Took my vehicle in for service. Thought it was still covered by the service plan. They never said anything about the plan being expired until I picked the car and they gave me a bill. Very surprised. Very disappointed. Last service they will ever get paid from me.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
First I bring my own oil then they don't use it then tell me they will have to drain theirs back out then it mine in. Then five minutes later they hog we can just use yours later it's the same brand. Really. And the sync works when it wants too for bluetooth
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Service experience on my vehicle. I have been coming for many years. Very helpful service staff. Brooklyn and Loretta made sure everything was correct and complete! Excellent customer service from these two employees!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We always receive top notch service at Lafayette Lincoln dealership. This car has exceeded my expectations for comfort, reliability and all around performance. We have taken this Lincoln MKS on two long road trips and it was a pleasure to drive and is a great road car. The gas mileage was great and we had plenty of room for luggage .
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We recently went here to have service done on a Ford Fusion that we bought there in 2015. Had a misunderstanding concerning the extended warranty and the fixed it . They asked if we were looking to trade the car. However, my wife loved the Fusion and we weren't looking to trade yet.
But these guys are GOOD. They loaned us a car based on my needs and suggested we try it out. Long story, short. Traded for a Lincoln for same monthly payments. They included the upgrade we needed and had it done as quickly as possible. LOVE the car and would recommend Austin Marsh and Kyle Sessoms to anyone.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The service technician greeted me outside. She took found out what I needed and worked on getting me a quote. It took about 2 hours to get my 4 new tires installed. I was kept up to date on everything that was happening to my car. I really appreciate the caring atmosphere.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I purchased a vehicle and was overall pleased with the sales aspect, feeling I had gotten a fair price. The sales associate was honest and helpful. As for the service, that's another issue. I always took my vehicle back here for maintenance until I had my tire pressure checked somewhere else and found all 4 tires had different pressures ranging from below the recommended pressure to several pounds above the recommended pressure. I had just had this checked at the dealership. Something this simple. When I tried to contact the manager, he never returned my call. So I went elsewhere for maintenance of my vehicle after this.
Lafayette Ford is a great place to start & finish your new vehicle search!
by mharmer on 10/17/2017
This was by far one of the easiest and most comfortable buying experiences I've ever had. David Fraire is the consummate professional. He bent over backward to make sure that the vehicle suited my needs, and gave me plenty of time to make my decision without applying any pressure or "tactics." Annette was a joy to deal with as well. She made the tedious paperwork process feel like an informal get together for old friends, and still managed to dot every "i" and cross every "t" in an efficient manner. Although very brief, the interactions I had with various other staff members at Lafayette Ford were all positive and friendly. I'm very glad I chose to do business with this dealership, and would recommend them to anyone in the market for a new Ford.
I was very well received, all my questions were answered quickly and confidently. The salesman did not pressure me into purchasing any vehicle except the one I wanted. The fiancé department was very courteous and explained everything about the financing aspect and answered all the questions I had.
Best experience ever in buying MVs over the 35+ years. the dealership, service, sales, and finance depts are on their game. treated me with respect, professionalism, and not a mark that just needs to be made. truly excellent!!!!
1 Comments