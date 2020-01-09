Outstanding dealership
by 09/01/2020on
Fair and friendly at all levels of the dealership
Outstanding dealership
by 09/01/2020on
Fair and friendly at all levels of the dealership
1 Comments
Happy with Purchase of Kia Telluride
by 08/15/2020on
Paramount Kia is in a very convenient location. Understanding that the Telluride is a popular vehicle, it still would have been nice to have a larger selection in stock. Regardless, the model we purchased is beautiful and we got it for a decent price. Taylor and the rest of the sales staff were friendly and did a fine job of explaining the features on the vehicle. Jordan Ogle explained all the warranty options and working with him was very pleasant . Finally, Mark Rodriguez did a fantastic job of explaining in greater detail the vehicle features and helping to get all the communications options set up. We are looking forward to our future service experiences being just as positive.
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 07/29/2020on
I have to say that the folks at Paramount Kia of Asheville went above and beyond. I was looking for a specific car, model, color etc. I literally had to call like 30 dealerships to find it. I was lucky enough to be on the phone with the sales manager Joel when the car I wanted pulled on the lot! Joel and Bucky from the sales side were attentive and responsive, and really worked with me to get the car I wanted at the price point I could afford. Juda from the finance side helped me find a great interest rate (though I did find better at a credit union and went with that, but he was still very involved in trying to get the best for me). There are a few other folks I dealt with when I went to pick up the car, all were friendly and helpful. I can't recommend the team at Paramount Kia enough. Thanks again to everyone! If you're choosing a dealership, choose Paramount Kia!!!
1 Comments
Amazing experience!
by 07/25/2020on
I have nothing but great things to say about Paramount Kia and their associates. Such an easy process. Anthony helped me from the beginning to the end with purchasing my 2020 Optima and I couldn’t be happier! Everyone went above and beyond to make sure my experience was perfect. The finance department was so pleasant to work with as well. Thank you again Amanda! Thank you all for your help!
1 Comments
Straight Cash Homey
by 07/16/2020on
Great to deal with. Got the deal done via email, and phone. Was traded in, and sold with great customer service by Josh Flowers, and all the staff at Paramount. It’s called paramount for a reason. It’s the upper echelon of automotive.
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 06/29/2020on
Buying a car from Paramount Kia was a very good experience. I worked with Mike Green and once I told him what I wanted and what I could afford, he pointed me in the right direction with no pressure or pushing. The process was fast and practically painless. Thank you Paramount Kia!
1 Comments
1st new car in 20 years
by 03/23/2020on
After having a fleet vehicle for 20 years I found myself in need of a car- I was referred to Paramount Kia, specifically to the salesman, Bucky Bates. I was most impressed with the level of professionalism and tremendous customer service. I walked away with a new Kia feeling that I had gotten a very fair price and was extremely satisfied.
Transitioning
by 02/23/2020on
After working for myself for 20+ years, and going through two BMWs in less than 3 years, I needed new suits for interviewing and a new car to get to interviews. I never thought one man would help me with both. If you need some great clothes, go to Charlie Bell at Brook’s Brothers outlet in Asheville. If you need a new Kia, go to Charlie Bell at Paramount Kia. Great store. Huge selection. I had a little confusion with the warranty. But they made good on the salesman’s offer. I was very impressed. Charlie and the store helped me tremendously.
1 Comments
Finally Found a Telluride
by 02/16/2020on
We have been interested in the Kia Telluride since we first read about it July ‘19. The difficulty was finding one to look at and test drive especially equipped the way we want. On a visit to Asheville (126 miles away), we dropped in at Paramount Kia. Not only did they have several on their lot but also one almost exactly what we were looking for. Our salesman, Mike B. was very friendly and knowledgeable. And so we bought our Telluride. The staff was very helpful and the entire sales experience was a pleasure. I highly recommend Paramount Kia of Asheville!
1 Comments
Excellent experience
by 02/04/2020on
This is our 7th Kia and we love the vehicles Kia puts out. We also love the sales staff, we dealt with Josh Flowers and he was incredible.
1 Comments
New Car Purchase
by 01/14/2020on
I am so glad we found Paramount Kia of Asheville! The buying process was super easy & everyone there was super helpful and courteous! Thank you Josh, John, Joel & Garrett!!
1 Comments
Ask for Josh!
by 01/07/2020on
We had a great experience working with Josh Flowers, chasing the ever-elusive Telluride. Personable and knowledgeable about his products, Josh and the team communicated with us regularly and honestly, then stayed late on purchase day to get all the details just right.
1 Comments
Sorento purchase
by 11/14/2019on
We are very pleased with our Sorento. Josh Flowers was our sale person and is such a friendly, efficient and thoughtful person. We bought our Kia Soul from him and was glad he was our sales team member yesterday. Clean facility and courteous staff.
1 Comments
Excellent dealership
by 10/25/2019on
Everyone here is friendly and helpful. Impressed by the honest responses to all our questions. Our sales person, Michael Cole was super!
1 Comments
Professional
by 09/25/2019on
Even though we did not buy a car, we were very impressed by how we were treated. The test drive. The visit, and the price were all presented in a quiet and classy manner
1 Comments
New automobile purchase
by 08/21/2019on
My sales rep Garrett and the finance manager Jordan were extremely helpful. I am very pleased with the purchase of my new car.
1 Comments
New automobile purchase
by 08/21/2019on
My sales rep Garrett and the finance manager Jordan were extremely helpful. I am very pleased with the purchase of my new car.
A Great Experience
by 06/11/2019on
When my 18 year old car was no longer worth fixing anymore I knew I had to act fast to replace it. I had already been looking online to check prices and find what kind of car I really wanted. That’s how I came across the Kia Soul and subsequently Paramount Kia of Asheville. When I arrived on the lot I was immediately greeted by Jonathan Scheel. He was inviting and well dressed despite the warm weather. Although I was wary of the kind of experience that buying a used car can sometimes be, I was quickly put at ease by Jonathan’s demeanor. He was here to help me and make sure I left with the car that I wanted and the best deal I could get. I gave him my price range and desired mileage and he took me directly to a line of Kia Souls that fit in one way or another. Only after walking down the entire line of quite a few cars did I decide on 4 cars that fit the bill. Jonathan was patient throughout the process. Never once did I feel rushed or pressured into buying something out of my price range. As we went inside he offered my fiance and I water and took us to his office. We discussed the pros and cons of each car and then picked one to test drive. After the test drive it was time for paperwork. He worked diligently to expedite the process and when all was said and done I was able to drive my new car home in time to get to my performance later that evening. He even had it washed for me. Over the next few days he followed up to make sure I was happy with my car [I was!], and to keep my posted on the arrival of my tag and registration. Overall A++ service. Paramount Kia of Asheville was the first and only place I looked for my new car and I’m glad they made what could have been a long and arduous process quick, easy, and pleasant.
1 Comments
Great dealership
by 05/02/2019on
I had such a good experience the first time a bought a vehicle from Bucky at Paramount Kia when I saw the new 2020 Telluride I knew who I was going to talk too and where to go.This place has friendly helpful people and a great service department.
1 Comments
Great Place to Buy a Car
by 04/26/2019on
From the moment I stepped on the lot I was greeted cordially and attentively by Garrett and Francis, two very keen salesmen. If they didn't know the answer to a question, they got it quickly. When I wanted to have the car looked over by my mechanic, Francis Calkins (now my lead sales guy) made the process simple. Both men a real pleasure to work with. Car sold, I meet the finance manager, Brian Carter. He was patient (I've never bought a car at a dealer before), generous with his time and thorough. (Mea Culpa: sadly much later that night I posted a truly terrible review because I had forgotten everything he'd told and shown me! This is a rewrite that hopefully will also serve as my apology: ergo the title of this review.) Intending to pay cash, at the last minute I chose to finance. Brian seemed to make that happen effortlessly... he's been in the business a long time. His experience and enthusiasm for his work and customers shows. Follow-up calls to me have been outstanding. I've not yet worked with the service department, but was introduced to the service manager who made me feel he had nothing better to do than talk about the care and feeding of my new/old car. I think these folks are working really hard to make an expensive and thus often bewildering and somewhat frightening process easy to understand. Sure, they're going to offer us every bell and whistle there is: we might need those. What I learned from these great guys is that they will explain everything, every step of the way, to make sure I am getting exactly what I need or want. When in doubt: ask... they'll give you all the time in the world. Great place to buy a car.
1 Comments
No Smile Here
by 04/25/2019on
My bad: when the finance guy didn't tell me there was added cost I assumed it was part of the deal. Never assume! It was a very bad way to end what started well with two young salesmen. I will not recommend this dealership for the shifty way costs were added without open, honest disclosure. Again, my fault for not knowing to ask the right questions. But still: shows what kind of people you're dealing with here.
1 Comments
1 Comments