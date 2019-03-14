Disappointing
03/14/2019
I have Never been to a dealership that did not want to make a deal! I waited 72hrs for someone to work up a deal so I could submit a deal to my lender that I already had approved financing for. Never got it! Got the run around from the start! Tried to reach out to the manager just to be put on hold for 11 mins and him never come to the phone. When i asked the salesman about a bill of sale he said he couldn't do one he had to wait for the manager! This is the Most unprofessional place of business I have ever stepped in to! Take my advice and do NOT do business with them. Not only will give them a bad review every place I have the opportunity but I am contacting the better business bureau!
Junk cars disguised as a good deal
02/11/2019
I just bought a car from these people exactly a week ago and there is a leak in the roof. When we test drove the car, we could tell that they had just put a new battery in it and it had reset the sensors (the radio had to be reset as well.) When we got the car home the night we bought it, the air bag sensors were lit. I now know they are on because they are getting soaked everytime it rains. They said I can pay to bring it in and get it looked at. So this car that I just bought for several thousand dollars, I now have to pay who knows how much to get it looked at and fixed for a problem that they seemed to have covered up. If this doesn't say scam, I don't know what does.
Awesome Dealership
03/09/2017
This Dealership is Top Notch. They take the hassle out of buying not only do they listen to suit your needs they also don't pressure you for their satisfaction. Great Great Great people!!
