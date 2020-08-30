service Rating

I am really super busy due to working full time and health issues of loved ones I care for. Leith Lincoln did two incredible things for me. 1) You gave me a car to borrow for the day for free. WOW it was BEAUtiful. A champagne colored MKZ, a later model than my own. YUM! And 2) You washed and vacuumed my car. I hate to admit it I haven't found time to wash and vacuum it since I bought it 10 months ago, thank goodness it is gray anyway. But seriously, YOU WASHED IT AND VACUUMED IT FOR ME! Wow that meant a lot. Thanks everyone!!!!! Read more