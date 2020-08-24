sales Rating

This was by far one of the easiest and most comfortable buying experiences I've ever had. David Fraire is the consummate professional. He bent over backward to make sure that the vehicle suited my needs, and gave me plenty of time to make my decision without applying any pressure or "tactics." Annette was a joy to deal with as well. She made the tedious paperwork process feel like an informal get together for old friends, and still managed to dot every "i" and cross every "t" in an efficient manner. Although very brief, the interactions I had with various other staff members at Lafayette Ford were all positive and friendly. I'm very glad I chose to do business with this dealership, and would recommend them to anyone in the market for a new Ford. Read more