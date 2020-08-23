Pleasant car buying experience.
by 08/23/2020on
Just purchased our new Honda Pilot. I have to say this was one of the more pleasant car deals we have ever had. Antoun Ibrahim is a very friendly and low pressure salesman. Before we took the car for a test drive, Antoun went over the car with us to point out things that maybe different from our current Honda. Once we made our decision to purchase our paper work went fairly quickly. The day of pick up we were not rushed thru. Antoun took the time to sit with us in the car and showed us how all the options worked. We have never had that happen before and I found it very helpful. Would definitely seek out Antoun Ibrahim for our next car purchase.
excellant sales rep
by 08/21/2020on
Antoun Ibrahim and renee hack combined their skill and knowledge to make the experience effortless and easy. from my first inquiry antoun contacted me fast, after looking at other brands of vehicles at several dealerships, I decided to go with honda. met with Antuon and Renee,i left with the vehicle I wanted and the price I wanted.
Lia Honda Williamsville NY
by 08/13/2020on
I was totally satisfied with the scheduling and professionalism of Lia Honda. Brian Ivancie was especially helpful. I would give them more than 5 stars. The work done is always done well and timely. Everyone respected social distancing so I felt very comfortable while waiting.
Excellent service
by 08/10/2020on
Joe Colosimo and Matt Veshia are extremely helpful and a pleasure to deal with. Everyone in the service department did an excellent job.
Awesome!!!
by 07/22/2020on
Just wanted to say how pleased I was with the service and service team from Lia in Buffalo! Lourie my service advisor and Pat, my tech were amazing. They took the car in, let me take it on a test drive with Pat so that I could replicate the problem the Pilot was making and then took care of all the rest. Lourie's communication was excellent and she kept me advised all along the way and got the truck fixed quickly. Additionally, I was looking for a hitch for my Pilot which was on backorder nationally. I called a couple local dealerships and they said they weren't available, best they could do is call me when they come in. When I called Lia and talked to Mark in parts, he told me they were on backorder, but he went the extra step and said that although they didn't have any, he could see in his computer that another dealership in the area did have one in stock. No other dealership was willing to do that! Thats definitely customer service!!!!! So pleased from everything, they definitely earned a customer for life here!
Thank you Lia Honda! 😊
by 07/09/2020on
Always first class, professional, friendly service! Lia Honda personnel go out of their way to welcome, inform and provide outstanding service! Thank you!
Great salesman!!
by 06/26/2020on
Lia Honda is a great dealership with a very professional staff. My salesman, Jacqueline Andrusz was very knowledgeable, professional, personable and thorough in answering my questions. No real haggling necessary as they provided me with a great deal almost immediately. I highly recommend the dealership and her in particular!!
Honda CR-V oil change
by 06/19/2020on
It was fast as hoped. I had a coupon but these synthetic oils are expensive. Thanks
Antoine Ibrahim
by 04/21/2020on
Really enjoyed working with Antoine again when purchasing my 2019 Honda Civic EX. He found the Civic I wanted in the colors I wanted. Went that extra mile. Great job!!
Thank you
by 04/03/2020on
Thanks Matt Veshia for all our help and professionalism. Great Job.
Laurie Bruner
by 03/02/2020on
Laurie’s desk was located just inside the service department door. She greeted us promptly and went over our service needs. She answered all of my questions and called a service technician to address one of my issues. She printed up some paperwork on a navigation question. She was a pleasant and informed individual.
Great Service Department
by 02/28/2020on
Lia Honda does a great job with their service department. I have been going to them for several years and I can expect to be treated well, have everything explained to me, and be given an accurate wait time. Brian Ivancie was my service representative at my last visit and he did a great job.
Oil change with new tires
by 02/13/2020on
My CRV is a lease vehicle and I have about 8 months left on it with about 10,000 miles to go. I took the car in for an oil change and it was recommended that we get new tires. I knew they were bad but was hoping to get through the lease. But I don't want to gamble with safety with my family so we decided to get the tires. Adrian Bonsey was my contact at Lia. He was sympathetic to my cause and found average tires that will get me through the lease without breaking the bank. He was very courteous and attentive And found a few coupons to cut the cost a few dollars. Highly recommend.
review
by 02/12/2020on
very good experience treated prfesionaly my service rep was Brian ivancie very good job. everything was as advertised No surprises
Great Service
by 02/03/2020on
I needed to get my car serviced for a recall and my inspection. I leased my car from a different dealership, but Lia was much closer. Brian Ivancie was incredibly friendly and I was happy that my car was completed in about an hour! I was prepared to sit there longer! Brian Ivancie was excellent at explaining the recall and what needed to be fix. I would for sure go back for any work on my Honda.
Service at Lia Honda
by 01/31/2020on
I had my car in for inspection. Wesley Pernatt took my service order. He explained recommended services on my car but was not high pressure and very helpful and polite.
Electrical
by 01/10/2020on
Adrian Bonsey great job very personable came in at lunch he was the only one to dropped his sandwich and welcome me in immediately
Mr. Antoine Ibrahim is helpful, knowledgable, and honest
by 01/09/2020on
Mr. Ibrahim has been over more than a decade our go-to guy at Lia Honda. He is honest, knowledgable, and trustworthy. He and his assistant, Renee, made buying a Honda -- on multiple repeat occasions -- very easy. It is a pleasure and a joy to work with Antoine and Renee. We have recommended him to our friends.
Average not very recommend
by 01/01/2020on
Try to trick you. I declined the extend warranty a day before I signed the contract. However they still added the warranty to my contract without telling me. I figured it out why the monthly payment is less, because they did 60 months instead of 48. I told them I want 48 months finance and without wanrranty. If I didn’t DOUBLE CHECK the contract?? I asked for referral benefit before signing paper to purchase a car, they are not allow me to do that and say I should mention it while we are walking in. What should I do? Not buying a car because of this?? Will never recommend my friend buy a car here, even though two of my friends and me bought the car here. Just feel bad for the salesman who spent a lot of time with me. I did very appreciated it.
Excellent Service!
by 12/31/2019on
I purchased my car at Lia and have been very pleased with the purchase. Recently, I had a problem with the back-up camera. Lourie Bruner was my service representative. She was very efficient with my time and had the issue resolved, as well as an inspection, in record time. She also showed me filters that were in need of replacement before the work was done. I had stayed away for the past several years due to sub-par results, but it seems Lia has re-structured their team and I am happy to be able to come back to the location where I purchased the car.
Excellent Service
by 12/29/2019on
Recently, I brought my Civic to Lia Honda to put in a new battery. The service rep I had, Adrian Bonsey is a TRUE Professional in every way. Adrian is very pleasant to deal with, knows the Honda product and makes the service experience a joy to stop in. Lia is lucky to have this individual as an employee. The service of any dealership is the last piece of the vehicle purchasing experience. Knowing the service department will be there when needed is important. Thank you Adrian for caring!
