored MKZ, a later model than my own. YUM! And 2) You washed and vacuumed my car. I hate to admit it I haven't found time to wash and vacuum it since I bought it 10 months ago, thank goodness it is gray anyway. But seriously, YOU WASHED IT AND VACUUMED IT FOR ME! Wow that meant a lot. Thanks everyone!!!!!
