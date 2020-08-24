LaFayette Ford Lincoln

5202 Raeford Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of LaFayette Ford Lincoln

4.3
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
sales Rating

Awesome Customer Service

by Ms Wanda on 08/24/2020

Mark, my Salesman at Lafayette Ford was very customer friendly. He knew what I wanted he listened and took his time with me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Post a Comment|Update Review
service Rating

Disappointed

by Disappointed on 11/06/2019

Took my vehicle in for service. Thought it was still covered by the service plan. They never said anything about the plan being expired until I picked the car and they gave me a bill. Very surprised. Very disappointed. Last service they will ever get paid from me.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2017 Lincoln Continental Service

by WandaLK on 09/30/2019

Good customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Al Brice

by jabricejr on 08/20/2018

This dealership is the best, friendly, professional, and very informative. They are not pushy and will really try hard to get within your budget.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Sync

by Ralloinc on 08/02/2018

First I bring my own oil then they don't use it then tell me they will have to drain theirs back out then it mine in. Then five minutes later they hog we can just use yours later it's the same brand. Really. And the sync works when it wants too for bluetooth

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by Rmor1991 on 08/01/2018

Sherry Bullard provide excellent and friendly service as usual! Always a pleaure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service on 2013 Escape

by Jenny H. on 07/13/2018

Service experience on my vehicle. I have been coming for many years. Very helpful service staff. Brooklyn and Loretta made sure everything was correct and complete! Excellent customer service from these two employees!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Love my Lincoln and dealership

by Daryll M on 07/12/2018

We always receive top notch service at Lafayette Lincoln dealership. This car has exceeded my expectations for comfort, reliability and all around performance. We have taken this Lincoln MKS on two long road trips and it was a pleasure to drive and is a great road car. The gas mileage was great and we had plenty of room for luggage .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Sales People and Customer Service

by RicRobe on 07/05/2018

We recently went here to have service done on a Ford Fusion that we bought there in 2015. Had a misunderstanding concerning the extended warranty and the fixed it . They asked if we were looking to trade the car. However, my wife loved the Fusion and we weren't looking to trade yet. But these guys are GOOD. They loaned us a car based on my needs and suggested we try it out. Long story, short. Traded for a Lincoln for same monthly payments. They included the upgrade we needed and had it done as quickly as possible. LOVE the car and would recommend Austin Marsh and Kyle Sessoms to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Josh is awesome

by Mrs.Kia on 06/28/2018

Brought my Mkt in for a wiring problem. Josh went above and beyond to make sure I was taken care of. Thanks Josh!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Lafayette Ford

by RHaywood on 06/26/2018

I was taken care of very well, I did not have to wait very long and Bruce explained everything thoroughly to me about what was going to happen with replacing the air bags.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Tire

by Slowhand46 on 06/21/2018

Always a good experience with Lafayette Ford

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Customer Service

by Slowhand46 on 06/20/2018

The service technician greeted me outside. She took found out what I needed and worked on getting me a quote. It took about 2 hours to get my 4 new tires installed. I was kept up to date on everything that was happening to my car. I really appreciate the caring atmosphere.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Service issues

by lostcustomer on 06/15/2018

I purchased a vehicle and was overall pleased with the sales aspect, feeling I had gotten a fair price. The sales associate was honest and helpful. As for the service, that's another issue. I always took my vehicle back here for maintenance until I had my tire pressure checked somewhere else and found all 4 tires had different pressures ranging from below the recommended pressure to several pounds above the recommended pressure. I had just had this checked at the dealership. Something this simple. When I tried to contact the manager, he never returned my call. So I went elsewhere for maintenance of my vehicle after this.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Lafayette Ford is a great place to start & finish your new vehicle search!

by mharmer on 10/17/2017

This was by far one of the easiest and most comfortable buying experiences I've ever had. David Fraire is the consummate professional. He bent over backward to make sure that the vehicle suited my needs, and gave me plenty of time to make my decision without applying any pressure or "tactics." Annette was a joy to deal with as well. She made the tedious paperwork process feel like an informal get together for old friends, and still managed to dot every "i" and cross every "t" in an efficient manner. Although very brief, the interactions I had with various other staff members at Lafayette Ford were all positive and friendly. I'm very glad I chose to do business with this dealership, and would recommend them to anyone in the market for a new Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Miss Linda DuLong

by Ldulong on 11/28/2016

I was very well received, all my questions were answered quickly and confidently. The salesman did not pressure me into purchasing any vehicle except the one I wanted. The fiancé department was very courteous and explained everything about the financing aspect and answered all the questions I had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Went in

by Panthers on 11/20/2016

Went in to have the tire pressure checked and they were very pleasant and took care of my issue right away. I was out in less than 20 minutes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Brett Johnson

by Brettj16 on 09/13/2016

Excellent dealership! Just bought a new F150 and it was incredibly smooth and hassle free. Sales person worked very hard to get the truck I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

LaFayette Ford Service Center

by lottiehunt on 09/09/2016

Called and set up an appointment quickly with a very nice customer service rep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service,i love what you done to the weating area. 100%

by bigmack1945 on 06/02/2016

I was told all most a year ago that the four wheel drive on my ford truck needed service. I went back on may 31 2016 and the price was the same, thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

BEST EXPERIENCE EVER

by NCDOLDOs on 05/20/2016

Best experience ever in buying MVs over the 35+ years. the dealership, service, sales, and finance depts are on their game. treated me with respect, professionalism, and not a mark that just needs to be made. truly excellent!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

