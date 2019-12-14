sales Rating

I searched the internet for a particular used truck, found it at my hometown Friendly Ford dealership and was able to purchase it the same day. All aspects of the experience were excellent, beginning with the greeting out in the lot, to working with Eric Cross and Ben Austin in the showroom and then having the truck delivered to my driveway that same day. They were super busy that day, with many purchases in progress, and in spite of the high volume of business that day, Eric Cross was very professional and friendly as he made the deal. I was treated fairly and am happy with my purchase. This was my first purchase at Friendly Ford and I recommend this dealership. Read more