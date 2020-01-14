Paragon Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
5702 Northern Blvd, Woodside, NY 11377
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Paragon Honda

3.4
Overall Rating
(5)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Accord

by Marielis on 01/14/2020

Got a great deal on my accord thanks to Francisco. Also great customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
503 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

amazing service

by martinez on 08/20/2019

i bought my first car there, the experience was amazing, good service, free coffee :D...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

the WORST EVER

by johnrollman1 on 05/15/2019

I bought a car from Paragon honda. I completed EVERYTHING online. the purchase was complete. I was just waiting on delivery. They never delivered the car. Never gave an explanation. NEVER answered any of my follow up emails. They never refunded my money. Our deal was done...I was either scammed from the start or they sold the car to someone else. Either way its wrong...our deal was complete. i

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

If you are an out of state customer please stay away

by MHejazi on 03/30/2019

If you are an Out Of State Customer or someone that care about any avenues of Quality Care or True Customer Service....Please Stay Away from Paragon Honda..... I have purchase a car over the phone from Paragon Honda/Acura and took care of all paperwork needed including insurance and arranged to drive the car back to my state after providing all needed documents. Upon arrival to the dealership and taking care of the paperwork and signing the purchase agreement,Â&nbsp; 1. I was told that i will not be able to drive the car back as the dealership is not going to give me a temporary plate. 2. I go outside and find the car sitting on a u-haul trailer, attached to my vehicle that i came in. And was instructed that "You need to secure the vehicle before you leave" . Which i dont know how to do. 3. I tried to seek help from the dealership and get assistance with the car from sales manager MURAD and was told "Your problem go deal with it". 4. Tried to reach sales manager PETER who was in charge of the sale over the phone but was not able to get him to come out and talk to me. 5. Tried to contact director of sales ROB PATEL, multiple times and he would reply with a text "CALL YOU IN 5" also that never happened. 6. After contactingÂ&nbsp; the office of the general manager/owner BRIAN BENSTOCK a technician came out and strapped the vehicle to the u-haul trailer. 7. A paper was drafted for me to sign that iam response for transporting the vehicle using this method and that paragon honda has nothing to do with it, which i refused to sign. Upon approaching the vehicle on the trailer, 1. The car was full of scratches and dents. 2. The car was filthy inside with all kinds of milk and coffee spills. 3. The car did not have car mats. 4. The car was supposed to be detailed inside and outside, that never happened. As the only thing to do at this point is drive the car back home, i did. Upon arriving home and taking the car off the trailer: 1. The car was completely out of gas, ZERO.... 2. I had to return the trailer to a u-haul center. 3. Was given a voucher to detail the car and fix other things to be honored at my local honda dealer, it turned out to be a "A BIG SCAM" as i was told by my local honda dealer. 4. I went to the registry to register the car and get plates, there was NO TITLE in the paperwork, and was told the tittle is in the office and it should of been with the paperwork "ooopppsss" 5. Contacted the general manager office again and explained that i need my title and was told that it will be fedexed overnight............as you read this ladies and gentleman iam still waiting for my Title. And i have all pictures and documents to backup this experience. Buyer Beware.......... Please Stay Away From Paragon Honda/Acura ..

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Monica Rodriguez AMAZING!!!

by Bri on 02/21/2019

Monica Rodriguez was a great help. She was very polite and was extremely efficient. She sent me a text message the morning that I went to Honda and that afternoon when I got there she welcomed me with a smile on her face. She made sure I left with a new car at a great price and a smile on my face. She is amazing to work with and I would recommend her if you are looking to purchase a car at Paragon Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Very good service

by Martinez25 on 11/10/2017

Very good service from The sales representative (yamil). Good explanation of rates, I'm highly satisfied with the team service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

great sales team

by NYCcarNovice on 09/17/2017

They honored their posted promotions. I did get a bit confused from my initial phone call in terms of how the financing is broken down...but the numbers worked out as advertised. Very friendly team. They didn't try too hard to "upsell" me which I appreciated. I was there on a Saturday and there was a bit of a wait especially once I ordered the car (two hours to bring in from a remote area.) Sandwiches for clients was a very nice touch. Sales assistant was very kind to lend me her cell phone charger!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Very satisfied, great friendly staff.

by CruzMejia3 on 05/30/2017

First new car in the family, our salesman Randy Rodriguez took us to the warehouse, where Paragon Honda has more New cars and we chose the perfect one for us, the Honda Odyssey. Thank you guys, unbelievable experience. Cruz MM

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Honda Civic 2015

by Clayton25 on 05/02/2017

Highly satisfied with the way they served my interest in the vehicle I wanted and they did a great job on helping me get approved for it my experience was great success

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

The best service ever

by 1Djlou69 on 05/01/2017

Professional customer service. Fast repair service very clean work performance. The advisor group very professionals willing to answer all customer questions at the best of they knowledge

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Friendly Service Center

by Yuriy_P on 04/28/2017

Friendly to the customer. Highly organized. All service had been done in the promised time frame. Price paid had been reasonable. Location not convenien to reach it enough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Davina520 on 04/28/2017

Knowledgeable sales representative and a pleasure to work with. Randy made sure we were comfortable and has exactly what we were looking for in our new family vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

1st time there but not going to be my last

by Ilyana10 on 04/27/2017

Fernando Vasquez was my sales rep and he made me feel confident about my purchase. He was patient and very knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Accord EX 2017

by dsuriel0629 on 04/26/2017

The process was fast and simple. Everything was explained well to me. The tutorial of the feature of the car was very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Nothing but excellence

by Contreras1792 on 04/25/2017

Everything was handled with professionalism. Mariano Valerio answered every question I had thoroughly. A friendly environment is always a great one. That is how I felt while being there. It felt like home.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Honda Fit Recall Repair

by BrianFit1 on 04/23/2017

I had a potential problem from a recall repair handled professionally and courteously. Mike, who I assumed to be GM, expertly handled the situation by immediately sending Mario, the tech who had worked on my car, and Krishna over to my street to asses the situation. Mario then left no stone unturned as he guided my car through further diagnostics (on the street and at the shop) to make sure my car was good to go. What could have been a very frustrating experience turned out pleasant in the end, and I have a newfound respect for the Paragon service dept. and team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Waiting time and price

by Cesars80 on 04/21/2017

I like the agents , they always ready to help you and also they are very kind. However the wait time is too long that is why I prefer sometimes to go to another place to do my car service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

First Service Appointment Ever

by oyefesoc on 04/20/2017

The staff was very pleasant to deal with dispite the fact they were very busy and it was late in the day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Honda service

by Amypearlman on 04/20/2017

Car was ready as promised. The coupon stated timing belt replacement was 294.00 but when I came it the representative told me the cost would be much higher. He did manage to give me a discount but Honda should be more transparent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

service

by rgt1234 on 04/20/2017

Jason made sure that I had a stress free experience. There was one wrinkle (a printer issue) that he smoothed out much to my satisfaction

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Thank you !!

by genedmns on 04/19/2017

The staff was really attentive and helpful with all the doubt and questions I had. I came in the dealership intimidated and nervous not knowing what to expect and left happy with a new car thanks to the Honda staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
