The staff at Hendrick will call you frequently when you are interested in purchasing a car. They will be available immediately and provide their cell phone contact information if you have any questions prior to purchase. If you have any concerns or issues after you drive your new car off the lot and you try to reach them, suddenly they are always with other clients or on the phone. Calls to their cell phones go to voice mail, and you will be lucky if you get a call back after leaving multiple messages. In my case, I purchased a high end vehicle from them and had an issue with one of the keys. Before I drove my new car away they assured me that they would order a replacement key and overnight ship it to me since I live hours from the dealership. Of course no key came a week later so I called multiple times and finally talked with a salesman who said he didn't think we needed a spare key for our $90k car but he would look around and see if they could find one and call back. Of course no call back so multiple other calls and finally get to talk to someone who says they will order a key. No key after another week. After that dead end I spent multiple calls trying to speak with the manager who finally agreed to get us the second key for the car and finally after a month we had a key. The other issue was with a refund. We initially were going to have the car shipped to us so the invoice had a shipping charge. We decided just to pick up the car, but had already written a check for the original amount. I was assured by the manager that they would just cut a check to refund the shipping charge. When I went to pick up the car and asked about the refund check they said my check hadn't cleared so they couldn't write me a refund check yet, but they would send it as soon as my check cleared. They had no problem letting me drive off with a 90k car but couldn't write me a check for a few hundred dollars, ok. So the next day my check cleared so I waited a bit for the refund check. When it didn't come I went through the same deal as with the above key. Was told twice it was sent, but it didn't come. Finally talked to manager who said he would send it out that day. A few days later the check comes but it was for less than the refund should have been. More phone calls and unanswered messages and finally another talk with the manager who said they would send another check out. Still no check and they won't even call me back anymore. All this dealership is interested in is getting your money. Once they have it the sales department will treat you like an unwanted distraction. Read more