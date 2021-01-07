Town and Country Ford
Customer Reviews of Town and Country Ford
Awesomeness!
by 07/01/2021on
Great overall experience with Kyler. He was patient, not pushy and helped meet my requirements. Highly recommend him!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Yes.
by 03/11/2021on
I purchased an SUV here in 2011, and I have this SUV serviced here annually. Great dealership with great employees. - Loyal Customer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2019 Ranger
by 11/12/2020on
I liked everything about my experience. No communication problems. Keep me informed about what they were doing. And my truck runs great again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer
by 11/11/2020on
Very professional staff. I drove down from West Virginia to purchase my car. I saved thousands of dollars over what I would have paid in my home area. It was a superb experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 09/30/2020on
Although I have many other resources to maintain my vehicle, I still bring my SUV to this dealership to keep up with regular maintenance. At the end, they always have a courtesy car wash which shows their appreciation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fluid experience
by 02/27/2020on
We left two other dealerships, that wanted to degrade my wife and I with their arrogance. Carl, Adam, and Suat made the process fluid and seamless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mrs Deal
by 12/13/2019on
The work was done on record time and they washed my car for which I am eternally grateful for
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied
by 11/26/2019on
Never had someone to stand over me while i made my payment. It wasn't done in the past, and i don't like that at all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Do your homework 1st.
by 11/01/2019on
They had the car I wanted at what I perceived as a fair price. Salesman was knowledgeable and helpful. The only negative was that if I hadn't educated myself prior to walking on the lot as to what a reasonable interest rate was I would have paid 2 full % points higher than what I ultimately paid. Like when dealing with any other car dealer, you had better done your homework upfront, to fully enjoy their "car buying experience".
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always the best service
by 10/01/2019on
My husband I have been buying vehicles here since 2013. We have always had the best experience Trey and Suat are the absolute easiest to work with. I like when things are straight forward with no BS. I’ll never go to another dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Town and Country is a Superior Dealership
by 08/23/2019on
Purchasing a vehicle at Town and Country Ford was the best experience purchasing a vehicle that I have had in 30 years. The knowledgeable and courteous staff as well as the full service restaurant on premises definitely sets this dealership apart.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent professional service
by 07/17/2019on
This dealership consistently delivers excellent professional service, everyone who works there is nice, professional and experienced in their area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4th Purchase
by 03/12/2019on
Love the sales team here. Suat, Tyler, & Trey are wonderful. Always willing to help, answer questions, & truly strive to get clients the best deal possible. Though I wasn't a fan of the Focus I originally purchased, we've been happy with my husband's 2 trucks and I love the EcoSport so far!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Town and Country teamed with Renee
by 01/22/2019on
I have done business with them for 10years. I was satisfied with them always. As I purchased this car my Already high expectations were surpassed by my salesperson Renee. I guess my only regret was not having him as my first salesman. Having been there 17 years he is definitely an asset to the company. I'm a difficult customer who had done my research Main point my complete satisfaction from beginning to end. My 5th Ford and still going
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Timothy Ray
by 11/21/2018on
everything when very smooth
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Ford 150 Platinum
by 11/11/2018on
Great overall truck buying experience, thank you Town and Country Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Town and Country Ford Charlotte NC
by 10/30/2018on
I needed my work vehicle serviced and state inspection and they got me in in a timely manner and I was very satisfied with the service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Can't say enough praise for this group.
by 10/03/2018on
Hugh thank you for all your help. After going through almost 5 dealers. Yours by fair was the best. You found exactly what I wanted right down to all the details. Thank you so much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
George
by 09/05/2018on
The salesman and management was very pleasant to work with. They took their time to make sure that I found the vehicle with all of the equipment that I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150 40K Service Visit
by 08/06/2018on
I always get great service at Town & Country when I work with Bill Worthington!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Satisfaction
by 07/17/2018on
Flat tire, John Lomenzo was awesome, I called John he said bring it in., I pulled in to services and Jacob was waiting knowing what was needed, and replaced my tire in a very short time. The team was great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
