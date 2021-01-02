Wantagh Mazda
Customer Reviews of Wantagh Mazda
Best car buying experience ever!
02/01/2021
Friendly, honest, straight forward experience. No games. We had purchased 2 other Mazdas from David over the past 10 years and it always went well. This time, since we had moved out of the area, we went to a different Mazda dealer. What a mistake. They low balled the trade in, said there was no room for a discount, and then quoted a payment that added up to more than the purchase price. I called Wantagh and not only saved $2k, there was no haggling. It was worth the trip! I only wish all dealers would do business Like Wantagh.

Great Buying Experience
01/03/2021
Great experience, very quick, and no post sale hard sell on warranties or any other nonsense. They had a choice of 0% financing or $1000 off, took the $1000, then the manager came right over and offered another $700 off sticker. It was a competitive offer based on truecar, so didn't feel the need to haggle. The whole process was very quick and relaxed. Got the car I wanted at a competitive price, they took care of all the details and were very friendly and competent. David Chiari, the salesman was great. He was very knowledgeable, helpful, and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

The absolute best
11/24/2020
This is the second mazda that I purchased from Josh at Wantagh Mazda...such a pleasant experience....they saved me bundle....evefryone so nice and pleasant from Kenny, to Josh to Joe....would so highly recommend....ask for Josh
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Second Mazda
11/24/2020
Early in November, I purchased my second Mazda..couldn't be happier. The CX-5 is awesome. Great features. Got a good trade in for my CX-3. Excellent job to Joe B. at Wantagh Mazda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Easy and pleasant experience
11/04/2020
I was coming out of a Mazda CX3 and although I was definitely looking at other cars I did like the new CX30. So, I went to Wantagh mazda because it's local to me. Henry was a great representative, friendly and helpful with every step. Although there was a slight back and forth with numbers, he was incremental in getting the cost to something affordable for me, which I appreciate. Everything was done in a timely and efficient manner and it was a pleasure to deal with everyone involved. If you are interested in a Mazda definitely stop at Wantagh!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Great Dealership and Car
10/01/2020
Easy and pleasant lease experience. The whole staff is very friendly and knowledgable. David my dealer made the whole thing move quickly and smoothly. I love my CX5 and would highly recommend anyone to visit this dealership before you make your next car purchase or lease.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Excellent experience
09/05/2020
I just bought my first Mazda at 62 years old after owning many other cars. This was by far the easiest time I’ve ever experienced in purchasing a car. The staff at Wantagh Mazda are knowledgeable, professional and couldn’t be nicer. And most of all they got me the car I wanted in the color I wanted. Thank you Wantagh Mazda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Great dealership!
08/23/2020
I went to a number of dealerships before choosing a car to lease. Once I went to wantagh Mazda, I realized that not only do I love the car but I really felt comfortable speaking with the salespeople. They were knowledgeable, friendly, accommodating, and easy to contact. I have really enjoyed my experience with them so far!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Excellent Experience During COVID
08/18/2020
We were looking to buy a new CX-5 before the end of July to take advantage of the 0% financing and we wanted to do all the preliminary stuff by phone/email. Joe, the Internet Sales Manager was perfect. He responded promptly and there was absolutely no BS. Worked with us on price, on the accessories we wanted, on doing this all remotely including getting me copies of the contract before we picked up the car. We live in Westchester and tried several dealerships closer to us. Some were pathetic at getting back to us. One made us come in for a meeting with a sales manager. After waiting for 20 minutes while the sales staff walked around, some without masks, we walked out. Not only was Joe on the ball, when we did go Wantagh Mazda to sign the documents, go over features, and leave with our new CX-5, we were pleased to see that the folks there took COVID19 seriously. Everyone was wearing a mask and they also had plexiglass dividers on each sales desk. COVID aside, if you want to deal with a sales person that is interested in making your sales process quick and easy, Joe is the man.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

As always fantastic experience
08/07/2020
The entire Wantagh Mazda family are absolutely amazing. They are extremely helpful and kind. I have had now six Mazda’s and have never been disappointed. No other way to go. Thank you to David and Kenny for going above and beyond !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2nd purchase
08/03/2020
This is our second time purchasing a car at Wantagh Mazda, and would go back for a third. Victor is an extremely knowledgeable salesman who does not pressure you. The service department is professional and on time. I feel like I am part of the family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Absolutely a Great Experience!
07/25/2020
My wife and I were looking for a CPO Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring. We went to 2 other Mazda dealerships here in LI and every time we asked for a quote over the phone/email and at the dealership the extra fees made the whole experience confusing and a bit useless as the final price did not match the original quote given to us in the first place. So I went to Mazda Wantagh online and used their buy now feature where you see an easy to understand price including taxes and registration fees. I got a phone call by Josh Pena who is the Internet Sales and Customer Satisfaction Specialist and scheduled an appointment for a test drive. Not only did we test drive the CX-5, we drove the CX-30 but felt like the trunk space was a bit small for us. Anyway we closed the purchase on the CX-5 the same day as we were satisfied by the professionalism and honesty of Josh who is a CX-5 owner himself and he was answering every question about the car in a way that made us feel very comfortable. We don’t leave in the area so we asked if they could deliver the car to us in Riverhead and that was when we met Joe Stella a great guy and said “we will bring the car to you” That just added to what it was already a fantastic experience overall. Fred also a great guy showed up in Riverhead on time, with the car, wearing the necessary equipment and kept sanitizing the interior of the car to keep it spotless until the last second! That is amazing! Fred also took his time to help us go over the paperwork, make sure we had all documents and even more time to explain every feature on the car one last time. That is outstanding service In and Out by Josh, Joe, Fred and everyone else behind the team at Mazda Wantagh a real family business. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

3rd Car Happily Purchased from Wantagh Mazda!
07/05/2020
About 5 years ago, we purchased 2 new Mazda's - a 2015 Mazda 3 and a 2016 Mazda 6 - and have not had any problems with either vehicle. The need arouse for a 3rd household vehicle so, of course, we returned to Wantagh Mazda. We worked again with David C. and Joe S. and as returning customers, we were treated excellently and appreciatively. We walked out with exactly what we wanted and even more than expected at an extraordinary price! If you are looking for a new car and want an experience where you are treated courteously, respectfully and the employees will listen to your needs and work with you and never try to up-sell you or make the transaction tot heir benefit over your own- visit Wantagh Mazda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

excellent
06/26/2020
had a wonderful experience. such nice people
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Great Experience
06/15/2020
Nice showroom, friendly and courteous sales team,wounder working with Joe Bonavita
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Car Purchase
06/11/2020
We came to Wantagh Mazda to buy a car for my daughter. Our sales representative was David and he was very pleasant and worked with us to find the perfect car. We liked the fact that everyone in the deanship was very nice and no one tried to play any games or be too pushy. No one tried to low ball us and play games which occurs at a lot of dealers. Everyone from David, to the service manager, and the finance guy were all very nice. After buying years of Nissans this is the first time I actually went to a dealership and had no games played. I would highly recommend this dealership to everyone! They even put a cute bow on my daughters car when we bought it, it was a nice touch. They even took the time to call us after and ask how we were liking the new vehicle. Made buying a car very pleasant!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Car purchase review
06/04/2020
I just purchased a car from this dealership Joseph Bonavita was great would recommend going to him. He made the process super easy. Overall, 10/10 would recommend going to Wantagh Mazda to buy/lease a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Great Dealership and sales team
05/23/2020
Purchased a new CX30 from Wantagh Mazda. We purchased vehicles from this dealer in the past. They are honest, reliable and have a knowledgeable sales team. They are courteous and respectful and there is absolutely no pressure. Highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Sales
03/13/2020
I have just recently leased a new Mazda 3 from Wantagh Mazda . This is my third Mazda and my third dealing with Victor Liantonio. He is a professional in every aspect . Knowledge of the cars and sales. The whole Mazda team is above anyone else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

Excellent sales
03/12/2020
I have bought/leased several cars from WM over the past 10 y. Sales rep Henry Gonchez made the process so personalized and easy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Customer service outstanding!!
03/03/2020
This is the second car that I’ve gotten from Wantagh Mazda. Kenny always takes care of me. He gives you all the information straight up, completely and fast! no BS. They have the best program for leasing when it comes to mileage, and they have amazing selection of cars. Charlie is very knowledgeable about all the vehicles and made sure I knew Everything about the vehicle before I drove it off the lot.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

