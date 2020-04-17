service Rating

2/3/2015 Update 1/30/15: Used Car bought from Hendricks Honda(BMW transferred from Hendricks BMW for purchase) 1/31/15: Car Breaks Down (less than 24 hrs later). Dealer says vehicle will be towed to another dealership Monday for repairs 2/2/15: Contacted selling dealership, dealership initially went to for repairs, and destination dealership and noone able to locate car until approximately 3pm (which means car still hasnt been diagnosed) 2/2/15: Contacted by Hendricks and assured everything would be resolved. 2/3/15: Contacted dealership early AM, still no diagnosis. 2/3/15: End of business day. No update or follow up calls from any of the three dealerships involved to provide a status on newly purchased car that broke down less than 24 hrs later (no sense of urgency). 2/4/15 Update 2/4/15: Contacted by GM of Hendrick Honda of Hickory (dealership that sold BMW). He was very apologetic but unable to provide status of car, because he has not been able to obtain an update from Hendricks BMW. Assured me that issue has been escalated. 2/4/15: Received a call from BMW service department saying it is a injector issue, but there is no ETA on repair. Diagnosis with no resolution is not a proper diagnosis??? Have not received any direct communication from BMW GM or Service department manager. BMW has had car 3 days and cannot provide an ETA for a repair? Read more