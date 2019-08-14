sales Rating

Title of this review is quoted from Fred Anderson website. It's true. Jim Amerson made the purchasing of our Toyota easy: On our first visit Jim discussed all the options and features and answered our questions. What really helped was Jim provided a lot of information that we had not thought about and that was essential in making our buying decision. It's been over 7 years since we purchased our other Toyota and Jim discussed in plain English all the features/options, technology ... which reflected the value of buying a new Toyota. No pressure was exerted to close the sale on our first visit. We came back for second visit with Jim. We discussed pricing and options. We did some research on our Toyota Camry XLE choice and found the offer was very competitive with other pricing. We also were very impressed with the facility and service packages that were offered. Jim was a perfect guide....informed, congenial, and very proactive in making the purchasing process easy to understand (no gobbledygook). Read more