Town and Country Ford

5401 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28212
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Town and Country Ford

4.8
Overall Rating
(12)
Recommend: Yes (12) No (0)
sales Rating

Awesomeness!

by Jerry B on 07/01/2021

Great overall experience with Kyler. He was patient, not pushy and helped meet my requirements. Highly recommend him!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Yes.

by RunErrands on 03/11/2021

I purchased an SUV here in 2011, and I have this SUV serviced here annually. Great dealership with great employees. - Loyal Customer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2019 Ranger

by Marty351 on 11/12/2020

I liked everything about my experience. No communication problems. Keep me informed about what they were doing. And my truck runs great again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Buyer

by Honeybee on 11/11/2020

Very professional staff. I drove down from West Virginia to purchase my car. I saved thousands of dollars over what I would have paid in my home area. It was a superb experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by JY Charlotte on 09/30/2020

Although I have many other resources to maintain my vehicle, I still bring my SUV to this dealership to keep up with regular maintenance. At the end, they always have a courtesy car wash which shows their appreciation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Fluid experience

by r_bridges on 02/27/2020

We left two other dealerships, that wanted to degrade my wife and I with their arrogance. Carl, Adam, and Suat made the process fluid and seamless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Mrs Deal

by Deborah on 12/13/2019

The work was done on record time and they washed my car for which I am eternally grateful for

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Satisfied

by Jac8540 on 11/26/2019

Never had someone to stand over me while i made my payment. It wasn't done in the past, and i don't like that at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Do your homework 1st.

by jimtw100 on 11/01/2019

They had the car I wanted at what I perceived as a fair price. Salesman was knowledgeable and helpful. The only negative was that if I hadn't educated myself prior to walking on the lot as to what a reasonable interest rate was I would have paid 2 full % points higher than what I ultimately paid. Like when dealing with any other car dealer, you had better done your homework upfront, to fully enjoy their "car buying experience".

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Always the best service

by Nichole on 10/01/2019

My husband I have been buying vehicles here since 2013. We have always had the best experience Trey and Suat are the absolute easiest to work with. I like when things are straight forward with no BS. I’ll never go to another dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Town and Country is a Superior Dealership

by Hokierob on 08/23/2019

Purchasing a vehicle at Town and Country Ford was the best experience purchasing a vehicle that I have had in 30 years. The knowledgeable and courteous staff as well as the full service restaurant on premises definitely sets this dealership apart.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent professional service

by Outstanding on 07/17/2019

This dealership consistently delivers excellent professional service, everyone who works there is nice, professional and experienced in their area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

4th Purchase

by LoriSchil on 03/12/2019

Love the sales team here. Suat, Tyler, & Trey are wonderful. Always willing to help, answer questions, & truly strive to get clients the best deal possible. Though I wasn't a fan of the Focus I originally purchased, we've been happy with my husband's 2 trucks and I love the EcoSport so far!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Town and Country teamed with Renee

by 2019 Fusion on 01/22/2019

I have done business with them for 10years. I was satisfied with them always. As I purchased this car my Already high expectations were surpassed by my salesperson Renee. I guess my only regret was not having him as my first salesman. Having been there 17 years he is definitely an asset to the company. I'm a difficult customer who had done my research Main point my complete satisfaction from beginning to end. My 5th Ford and still going

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Timothy Ray

by tdray5388 on 11/21/2018

everything when very smooth

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2018 Ford 150 Platinum

by 2018F150 on 11/11/2018

Great overall truck buying experience, thank you Town and Country Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Town and Country Ford Charlotte NC

by nonenone on 10/30/2018

I needed my work vehicle serviced and state inspection and they got me in in a timely manner and I was very satisfied with the service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Can't say enough praise for this group.

by Jackie w on 10/03/2018

Hugh thank you for all your help. After going through almost 5 dealers. Yours by fair was the best. You found exactly what I wanted right down to all the details. Thank you so much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

sales Rating

George

by George 1 on 09/05/2018

The salesman and management was very pleasant to work with. They took their time to make sure that I found the vehicle with all of the equipment that I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

F150 40K Service Visit

by GlenN46 on 08/06/2018

I always get great service at Town & Country when I work with Bill Worthington!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Customer Satisfaction

by Grady J on 07/17/2018

Flat tire, John Lomenzo was awesome, I called John he said bring it in., I pulled in to services and Jacob was waiting knowing what was needed, and replaced my tire in a very short time. The team was great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

