Quick and Easy
by 10/16/2018on
Our lease was almost up and Dale Roberts, our sales person emailed me with a great opportunity to upgrade to a Jeep Cherokee, nothing down and same payment. My husband stopped in to see what was available. He brought the new vehicle to show me. I was in love with it and the next day it became ours. Quick, fast and easy! We love dealing with carbone! Thank you Dale.
SENSATIONAL
by 01/26/2017on
I am a New York City native. Always been a city boy. With time i grew to like pickup trucks. I know i always wanted a pick up truck but didn't know where to start and felt a bit at ease with the transition of a suv to a pick up. Well let me tell you a little something That salesman Miguel DIaz not only the transition was smooth but they made it easy enough to stay at carbone and no where else. If you looking for car, truck, anything look for the papi shampoo Miguel Diaz.
Drove home same day
by 01/09/2017on
I bought a jeep patriot a couple days before Christmas. I had Miguel Diaz as the salesman. He was very helpful with test driving it, explaining the features, and eventually the paperwork. I was able take it home the same day. I would recommend this place if you want a vehicle and need it soon.
verry happy
by 12/28/2016on
salesman was very helpful . no pressure at all just good info,. would recomend miguel to any of my friends or coworkers . great expierence.
Never Again
by 03/08/2014on
I purchased my 2013 Dodge Dart in October 2013 and I have been in the shop four times (once towed). They aren't fixing the problem and I don't feel they are being honest with me about what is really wrong. My tire blew in November and each time I ask about reimbursement they avoid the subject and tell me they are looking into it. The thermostat was replaced after I broke down however the car is leaking red fluid and they tell me the hose to the radiator is deterioiated. I'm not sure how that happens when the car is new. I also told them I had to take my son to a doctor's appointment in Boston that Friday after they told me about the hose, they said I should be okay to drive. Instead of offering me a rental to ease my mind, they told me to drive to Boston with a faulty hose, with a one-year-old, in the middle of winter. Not happy with my experience at all. If you need service, go to another Chrysler dealership or just don't buy Chrysler products.
Jeep from Carbone
by 03/05/2014on
A couple weeks ago i purchased a new 2014 grand cherokee limited from Jay D. at Carbone Dodge in Yorkville, New York. I couldnt believe how easy it was for me to drive home the same day with my new car. I set most everything up before i arrived to the dealership and when I came in on a Saturday morning they were so busy BUT Jay was expecting me and already had the car I was interested in pulled up with the heat on and ready to go. Since we did most of the work over the phone it was easy to finalize everything all within a couple hours. I wanted running boards and they needed to be ordered so when they arrived they called me (a couple days before I was told they would be in) and when I came into service Jay was there to say hello as well as the sales manager to again thank me for doing business with the Carbone family. To make a long story short - I was so impressed and would recommend these guys to all my friends and family!
