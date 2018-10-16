service Rating

I purchased my 2013 Dodge Dart in October 2013 and I have been in the shop four times (once towed). They aren't fixing the problem and I don't feel they are being honest with me about what is really wrong. My tire blew in November and each time I ask about reimbursement they avoid the subject and tell me they are looking into it. The thermostat was replaced after I broke down however the car is leaking red fluid and they tell me the hose to the radiator is deterioiated. I'm not sure how that happens when the car is new. I also told them I had to take my son to a doctor's appointment in Boston that Friday after they told me about the hose, they said I should be okay to drive. Instead of offering me a rental to ease my mind, they told me to drive to Boston with a faulty hose, with a one-year-old, in the middle of winter. Not happy with my experience at all. If you need service, go to another Chrysler dealership or just don't buy Chrysler products. Read more