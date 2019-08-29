service Rating

DO NOT BUY A VEHICLE FROM THIS DEALERSHIP! DO NOT HAVE YOUR VEHICLE SERVICED HERE! The parts department is the only reason I would ever visit this dealership. Timmy is the only person in the entire facility worth speaking to. As for the general leadership of the dealership and the service department, they are atrocious. Wayne Maness is by far the worst assistant manager I have ever dealt with and has treated my wife with disrespect on several different occasions, some of which I had spoken to JD (service manager) about and nothing became of it. Back Story: I made an appointment for my wife to have her car serviced at 8:30 AM (oil change, tires that we bought from the dealership mounted and balanced). The gentleman over the phone assured me that it would be finished by 12 PM as my wife had a job interview at 1 PM that day in High Point. No problem he claimed. My wife drops off her car (that we bought from them back in 2013) at 8:30 AM. At 11:30 AM my wife calls to ask about her vehicle. They reply and claim that it is just now being worked on. 3 hours later, after an appointment, they had not even started on the vehicle. They also informed her that the car would not pass inspection due to window tint. This is the same dealership that had passed inspection the year prior with the window tint on. My wife advised them to not perform the inspection, yet they did so regardless and also charged us. My mother was forced to take half a day off to drive my wife to her job interview (I was an hour away at this time, otherwise I would have done so myself). Then upon picking up her vehicle, her wheels had been damaged due to them rushing to get her vehicle serviced. They offered a free oil change for the issues that we had with them. I attempted to call them and wanted Wayne to issue an apology for the way that he has countlessly treated my wife with disrespect. Nothing came of it. I attempted at calling corporate next. They filed the complaint and relayed the message with Midstate. I never received an apology or call back from Midstate. I called corporate again to get an update and was told that Midstate claimed that I misrepresented the situation to corporate. Long story short, Midstate had told corporate that they were no longer going to service our vehicles. I called wanting to speak to the General Manager Elmon Dale. I'm fairly sure that it was him that I spoke with on the phone, but to retain accuracy, I will not guarantee that it was him that I spoke to. It was the gentleman who had been following the case with corporate. I spoke with this man over the phone asking why they had refused service on our vehicles. He claimed that I had falsified information to corporate and that they could never make me happy with the service I received, so they were no longer servicing my vehicle. I have been taking our vehicles there since 2012. 6 years and the only issue I ever had was my wife's interactions with Wayne Maness. Other than that, never an issue. I asked about the free tire rotations that they agreed to with the purchase of both of our vehicle's tires, and they said they would not honor it, although a binding agreement. I asked about the damage caused to my wheels, he claimed they would not be fixing it. I asked if legal steps needed to be taken, he said he would see us in court. This is the management team. Ask yourself, do you really want to take your vehicle to a place that is run by individuals who can not own up to their faults and then refuse service to you when you complain to their superiors? Please do not buy a vehicle from this awful place, and do yourself a favor and NEVER have it serviced there either.