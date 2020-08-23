service Rating

Just wanted to say how pleased I was with the service and service team from Lia in Buffalo! Lourie my service advisor and Pat, my tech were amazing. They took the car in, let me take it on a test drive with Pat so that I could replicate the problem the Pilot was making and then took care of all the rest. Lourie's communication was excellent and she kept me advised all along the way and got the truck fixed quickly. Additionally, I was looking for a hitch for my Pilot which was on backorder nationally. I called a couple local dealerships and they said they weren't available, best they could do is call me when they come in. When I called Lia and talked to Mark in parts, he told me they were on backorder, but he went the extra step and said that although they didn't have any, he could see in his computer that another dealership in the area did have one in stock. No other dealership was willing to do that! Thats definitely customer service!!!!! So pleased from everything, they definitely earned a customer for life here! Read more