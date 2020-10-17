sales Rating

This is by far the worst car dealership I have ever purchased a car from. I would not even recomend them to my worst enemy. They changed the sale price and raised it $1000 on the paperwork. They also sold us a warranty saying that the finance company required it. (The finance company said they did not) They told us we were buying the silver package and then changed it to a lower packagethat only covers the powertrain, without informing us or adjusting the price for the lesser warranty package. We have made numerous attempts to deal with them and give them a chance to correct their unethical practices, both locally and through their corporate office. But of course the don't care (They already got our money). Their general manager even told my wife that he didn't [non-permissible content removed] if we bought a car from his dealership or not. They lied to us and told us that they had gone through the entire vehicle and they had not. We were told everything was great on the van and when the warm weather hit, we found out the A/C doesn't work. After only 3,000 miles we have been told by our garage that the tires will need replacing. The salesman told us the tires were new. I could go on and on about the many ways that they screwed us over but those are some of the mains ways, I'm sure you get the point. Read more