service Rating

They have some dishonest people working on mechanical issues with the BMW cars. I purchased a 7 and 4 series from them for me and my wife. I recently paid $1,785 to have my front control arms replaced as well as a wheel alignment done on my 2012 BMW 750 LI. Apparenlty, someone loosened a bolt on my steering rack so that when I turned my steering wheel, there was an ugly loud clicking noise. After researching the problem, I took it back to the White Plains BMW, and suggested what the problem might be; it took them 2 days to find that my suggestion was accurate. They further claimed they corrected my wheel alignment, however, they said I needed 2 new front tires to have a better alignment. I paid them an extra $785 to place 2 new runflat tires in the front of the car, which were suppose to be balanced. When I received my car back, the steering sound was gone, however, the steering wheel was shaking badly when I went over 50 miles an hour. I then decided to take my car to a local bronx shop, where we found that White Plains BMW had not performed a wheel balance on my car's new tires, as evidenced by the wheel balance machine reading at the Local Bronx shop. After paying again to have the wheels balanced, I realize that although the car drove better, there yet remained a slight "slipping"in the steering wheel. Now, since I don't trust the mechanics at the White Plains BMW, I will take time out of my weekend plans to go to a local mechanic and pay again to make sure all of the bolts governing a wheel alignment have been correctly and safely tightened. Read more