Carbone Hyundai
Customer Reviews of Carbone Hyundai
Lease of Hyundai Elantra
by 10/17/2020on
Sales professional, Michael Scavo, assisted my mom in the lease of a new Hyuandai Elantra. Not only was Michael very friendly, he made the lease purchase effortless. I would highly recommend this dealership and this sales team.
Worst Dealership Ever!
by 07/12/2019on
This is by far the worst car dealership I have ever purchased a car from. I would not even recomend them to my worst enemy. They changed the sale price and raised it $1000 on the paperwork. They also sold us a warranty saying that the finance company required it. (The finance company said they did not) They told us we were buying the silver package and then changed it to a lower packagethat only covers the powertrain, without informing us or adjusting the price for the lesser warranty package. We have made numerous attempts to deal with them and give them a chance to correct their unethical practices, both locally and through their corporate office. But of course the don't care (They already got our money). Their general manager even told my wife that he didn't [non-permissible content removed] if we bought a car from his dealership or not. They lied to us and told us that they had gone through the entire vehicle and they had not. We were told everything was great on the van and when the warm weather hit, we found out the A/C doesn't work. After only 3,000 miles we have been told by our garage that the tires will need replacing. The salesman told us the tires were new. I could go on and on about the many ways that they screwed us over but those are some of the mains ways, I'm sure you get the point.
Misinformation
by 07/05/2016on
We are completely disgusted with the misinformation provided in order to make a sale. We told the salesperson we needed a vehicle with a hitch in order to tow our boat. He sold us a 2015 Hyundai Tuscon and claimed it will be better after the fact to install a hitch. Well, they won't cover warranty if you install a hitch that mind you we paid extra on. They don't handle installs and the places we've tried to install can't (PepBoys) because it will blow fuses and has no proper hookup for a wiring harness. So we have a useless vehicle and a boat that we can't enjoy because turns out the vehicle cannot add a tow hitch. Also, they set up the car loan incorrectly resulting in higher payments.
