Bad Apples in Bunch
by 04/06/2019on
They have some dishonest people working on mechanical issues with the BMW cars. I purchased a 7 and 4 series from them for me and my wife. I recently paid $1,785 to have my front control arms replaced as well as a wheel alignment done on my 2012 BMW 750 LI. Apparenlty, someone loosened a bolt on my steering rack so that when I turned my steering wheel, there was an ugly loud clicking noise. After researching the problem, I took it back to the White Plains BMW, and suggested what the problem might be; it took them 2 days to find that my suggestion was accurate. They further claimed they corrected my wheel alignment, however, they said I needed 2 new front tires to have a better alignment. I paid them an extra $785 to place 2 new runflat tires in the front of the car, which were suppose to be balanced. When I received my car back, the steering sound was gone, however, the steering wheel was shaking badly when I went over 50 miles an hour. I then decided to take my car to a local bronx shop, where we found that White Plains BMW had not performed a wheel balance on my car's new tires, as evidenced by the wheel balance machine reading at the Local Bronx shop. After paying again to have the wheels balanced, I realize that although the car drove better, there yet remained a slight "slipping"in the steering wheel. Now, since I don't trust the mechanics at the White Plains BMW, I will take time out of my weekend plans to go to a local mechanic and pay again to make sure all of the bolts governing a wheel alignment have been correctly and safely tightened.
Great experience
by 12/17/2017on
I had a very smooth and pleasant experience buying an i3 electric car from Ray Catena BMW of White Plains. My salesman Chris Bridges was with me every step of the way, even answering a few late night texts AFTER I left with the car on a SATURDAY NIGHT to help a panicked customer figure out some things about his new car. Michael Richardson also helped tremendously in helping me understand how to use an electric car which is definitely a learning curve. Car dealerships can be tough places to find nice people and I'm happy to report that I found plenty of them at this one!
Excellent Service Department
by 11/14/2017on
My first BMW I brought from Texas Direct Auto, but I live in Bronx and was looking for a dealer that is honest. Well I got my wish when I visited BMW Of Westchester and met Micheal Ready for the first time. He has detailed knowledge where BMW is concern, and most important I trust decision each time. You simple tell him your problem and he has a solution. My second BMW I brought at BMW of Weschester, Sales Person Joey excellent sales person. Micheal, my Service Person, always is an expert with my 2013 BMW 750 LI xdrive. He is very knowledgeable, and each time I visited his office he always give excellent service. My car is always spotless when he returns it to me, and complaint has always been resoled to my satisfaction. Most important I never think twice to leave my car there.
Bad Sales Service
by 02/18/2013on
I don't write to complain, because I usually try to give people the benefit of the doubt, but today I walked out of the Westchester BMW dealership in White Plains without finalizing the deal, even after I had gotten to an agreed upon price and completed all of the paperwork. This was the worst car buying experience I've ever had. I was a former Honda person, who was looking to buy my first BMW. The salesperson Dwayne was uninterested and kept deferring to my husband. Even when I tried to overlook that, when I signed the paperwork on the car, the manager came over and shook my husband's hand. I had enough and canceled the sale and even before I put my coat on he was checking his voice mail on speaker phone. You spend millions to make me feel the need to have the ultimate driving machine. I walk in and even put up with less than stellar service to get it, and even then, an inability, even at the manager level to ask - "who is the buyer?" was a final straw after two long days and caused the deal to be canceled. I still want a BMW, but I do not want to put up with crappy sales service to give someone my money to get it. This was so disappointing, you have no idea.
Very Pleased
by 08/03/2007on
I do not like buying cars, actually, I hate buying cars because of all that stress that goes with it. I, however, had a very pleasant, buying experience with Westchester BMW. Just took delivery of my new vehicle, so while I cannot comment on the service department since I have no use for it yet, I will say that the sales staff, finance, reception, everyone I encountered there was was courteous, helpful and professional. I am very pleased with my decision to use this dealership as I had previously gone to another BMW dealership, but their lack of enthusiasm and overall indifference led me to look elsewhere. There were no games, or tricks. I got the vehicle that I wanted for what I considered to be a very fair price. My client advisor was great. I would recommend them to anyone I know who is looking for a Bimmer.