sales Rating

If you are an Out Of State Customer or someone that care about any avenues of Quality Care or True Customer Service....Please Stay Away from Paragon Honda..... I have purchase a car over the phone from Paragon Honda/Acura and took care of all paperwork needed including insurance and arranged to drive the car back to my state after providing all needed documents. Upon arrival to the dealership and taking care of the paperwork and signing the purchase agreement,Â 1. I was told that i will not be able to drive the car back as the dealership is not going to give me a temporary plate. 2. I go outside and find the car sitting on a u-haul trailer, attached to my vehicle that i came in. And was instructed that "You need to secure the vehicle before you leave" . Which i dont know how to do. 3. I tried to seek help from the dealership and get assistance with the car from sales manager MURAD and was told "Your problem go deal with it". 4. Tried to reach sales manager PETER who was in charge of the sale over the phone but was not able to get him to come out and talk to me. 5. Tried to contact director of sales ROB PATEL, multiple times and he would reply with a text "CALL YOU IN 5" also that never happened. 6. After contactingÂ the office of the general manager/owner BRIAN BENSTOCK a technician came out and strapped the vehicle to the u-haul trailer. 7. A paper was drafted for me to sign that iam response for transporting the vehicle using this method and that paragon honda has nothing to do with it, which i refused to sign. Upon approaching the vehicle on the trailer, 1. The car was full of scratches and dents. 2. The car was filthy inside with all kinds of milk and coffee spills. 3. The car did not have car mats. 4. The car was supposed to be detailed inside and outside, that never happened. As the only thing to do at this point is drive the car back home, i did. Upon arriving home and taking the car off the trailer: 1. The car was completely out of gas, ZERO.... 2. I had to return the trailer to a u-haul center. 3. Was given a voucher to detail the car and fix other things to be honored at my local honda dealer, it turned out to be a "A BIG SCAM" as i was told by my local honda dealer. 4. I went to the registry to register the car and get plates, there was NO TITLE in the paperwork, and was told the tittle is in the office and it should of been with the paperwork "ooopppsss" 5. Contacted the general manager office again and explained that i need my title and was told that it will be fedexed overnight............as you read this ladies and gentleman iam still waiting for my Title. And i have all pictures and documents to backup this experience. Buyer Beware.......... Please Stay Away From Paragon Honda/Acura .. Read more