At Hendrick BMW Northlake, serving Charlotte, Rock Hill, SC, Concord, Hickory and Lake Norman, we don't just sell new BMW models such as the 4 Series, 5 Series, X1, X3,and X5....We don't just offer a fantastic selection of pre-owned cars... And we certainly don't just offer high-caliber BMW service. Rather, at Hendrick BMW Northlake, we take the time to get to know each and every driver we meet. It doesn't matter if you're from Rock Hill,SC, Concord, Hickory or Lake Norman; we get to know your driving style, needs, desires and maintenance habits.
For people looking to buy a car, this means an amiable, pressure-free environment. Rather than push cars, Hendrick BMW Northlake suggests the ones that will best meet your lifestyle and budget...For people who might not have the best memory and/or diligence when it comes to getting their new BMW or pre-owned car serviced, we help make sure you stay on track so you can get every last mile paid for.
1 Comments