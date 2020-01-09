sales Rating

When my 18 year old car was no longer worth fixing anymore I knew I had to act fast to replace it. I had already been looking online to check prices and find what kind of car I really wanted. That’s how I came across the Kia Soul and subsequently Paramount Kia of Asheville. When I arrived on the lot I was immediately greeted by Jonathan Scheel. He was inviting and well dressed despite the warm weather. Although I was wary of the kind of experience that buying a used car can sometimes be, I was quickly put at ease by Jonathan’s demeanor. He was here to help me and make sure I left with the car that I wanted and the best deal I could get. I gave him my price range and desired mileage and he took me directly to a line of Kia Souls that fit in one way or another. Only after walking down the entire line of quite a few cars did I decide on 4 cars that fit the bill. Jonathan was patient throughout the process. Never once did I feel rushed or pressured into buying something out of my price range. As we went inside he offered my fiance and I water and took us to his office. We discussed the pros and cons of each car and then picked one to test drive. After the test drive it was time for paperwork. He worked diligently to expedite the process and when all was said and done I was able to drive my new car home in time to get to my performance later that evening. He even had it washed for me. Over the next few days he followed up to make sure I was happy with my car [I was!], and to keep my posted on the arrival of my tag and registration. Overall A++ service. Paramount Kia of Asheville was the first and only place I looked for my new car and I’m glad they made what could have been a long and arduous process quick, easy, and pleasant. Read more